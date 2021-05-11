106 businesses sign letter asking for protected bike lanes on Hawthorne Blvd

A project poised to repave and restripe a popular section of Southeast Hawthorne Blvd without bike lanes is set to begin next month and an activist who’s spent over a year pushing for them hasn’t given up hope.

Last week we received an email from Ben Manker-Seale, the owner of Focus Group Vintage on Hawthorne and 34th. It included a letter in support of protected bike lanes on Hawthorne Blvd signed by over 100 other Hawthorne Blvd business owners (see full list below). The legwork behind the list was Zach Katz, founder of Healthier Hawthorne, a grassroots group that has pushed the Portland Bureau of Transportation to install bike lanes on the street since April 2020. Katz has raised nearly $13,000 via GoFundMe to pay for a possible lawsuit against PBOT for their decision to not stripe bike lanes as part of the Hawthorne Pave & Paint project.

Reached for comment on the letter, Manker-Seale said, “First and foremost I care about this city and about the vibe of this street.” “It’s not just about cyclists. What I really want for the street is that good community feeling,” Manker-Seale added, “like how everyone wants to move to Europe. We could do that here but we have people in government that care more about parking.”

Back in February, with a clean slate to work with, PBOT opted to stripe Hawthorne between 24th and 50th with three general purpose lanes and auto parking lanes on both sides (known as Alternative 2, above left). One of the design alternatives — Alternative 3b (above right) — would have restriped the street with two general purpose lanes, a parking lane on one side, and protected bike lanes adjacent to each curb.

The letter signed by 104 business owners (or managers) urges PBOT to reconsider that decision. Here’s a snip from the letter:

“… Design Alternative 2 does not serve the needs of the business community. It does little to improve safety does nothing to bring more people to businesses and does nothing to address our city’s goals for improving equity and addressing climate change. This design also led to the death of 15-year-old Fallon Smart in 2016 [Smart’s father has also urged PBOT to reconsider their decision], and we cannot support a design on our street, which is proven to be deadly. The business community strongly supports Alternative 3b. Protected bike lanes will significantly improve safety for people walking, biking, and driving, bring many more people to businesses and dramatically advance our city’s goals for improving equity and addressing climate change. It will also get people on bikes, e-scooters and skateboards off of the sidewalk, which is an increasingly dangerous problem, and will only continue to get worse unless something is done. We understand Alternative 3b will necessitate some parking removal at intersections in order to improve safety for people walking, biking and driving. We believe this is a more than acceptable trade-off for making the street a safer, more vibrant place to be, which is likely to increase sales, especially as the city increasingly encourages travel by eco-friendly modes of transportation… For the sake of Hawthorne’s safety and our business’s future prosperity, please consider reversing your decision and choosing Alternative 3b before the repaving begins in June.”

Here are the business who’ve signed onto that statement:

1. Focus Group Vintage

2. House of Vintage

3. Eastside Guitar Repair

4. Neza Taqueria

5. MudBay

6. Wildish Botanicals

7. Coava Coffee

8. Starflower

9. Tender Loving Empire

10. Salon 29

11. Rice Cafe

12. Matt’s BBQ

13. Backstory Books + Yarn

14. Safeway Starbucks

15. SeaSweets Poke

16. La Morenita PDX

17. COIT

18. Tibet Spirit

19. Martian Arts Tattoos

20. David Hastings Studios

21. Tattoo 34

22. Seven Virtues Coffee

23. Cha Cha Cha Taqueria

24. Khao Moo Dang

25. Tōv Coffee

26. Top Ten Nails

27. ORO

28. Whole Family Health Clinic

29. Gold Dust Meridian

30. The UPS Store

31. Sylvia’s Psychic Insight

32. Hawthorne Market

33. Next Level Burger

34. White & Green Thai

35. Pepino’s

36. Short Round

37. Mellow Mood

38. Mio Sushi

39. Farmhouse Kitchen

40. SFNY Pizza

41. Bar of the Gods

42. iPhone Repair

43. No Name Pho

44. Books

45. Buffalo Exchange

46. The Fresh Pot

47. Bishop’s

48. Moberi

49. Mt. Tabor Fine Wines

50. Fat Straw

51. Roosevelt’s Terrariums

52. Float On

53. The Reclaimory

54. Space Room

55. Danse Macabre

56. The Sapphire Hotel

57. Dar Salam

58. Baka Umai

59. ¿Por Que No?

60. Hawthorne Auto Clinic

61. Ringcraft

62. Adorn Body Art

63. Dairy Hill Ice Cream

64. Hawthorne Game Exchange

65. Nick’s Coney Island

66. Frog + Snail

67. Metro Boutique

68. Kids At Heart

69. Super Natural Eco Boutique

70. Qué Bacano!

71. Baby Blue Pizza

72. Sparkyz Tattoo

73. George’s Shoe Repair

74. Farma

75. Kaya Shack

76. Hawthorne Nails Care

77. YoYo Market

78. Kabob

79. OK Omens

80. 7/11

81. Hello India

82. Ancestry Brewing

83. The Whole Bowl

84. The Hazel Room

85. Talerico’s Produce

86. Away Days

87. Straightaway Cocktails

88. Eastbank

89. Potato Champion

90. Riyadh’s Lebanese Restaurant

91. Thai Touch Cuisine

92. TeaScape Massage & Teahouse

93. Hometown Hair Lounge

94. Auto Battery & Electric

95. Portland Bhakti Center

96. Gol Soccer Bar

97. Move Better Chiropractic

98. Neighborhood Dentist

99. 5 Star Cleaners

100. Fit Body Boot Camp

101. Tabor Bread

102. Tomorrow Records

103. iChihuahua Repair

104. Maruti Indian Restaurant

105. Clever Cycles

106. Farina Bakery

Manker-Seale added that he worries most about tourists who don’t know about side-streets like Lincoln where many bike riders prefer to ride. “I see people ride their Biketown bikes up and down the street… It doesn’t make sense to not put bike lanes on Hawthorne when they’re pushing Biketown, and no one wants to go all the way down to Lincoln then come all the way back up to Hawthorne.”

“PBOT makes protecting pedestrians its number one priority and this is reflected in the Hawthorne Pave and Paint project.”

— Jo Ann Hardesty, PBOT Commissioner

In a statement shared by KATU-TV last week in defense of PBOT’s decision, Commissioner-in-charge of PBOT Jo Ann Hardesty said pedestrian safety was one of the main goals. “Area residents told us crossing busy Hawthorne was one of the most dangerous part of using the street,” Hardesty wrote in response to a letter from Fallon Smart’s father Seth Smart.

Hardesty further explained that it will be safer to walk around and across Hawthorne due to the new center turn lane and planned median islands, improved street lighting and crosswalks that are coming as part of the project. Hardesty also highlighted the lane reduction (from four to three general purpose lanes) which she said would improve crossing safety and reduce driving speeds. Without adding the bike lanes, Hardesty also said PBOT’s design will allow for wider sidewalks and curb extensions in the future.

Katz disagreed strongly with Hardesty statement and published a point-by-point rebuttal on the Healthier Hawthorne website on Tuesday.

Hardesty is scheduled to address the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee Tuesday night (5/11). It’s unknown if she’ll talk about the Hawthorne Pave & Paint project, but it’s worth noting that some members of the committee have said PBOT’s striping decision was, “profoundly disappointing”.

