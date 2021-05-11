Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

106 businesses sign letter asking for protected bike lanes on Hawthorne Blvd

Posted by on May 11th, 2021 at 3:53 pm

PBOT plans to restripe this section of Hawthorne with a center turn lane and three general purpose lanes instead of four.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A project poised to repave and restripe a popular section of Southeast Hawthorne Blvd without bike lanes is set to begin next month and an activist who’s spent over a year pushing for them hasn’t given up hope.

Last week we received an email from Ben Manker-Seale, the owner of Focus Group Vintage on Hawthorne and 34th. It included a letter in support of protected bike lanes on Hawthorne Blvd signed by over 100 other Hawthorne Blvd business owners (see full list below). The legwork behind the list was Zach Katz, founder of Healthier Hawthorne, a grassroots group that has pushed the Portland Bureau of Transportation to install bike lanes on the street since April 2020. Katz has raised nearly $13,000 via GoFundMe to pay for a possible lawsuit against PBOT for their decision to not stripe bike lanes as part of the Hawthorne Pave & Paint project.

Reached for comment on the letter, Manker-Seale said, “First and foremost I care about this city and about the vibe of this street.” “It’s not just about cyclists. What I really want for the street is that good community feeling,” Manker-Seale added, “like how everyone wants to move to Europe. We could do that here but we have people in government that care more about parking.”

Back in February, with a clean slate to work with, PBOT opted to stripe Hawthorne between 24th and 50th with three general purpose lanes and auto parking lanes on both sides (known as Alternative 2, above left). One of the design alternatives — Alternative 3b (above right) — would have restriped the street with two general purpose lanes, a parking lane on one side, and protected bike lanes adjacent to each curb.

The letter signed by 104 business owners (or managers) urges PBOT to reconsider that decision. Here’s a snip from the letter:

“… Design Alternative 2 does not serve the needs of the business community. It does little to improve safety does nothing to bring more people to businesses and does nothing to address our city’s goals for improving equity and addressing climate change. This design also led to the death of 15-year-old Fallon Smart in 2016 [Smart’s father has also urged PBOT to reconsider their decision], and we cannot support a design on our street, which is proven to be deadly.

The business community strongly supports Alternative 3b. Protected bike lanes will significantly improve safety for people walking, biking, and driving, bring many more people to businesses and dramatically advance our city’s goals for improving equity and addressing climate change. It will also get people on bikes, e-scooters and skateboards off of the sidewalk, which is an increasingly dangerous problem, and will only continue to get worse unless something is done.

We understand Alternative 3b will necessitate some parking removal at intersections in order to improve safety for people walking, biking and driving. We believe this is a more than acceptable trade-off for making the street a safer, more vibrant place to be, which is likely to increase sales, especially as the city increasingly encourages travel by eco-friendly modes of transportation…

For the sake of Hawthorne’s safety and our business’s future prosperity, please consider reversing your decision and choosing Alternative 3b before the repaving begins in June.”

Here are the business who’ve signed onto that statement:

Not all signatures included in this graphic.

