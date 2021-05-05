Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Father of teen killed by driver on Hawthorne Blvd questions city’s repaving plans

Posted by on May 5th, 2021 at 12:37 pm

(Photo from Fallon Smart memorial ride on August 26th, 2016 by Jonathan Maus/BikePortland.)

The father of a teenager who was hit and killed by a driver as she walked across Hawthorne Boulevard says the City of Portland erred by not seizing an opportunity to add bike lanes and make the street safer.

Tigard resident Seth Smart is the father of Fallon Smart, the 15-year-old who was hit by a reckless driver on Hawthorne and 43rd on August 19th, 2016. The tragedy sparked community outcry and led to a new crossing treatment at the intersection. One year ago the Portland Bureau of Transportation paid $395,000 to settle a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit brought by Fallon’s family.

In his letter dated May 3rd, Smart addressed PBOT and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as a “grieving father.” His letter comes in response to PBOT’s controversial decision in February to maintain all driving and parking lanes, but add no dedicated cycling access to Hawthorne as part of the “Pave and Paint” project.

Here’s the text of Smart’s letter:

“On August 19, 2016 my eldest daughter Fallon Smart was struck and killed by a car while legally crossing Hawthorne Boulevard at 43rd. In the days, weeks and months that followed by family received tremendous support from local pedestrian and bicycle enthusiasts and the Portland community at large. It is now that we ask for your support.

When the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced the paving paint project in February of 2020 many in the community, myself included, were hopeful. This was a real opportunity to take steps to make Hawthorne safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. However, as this process has developed and the redesign solidified, it has become clear that the changes do not address the safety needs for a street like Hawthorne. A redesign plan that does not include clearly marked protected bike lanes is doomed to repeat the mistakes and the hazards of the past. The current plan forces me to ask the question, does PBOT truly believe in “Vision Zero” or is this simply a catchy slogan and utopian platitude?

Please reconsider.”

Fallon Smart was killed when a speeding driver swerved into the center turn lane to avoid a stopped driver. The lane striping plan chosen by PBOT maintains a center turn lane, while the protected bike lane design option would remove it.

Reached by phone today, Smart said a teacher of Fallon’s reached out to him about the project. After doing some research online, he decided to write a letter. It was posted to the Healthier Hawthorne Facebook page yesterday. Smart added that he hasn’t received a response from PBOT or Commissioner Hardesty’s office yet.

In related news, a fundraising campaign by Healthier Hawthorne founder Zach Katz has raised over $12,000 in the past month. The campaign is meant to fund legal fees and a potential lawsuit against PBOT for the decision. Katz says he’s engaged with a lawyer about the issue but hasn’t yet made a decision about a lawsuit. “We’re still researching legal options,” he shared today.

According to PBOT, the repaving of Hawthorne will begin June 15th. So far, the agency has shown no signs they plan to change course. The commissioner-in-charge of PBOT, Jo Ann Hardesty is scheduled to speak at the City’s Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday (May 11th). That committee has described PBOT’s Hawthorne decision as “profoundly disappointing.” In an interview with BikePortland in February, Hardesty acknowledged that not striping bike lanes on Hawthorne might have been a missed opportunity.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Christian
Guest
Christian

Hope to see everyone at the bicycle advisory committee zoom meeting may 11 to support Zach’s work. It’s not a matter of if but when bike lanes will be built on Hawthorne. Why wait longer, this is an excellent opportunity.

Register in advance here:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UKwDE3RpSRqPgfYDg9AVHg

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

The girl was killed by a reckless driver going about 60-65 mph. Protected bike lanes wouldn’t have prevented that. That tragedy doesn’t make Seth a traffic expert. There are back paths on both sides of Hawthorne that can be used. So many concessions have already been given to bicyclist at the cost of motorist. I’m against adding bike lanes to Hawthorne, its not going to make it safer for the pedestrians walking along the street. Of course pedestrians are second to bicyclist because they believe they are above all.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

The reckless driver used the center turn lane to swerve around the other drivers who were already stopped for Fallon. The protected bike lane design removes the center turn lane, which makes it so drivers would no longer be physically able to make dangerous maneuvers like that.

Vote Up28Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
clay
Subscriber
clay

Adding bike lanes won’t necessarily make Hawthorne safer, but removing space for cars definitely will. Removing the center turn lane would almost certainly have saved Fallon’s life. Instead, PBOT is converting a much larger stretch of Hawthorne into the exact same configuration as the one where she was killed: wide, highway-sized travel lanes with unfettered access to a spacious turn lane in the center. It’s shameful that this is the design they chose, knowing full well how deadly it is.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Matt Meskill
Subscriber
Matt Meskill

Sorry for accidentally giving this a thumb up. This is simply wrong. Protected bike lanes = narrower streets = safer streets. Seth doesn’t need to be a traffic expert. You have an opinion; are you an expert? And every cyclist I know would surely rank pedestrians, or human beings walking, as a clear number 1.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Actually, in this case they would have, because the driver used the center “turn lane” to speed past stopped traffic (this center turn lane is not present in the protected bike lane configuration). I see drivers do this nearly every day in Portland. I’d like to see PBOT add solid islands every 2 or 3 blocks on roadways that have bi-directional center lanes. If funding is an issue, they can just drop a yellow jersey barrier perpendicular to the lane until an island can be built.

Also, regarding your comment about him not being a traffic “expert”: you might be surprised how a personal loss (to the level that you probably can’t fathom, I know I can’t) can drive someone to become informed on a subject. If the debate is over street safety, I’ll take the opinion of someone who has suffered a personal loss due to our roadway design over someone who hasn’t. If you haven’t lost someone to traffic violence, consider yourself lucky. It really puts things in perspective when you see people doing incredibly stupid/dangerous things to save a few seconds.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

The thing about median islands is, the more of them you build in the center turn lane, the less effective the center turn lane becomes for moving drivers. If there’s a median island every two blocks, why bother having a center turn lane at all?

That’s why, in my opinion, Alternative 3b is such a brilliant design: It has only two lanes *and* median islands:
http://www.healthierhawthorne.com/uploads/1/3/1/0/131025548/615222163.jpg

Here’s a gold-standard Dutch intersection with basically the same design:comment image

Jersey barriers every two blocks is a *fantastic* idea for making streets like E Burnside and Glisan safer in the short-term. But in the medium-to-long-term, IMO these streets need to ditch the center turn lanes altogether.

Of course, if there’s room for a wide protected bike lane on both sides of the street *and* a continuous planted median, that seems to be a good design to aim for as well. Really just depends on the street.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
