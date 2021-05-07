Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Hours before planned rally, ODOT announces lower speed limit, additional funding for 82nd Avenue

Posted by on May 7th, 2021 at 4:41 pm

After two people were killed in a two week span at the same intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue last month, nonprofit Oregon Walks organized a high profile rally Friday. With a broad coalition of support that includes State Representative (and former east Portland activist) Khanh Pham, State Senator Michael Dembrow, PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, and other elected officials and community leaders, a list of demands had been circulated for the past week or so.

One of those demands was met by ODOT just a few hours before the rally was set to start.

In a statement released today just after noon, ODOT announced they will reduce the speed limit on 82nd Avenue from 35 to 30 mph for a nine-mile stretch between NE Killingsworth and SE Clatsop. “Portland Police will enforce the new speed limit as soon as the signs are fabricated and installed,” ODOT said.

While the announcement was a surprise, the speed reduction idea was far from it. The City of Portland filed a formal request for this reduction nearly one year ago and ODOT had failed to act until just before the rally.

In addition to the speed limit change, ODOT says they’ll ask the Oregon Transportation Commission at their meeting May 13th for $3.35 million in safety upgrades on 82nd Avenue (and $10 million total for pedestrian safety infrastructure statewide):

  • Installation of new rectangular rapid flashing beacons – pedestrian activated signals – at Northeast Pacific Street and Southeast Mitchell Street this summer. These beacons have increased safety for people walking and riding bicycles.
  • Adding digital speed feedback signs that increase driver awareness at 10 strategic locations through the corridor.
  • Improving three pedestrian crossings without signals by adding enhanced lighting, new signs and additional striping. These are planned for Northeast Wygant Street and Southeast Cooper and Hawthorne streets.
  • Installing new enhanced pedestrian crossings at Northeast Webster and Alberta streets and Southeast Mitchell Street. These new crossings will include new lighting, signs and striping.

    • ODOT says the projects will be completed by fall of this year.

    Stay tuned for a recap of today’s rally on Monday.

    — Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
    drs
    Guest
    drs

    I really wish that ODOT didn’t wait for a couple of high-profile deaths and public outrage to spur them to do the correct thing. I sure wish they would install speed cameras instead of flashing speed notification signs. I also wish that police and the courts didn’t interpret a 30 MPH speed limit to mean that you can do 39 MPH without any fear of enforcement.

    Griping aside. Woo hoo! This is good news. 82nd needs a complete design overhaul, not a stop gap. But this is a definite step in the right direction.

    Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
    4 hours ago
    Taylor Getz
    Guest
    Taylor Getz

    They could make the speed limit 10 mph and it wouldn’t help. No one follows the speed limit in Portland. There is essentially no enforcement and everyone knows it.

    Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
    3 hours ago
    Sophie Markowitz
    Guest
    Sophie Markowitz

    LOL! How will the Portland Police enforce the new speed limit? All the traffic officers were eliminated due to police budget cuts. Just like the Bike Theft Task Force. 🙁

    Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
    3 hours ago
    Racer X
    Guest
    Racer X

    Well – per PPB traffic enforcement officers having been defunded…this is a ‘win win’ for the PPB: they cut traffic safety enforcement (so they could focus on their “core” responsibilities?!) and then get more grant funds to do overtime work doing what they just gave up doing.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    David Hampsten
    Guest
    David Hampsten

    When ODOT has a “safety project”, they mean improved safety for car drivers, by repaving the street, eliminating potholes, and re-marking the stripes. Probably not the meaning you are thinking of…

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
