Pedalpalooza Kickoff Ride rolls tonight! Here’s what you need to know

Early this morning atop Mt. Tabor, an eager group of Portlanders enjoyed morning snacks and drinks at the Sunrise Coffee ride. It was the first of hundreds of rides and events that will take place over the next three months as part of Pedalpalooza, Portland’s 100% free festival of bike fun.

The big launch happens tonight on the traditional Kickoff Ride. Thousands are expected to show up to Colonel Summers Park in southeast for a meet-up. They’ll roll out around 6:30 on a short and easy loop that will end at Laurelhurst Park.

This is a family-friendly social ride that is open to everyone. Ride organizer Lily Karabaic will be dressed to impress and encourages others to, “Dress up in the best duds you’ve been waiting all lockdown to wear.” Didn’t get to put on that party outfit this past New Year’s Eve? This is the time to dust it off and slip it on. Or don’t dress up at all. No pressure!

If you’re curious what Kickoff Rides are like, we’ve covered a bunch of them here on BikePortland over the years. Browse our photos and impressions from the 2019, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2008 editions.

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to attend tonight’s ride (some items copied from official ride listing):

It will be warm tonight so make sure you stay hydrated and have a cool outfit.

There’s no significant climbing on the route and the pace will be very slow.

The ride will use “corkers” at intersections (people who stop cross-traffic to keep the group together) and is likely to roll without stopping at signals and intersections.

The Biketown station at 20th and Belmont will be fully stocked if you need a bike.

Bring your mask. Organizers say masks are required while riding.

Follow ride leader @anomalily on Twitter for the latest info and ride updates.

If your bike needs some love or minor repairs, come to the tennis courts at Colonel Summers Park from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The nice folks from Portland Community College Active Transportation will volunteer their services! Se habla español. Los voluntarios de @pccactivetransportation : @laedimonte, @john.a.carter y otros estarán el martes 1 de Junio de 5:30 – 6:30 en el lanzamiento del primer recorrido en bicicleta de Pedalpalooza. Se encontrarán cerca de las canchas de tenis en Colonel Summers Park, ayudando a aquellas bicicletas que necesiten pequeños ajustes.

Bring cash to buy official Pedalpalooza pennant and stickers.

If you bike slow and want to be in the front for any reason, assemble near the basketball courts prior to roll-out.

Check the official Pedalpalooza calendar for more information. If you have any questions, let us know. Have fun and see you out there!

