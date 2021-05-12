Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

OHSU’s new loaner bike program looks to hook riders

Posted by on May 12th, 2021 at 9:31 am

Program participant Natalie Martin is hooked.
(Photo: Kiel Johnson/Go By Bike)

Bicycling is like a drug for many people: Once they try it they get hooked and can’t live without it. Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) is so convinced of this phenomenon — and of the benefits of cycling in general — they’re willing to loan people a bike at no cost in the hopes it leads to addiction.

Working in partnership with Go By Bike, the shop that runs OHSU’s massive bike valet under the Portland Aerial Tram, the program has secured a fleet of 22 loaner bikes. Any student, staffer, or contractor with an OHSU badge can take part in the program. Bikes are loaned for 30 days and the only requirement for participants is that they log bike trips at least twice a week via the internal MyCommute system.

OHSU Program Manager Jenny Cadigan says there are about 20,000 commuters eligible. She estimates between April and September they’ll work with over 100 people in the loaner bike program.

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.

OHSU has secured the fleet with the help of Sellwood Cycle Repair. The bikes are basic Giant hybrid models with flat bars and a set of high-quality (waterproof of course) pannier bags on the rear rack. Participants in the program also get a set of lights, a U-lock, a helmet and free repairs for the extent of the loan.

To sweeten the pot even further, OHSU announced today that any badge holder can take advantage of a $100 subsidy at Sellwood Cycle Repair (for non-motorized bikes) or a $200 subsidy at The E-Bike Store or Cynergy E-Bikes. Cadigan says OHSU will subsidize up to 100 non-electric bikes and 50 e-bikes per fiscal year.

Go By Bike owner Kiel Johnson helped get the program started. “It’s an exciting program and one that I hope more employers follow,” he shared with BikePortland yesterday. If you’re interested in setting up something similar at your organization, Johnson would be happy to help you get it off the ground. (Reach him via gobybikeshop@gmail.com.)

Johnson also sent me a photo of one of the first people to get hooked. Welcome to the bike lanes Natalie Martin!

Learn more about bicycling at OHSU here.

CORRECTION: This article initially said e-bikes were available as part of the loaner program. That was incorrect. Sorry for any confusion.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Bike Shops, Business, Front Page
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)Todd/BoulangerAnne OnymousThe Dude Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

The program hasn’t even been around for a month and we already have 15 of the 22 bikes checked out.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

It’s a great idea. Looking forward to hearing how it goes from here.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Anne Onymous
Guest
Anne Onymous

Now we just need the tram to start early enough that I can make it to my shift without biking up the hill and risking getting mugged again!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Great news…way to go OHSU! [Any plans to add a bakfiets / cargo bike in the bike library?]

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

When we first started the bike valet we had a cargo bike that anyone from OHSU could use for free. I used it a bunch for errands but it wasn’t that popular with people working (a few people made some runs on it to get doughnuts). I think having a cargo bike available could be popular with people who live in South Waterfront though, especially if it was electric.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests