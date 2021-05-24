The Monday Roundup: MTB miracle cure, Big Battery, killer culture, and more

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 at 9:34 am

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable items BikePortland readers and editors came across in the past seven days…

Anti-bike AMS: Bicycle users in Amsterdam are protesting because of concerns that city planners are prioritizing pedestrians.

Mountain biking is the cure: Everything about this NY Times article about the renaissance of mountain biking in the U.S. makes me very happy except the fact that Portland has still not improved cycling access in Forest Park.

Get it right, journos! A major media authority in the U.K. has released a set of “road collision reporting guidelines” that instructs journalists to use “crash” not “accident” and ascribe agency in their reporting.

Support our supporters!

This week’s Monday Roundup is sponsored by Portland Cycling Worlds. Now you can wear your support of the World Championship bid with a cool new jersey!.

Rest day in peace, Robert: Robert Marchand, who held world records for riding well into his 100s, died in France at age 109.

America’s love affair with cars: The Biden Administration is just the latest Democrat in the White House to espouse their unrestrained love of cars and the auto industry. This time it comes in the form of electric vehicle boosterism.

Big Battery: And as we march down the EV road let’s keep our eyes wide open to the fact that current battery technology has its own environmental consequences.

Advertisement

Monumental advocacy effort: America’s Bicycle Lobby stepped up big time to pressure the Federal Highway Administration to get with the program and revamp its main street design rulebook to reflect modern demands.

Killer culture: A contributor to Outside compares people who kill bike riders to mass shooters and says he feels safer rock climbing in Yosemite than cycling in his neighborhood.

Triumphant transit tips: Better technology is just one of things the U.S. government should invest much more in if we want mass transit to have a massive impact on our future.

House humans not cars: If you’re new here (or if you need a refresher), you should definitely read this primer on how parking minimums kill cities.

Freeways are over: Feels like we’ve reached some sort of collective moment when Governing magazine runs a piece about induced demand and the “common sense” that widening freeways is a terrible idea.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
squaremanGlowBoyFDUPMatt Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Matt
Guest
Matt

current battery technology has its own environmental consequences

Yes, indeed! And please let’s keep this in mind when promoting e-bikes. When an e-bike replaces a car, I consider that a good thing. When it replaces a human-powered bike, I consider that a bad thing.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Generating electricity has environmental consequences also. Until our grid is entirely powered by renewables (which also has environmental consequences), in many cases generating electricity to power vehicles just transfers the point of emission release from the tailpipe to the power plant smokestack; in other cases instead of tailpipe emissions it generates nuclear waste or kills salmon. There are also a variety of other cascading impacts in addition to stack emissions caused by producing electricity using coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear or hydropower to generate electricity.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Actually, generating electricity to power vehicles doesn’t “just transfer” emissions from the tailpipe to the smokestack. EVs are several times more efficient than gas-powered vehicles, and power plants have more effective (non-CO2) emissions controls than automobiles. The net effect is that switching out an ICE vehicle to an EV substantially reduces emissions, even when you count the “cascading impacts – which also apply to the production of gasoline, by the way. It’s the amount of emissions that counts, not just the fact of their existence.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

On top of that, even if the power plant charging the battery is a fossil-fueled plant, it’s easier to monitor the emissions from that one plant than the hundreds or thousands of cars still burning gasoline. Every time I’m near a busy street or a freeway, I see plenty of cars being driven that are clearly grossly outside of emissions standards.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

How often does an e-bike “replace” a human-powered bike? From what I can tell, most e-bike buyers weren’t avid cyclists to begin with, and their e-bike trips tend to replace more private-car, Uber and possibly transit trips than they do cycling trips that were being taken previously.

I don’t have an e-bike, but have been shopping, though I won’t likely buy one this year. In my case, yes an e-bike will replace some pedal-bike trips. But I will also bike quite a bit more, and drive less, as a result. In any event, arguing about the relative impact of e-bikes vs pedal bikes, in the face of the multiple-orders-of-magnitude-greater impact of cars, approaches absurdity, especially when BOTH can be used as tools to reduce car trips. Both-and, not either-or, folks.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I have on my likely-to-happen-one-day wish list: an electric pedal-assist (no throttle!) cargo bike with a cargo box large enough to handle both my dogs. This bike would mainly replace car trips – both those where I want to haul my dogs somewhere local and for those trips that I look at and think, “that’s just a little too far / too steep / too much to haul for me to consider riding.” Sure, it would also replace some all-human-powered bike trips ultimately, but it doesn’t have to be an either-or decision. For me, it could potentially replace my heavy all-weather commuter (which I already look for excuses to leave hung up), but I’d still elect to pull out the far-weathered single speed for the pure joy of it and for exercise rides.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests