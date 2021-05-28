Jobs of the Week: Lumberyard Bike Park, Ride with GPS, Clever Cycles, BikePortland
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on May 28th, 2021 at 10:40 am
Now is a great time to become a part of the Portland cycling industrial complex
Learn more about our latest jobs via the links below…
– Events Editor – BikePortland
– Customer Service Specialist – Lumberyard Bike Park
– Bicycle Mechanic / Service Manager – Clever Cycles
