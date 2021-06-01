$4.5 million 70s Neighborhood Greenway project headed to bid, will be built this fall

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will take a big step forward on a key biking route they see see as a viable alternative to 82nd Avenue. The $4.5 70s Neighborhood Greenway has been in the hopper since at least 2015 and this week City Council will authorize a contract with a construction firm to finally get it built.

The funding will build what the city expects to be a bike-friendly route on about five miles of streets just to the west of 82nd Avenue between NE Sacramento and SE Flavel. Using a variety of streets between 72nd and 78th, the route will have over two dozen turns and comes with a host of major enhancements that are intended to slow drivers down, make it safer to cross busy streets, reduce driving volumes, and encourage bicycle use. Here are the highlights according to PBOT:

NE 72nd Ave through Rose City Park From NE 72nd Avenue through Rose City Park, this project will re-purpose the north-bound lane to be a shared car-free path. Southbound cyclists will ride in the downhill direction with mixed traffic. Full access to the Golf Course will be maintained from NE Tillamook Street. NE 74th Ave at NE Tillamook St New high-visibility marked crossings at the intersection of NE 74th Avenue and NE Tillamook Street will help people walking and rolling safely cross the street. These markings also assist in general wayfinding as one travels along the 70’s Greenway.

Advertisement NE Halsey Street Connection As the 70’s Greenway intersects NE Halsey St, new protected bike lanes will make the brief transition on this busier street safer and more comfortable. SE 78th Ave at SE Foster Blvd This project will include a major crossing improvement at SE 78th Avenue at SE Foster Boulevard. This intersection improvement will include a two-way cycle track connection, curb extensions, new median islands, and high-visibility crosswalk markings.

In total PBOT says they’ll build 11 “enhanced crossing treatments such as curb extensions, median islands, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, cycle tracks, multi-use paths, etc,” at busy streets and near schools.

Funding for the project is a mix of a $2 million federal grant (administered through ODOT) and $2.2 million in transportation system development charges. Construction is expected to begin this fall.

Check out the PBOT infographic below for more route and design details (click to enlarge):

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Infrastructure, Projects

70s neighborhood greenway