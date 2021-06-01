$4.5 million 70s Neighborhood Greenway project headed to bid, will be built this fall

Posted by on June 1st, 2021 at 4:34 pm

PBOT concept drawing for new crossing at 78th and Foster in lower right.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will take a big step forward on a key biking route they see see as a viable alternative to 82nd Avenue. The $4.5 70s Neighborhood Greenway has been in the hopper since at least 2015 and this week City Council will authorize a contract with a construction firm to finally get it built.

The funding will build what the city expects to be a bike-friendly route on about five miles of streets just to the west of 82nd Avenue between NE Sacramento and SE Flavel. Using a variety of streets between 72nd and 78th, the route will have over two dozen turns and comes with a host of major enhancements that are intended to slow drivers down, make it safer to cross busy streets, reduce driving volumes, and encourage bicycle use. Here are the highlights according to PBOT:

NE 72nd Ave through Rose City Park

From NE 72nd Avenue through Rose City Park, this project will re-purpose the north-bound lane to be a shared car-free path. Southbound cyclists will ride in the downhill direction with mixed traffic. Full access to the Golf Course will be maintained from NE Tillamook Street.

NE 74th Ave at NE Tillamook St

New high-visibility marked crossings at the intersection of NE 74th Avenue and NE Tillamook Street will help people walking and rolling safely cross the street. These markings also assist in general wayfinding as one travels along the 70’s Greenway.

NE Halsey Street Connection

As the 70’s Greenway intersects NE Halsey St, new protected bike lanes will make the brief transition on this busier street safer and more comfortable.

SE 78th Ave at SE Foster Blvd

This project will include a major crossing improvement at SE 78th Avenue at SE Foster Boulevard. This intersection improvement will include a two-way cycle track connection, curb extensions, new median islands, and high-visibility crosswalk markings.

In total PBOT says they’ll build 11 “enhanced crossing treatments such as curb extensions, median islands, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, cycle tracks, multi-use paths, etc,” at busy streets and near schools.

Funding for the project is a mix of a $2 million federal grant (administered through ODOT) and $2.2 million in transportation system development charges. Construction is expected to begin this fall.

Check out the PBOT infographic below for more route and design details (click to enlarge):

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

I live near the Rose City Golf Course and ride in that area all the time. The route from the golf course to the 74th Avenue viaduct is weird. Using Jonesmore to go between 72nd and 74th would make much more sense than using Tillamook. Less traffic, gentler slopes, and more space for bikes when approaching the viaduct.

15 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Yep, I take 72nd to jonesmore to 74th (or reverse) 99% of the time. Been riding that for years, either commuting daily, or biking with kids in a cargo bike. Jonesmore is a nice break from the traffic on 74th.

9 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Any details about crossing Stark and Washington, and what street it will be on between Stark and Burnside? I assume it uses Burnside to get to 74th.

15 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

I cross Foster at that current location and its not the worst. I was really hoping to see the same sort of highlighting for what the plan is at Powell. I have been waiting for a crossing since I read it reported on here two years ago in a story about Lilac Meadows. The lighted crossing on Foster works pretty well not sure why they could not have done something similar for Powell sooner. I guess its another “orphan highway” issue?

14 hours ago
Tom Howe (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tom Howe (Contributor)

Pedalpalooza is having a 1970s theme ride that follows the 70s Greenway on July 18, which happens to be the 42nd anniversary weekend of the movie “Breaking Away.” We’re diverting West a few blocks at Powell, Division, and Halsey to make use of existing signalized crossings as the ones for the final 70s project still need construction. And as the other Tom mentioned, the 70s already has a workable crossing at Foster, but the pictures at the top of this article show how much PBOT is going to improve it.

https://www.facebook.com/events/961926494566276/

3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The contrast between the 100s Neighborhood Greenway, which was first funded a decade ago and is still incomplete, and the speed with which this Neighborhood Greenway went from funding (2016) to bid (2021) is interesting. It’s also worth noting that Montavilla and Foster are among the fastest gentrifying neighborhoods in Portland.

1 hour ago