1. Focus Group Vintage
2. House of Vintage
3. Eastside Guitar Repair
4. Neza Taqueria
5. MudBay
6. Wildish Botanicals
7. Coava Coffee
8. Starflower
9. Tender Loving Empire
10. Salon 29
11. Rice Cafe
12. Matt’s BBQ
13. Backstory Books + Yarn
14. Safeway Starbucks
15. SeaSweets Poke
16. La Morenita PDX
17. COIT
18. Tibet Spirit
19. Martian Arts Tattoos
20. David Hastings Studios
21. Tattoo 34
22. Seven Virtues Coffee
23. Cha Cha Cha Taqueria
24. Khao Moo Dang
25. Tōv Coffee
26. Top Ten Nails
27. ORO
28. Whole Family Health Clinic
29. Gold Dust Meridian
30. The UPS Store
31. Sylvia’s Psychic Insight
32. Hawthorne Market
33. Next Level Burger
34. White & Green Thai
35. Pepino’s
36. Short Round
37. Mellow Mood
38. Mio Sushi
39. Farmhouse Kitchen
40. SFNY Pizza
41. Bar of the Gods
42. iPhone Repair
43. No Name Pho
44. Books
45. Buffalo Exchange
46. The Fresh Pot
47. Bishop’s
48. Moberi
49. Mt. Tabor Fine Wines
50. Fat Straw
51. Roosevelt’s Terrariums
52. Float On
53. The Reclaimory
54. Space Room
55. Danse Macabre
56. The Sapphire Hotel
57. Dar Salam
58. Baka Umai
59. ¿Por Que No?
60. Hawthorne Auto Clinic
61. Ringcraft
62. Adorn Body Art
63. Dairy Hill Ice Cream
64. Hawthorne Game Exchange
65. Nick’s Coney Island
66. Frog + Snail
67. Metro Boutique
68. Kids At Heart
69. Super Natural Eco Boutique
70. Qué Bacano!
71. Baby Blue Pizza
72. Sparkyz Tattoo
73. George’s Shoe Repair
74. Farma
75. Kaya Shack
76. Hawthorne Nails Care
77. YoYo Market
78. Kabob
79. OK Omens
80. 7/11
81. Hello India
82. Ancestry Brewing
83. The Whole Bowl
84. The Hazel Room
85. Talerico’s Produce
86. Away Days
87. Straightaway Cocktails
88. Eastbank
89. Potato Champion
90. Riyadh’s Lebanese Restaurant
91. Thai Touch Cuisine
92. TeaScape Massage & Teahouse
93. Hometown Hair Lounge
94. Auto Battery & Electric
95. Portland Bhakti Center
96. Gol Soccer Bar
97. Move Better Chiropractic
98. Neighborhood Dentist
99. 5 Star Cleaners
100. Fit Body Boot Camp
101. Tabor Bread
102. Tomorrow Records
103. iChihuahua Repair
104. Maruti Indian Restaurant
105. Clever Cycles
106. Farina Bakery

Advertisement

Manker-Seale added that he worries most about tourists who don’t know about side-streets like Lincoln where many bike riders prefer to ride. “I see people ride their Biketown bikes up and down the street… It doesn’t make sense to not put bike lanes on Hawthorne when they’re pushing Biketown, and no one wants to go all the way down to Lincoln then come all the way back up to Hawthorne.”

“PBOT makes protecting pedestrians its number one priority and this is reflected in the Hawthorne Pave and Paint project.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, PBOT Commissioner

In a statement shared by KATU-TV last week in defense of PBOT’s decision, Commissioner-in-charge of PBOT Jo Ann Hardesty said pedestrian safety was one of the main goals. “Area residents told us crossing busy Hawthorne was one of the most dangerous part of using the street,” Hardesty wrote in response to a letter from Fallon Smart’s father Seth Smart.

Hardesty further explained that it will be safer to walk around and across Hawthorne due to the new center turn lane and planned median islands, improved street lighting and crosswalks that are coming as part of the project. Hardesty also highlighted the lane reduction (from four to three general purpose lanes) which she said would improve crossing safety and reduce driving speeds. Without adding the bike lanes, Hardesty also said PBOT’s design will allow for wider sidewalks and curb extensions in the future.

Katz disagreed strongly with Hardesty statement and published a point-by-point rebuttal on the Healthier Hawthorne website on Tuesday.

Hardesty is scheduled to address the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee Tuesday night (5/11). It’s unknown if she’ll talk about the Hawthorne Pave & Paint project, but it’s worth noting that some members of the committee have said PBOT’s striping decision was, “profoundly disappointing”.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

This is pretty amazing! With all of these Hawthorne businesses supporting the project, are they advocating that the Hawthorne Business Association change their position to support protected bike lanes?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

The letter doesn’t formally take that stance, but *many* business owners I spoke with are upset with the HBBA’s position (and the HBBA in general). It’s definitely time for a new, more progressive business association on Hawthorne.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

What an astonishingly different direction this is taking than the 28th Avenue debacle years ago. I seem to recall that also in the earlier instance, someone canvassed all the business owners and asked for signatures. Guess Zach got there first. Way to go!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

It’s unfortunate how Zach’s second rebuttal continues to claim that center-lanes with median islands are “deadly” infrastructure despite the fact that BikeLoudPDX members and multiple engaged Healthier Hawthorne supporters previously demanded that a median be installed at the intersection where Fallon Smart was killed.

Is this 5′-wide meandering partially conventional bike lane so important that it’s necessarily to dismiss proven pedestrian safety infrastructure? How is pitting people who prioritize pedestrian infrastructure against those who prioritize bike infrastructure in any way beneficial to Portland’s active transportation politics?

I also empathically agree with Comm. Hardesty’s response to the “Healthier Hawthorne” rebuttal letter and want to emphasize two of her points that have not been discussed here:

1. Bike lanes in areas with very heavy pedestrian traffic feel unsafe to people walking. Comm. Hardesty is exactly on target when she points out that pedestrians would have to cross two extra lanes if bike lanes are built. IMO, pedestrian centers like Hawthorne should treat both bikes and SUVs/trucks as guests*. (While drivers are, of course, more of dangerous to people walking, attempting to cross Williams during bike rush hour is a very crappy experience for people walking.)

2. Installing bike lanes would make it very difficult to improve Hawthorne’s sub par sidewalks and curb extensions. Pedestrians deserve even safer and more spacious pedestrian facilities in the future and, IMO, this should not come at the expense of a narrow meandering bike lane that does not connect to existing bike infrastructure.

*If Hawthorne were not a bus transit priority route the best use, IMO, would be to convert it into a pedestrian zone. In fact, this would likely be the default treatment for the Hawthorne area in a Dutch city.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

“Installing bike lanes would make it very difficult to improve Hawthorne’s sub par sidewalks and curb extensions.”

How about installing concrete pedestrian refuge islands at the ends of vehicle parking lanes at key pedestrian crossings instead of in the middle of a center turn lane? That would also reduce the crossing distance for pedestrians, and I don’t see how that would be functionally inferior to bulbed out curb extensions and center islands. There could be raised pedestrian access to the refuge islands in the style of the new bus stops on NW Front St or NW Broadway.

“…bike lane that does not connect to existing bike infrastructure.”

This is not correct. The eastbound bike lane that is envisioned in Healthier Hawthorne would connect to existing eastbound bike lane on SE Hawthorne that carries a large percentage of the bicycle traffic that crosses the Hawthorne bridge, and which currently disappears at SE 12th Ave, forcing bicyclists to either flee from SE Hawthorne onto a complex web of side streets and roundabouts, or to suddenly mix with high speed motor vehicle traffic without any sort of warning or mixing zone.

The westbound bike lane would connect to the bike lane on SE Madison by way of SE 12th Ave, thereby providing access to the Hawthorne bridge for westbound traffic.

There is no existing bike infrastructure at the east end of the proposed bike lane. But there are easy connections to low stress neighborhood streets, and/or greenways from that area for people who wish to continue to the east, or for people who are approaching Hawthorne from the east. And the fact that no bike lane currently exists on SE 50th does not include the installation of one at some future date.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Car-free
Guest
Car-free

Very nice.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Andrew N
Guest
Andrew N

7/11 signed but Jackpot Records didn’t??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

.
I noticed the Ranger Station is not on that list.
I noticed Hawthorne Vision Center is not on the list

The vision center building was hit by a driver a few weeks after Fallon Smart was killed by a deadly designed street.

https://katu.com/news/local/driver-crashes-into-bus-stop-optometry-office-on-se-hawthorne

This is late stage capitalism. I’m going to wait for the Hardesty Remodel to be done on Hawthorne, then have someone killed or injured. Only then will PBOT take corrective action and use spin marketing that this was not preventable.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
