Get excited about the North Greeley bikeway project as it nears completion

Posted by on May 4th, 2021 at 3:25 pm

Looking north on North Greeley from the Adidas pedestrian bridge.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

There’s been significant progress on the North Greeley Avenue bikeway project since the last time we checked in. Much of the bikeway between Willamette and Going is completed. All that remains is to turn on the new bike traffic signals, finish important crossing treatments, and a few other details.

I rolled over last weekend for a closer look and I’m convinced: When complete, this bikeway will be one of the best in Portland.

For one sublime, very short stretch you can feel what it’s like to bike in the best biking cities in Europe.

The one-block section that connects to the Willamette Blvd neighborhood greenway (above) is one of our only examples of the highest-quality design possible from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (as per the “money is no object” design they shared in 2018 in the yet-to-be-released Protected Bike Lane Design Guide). It’s at sidewalk-level, physically separated from drivers via planted concrete median, has ample width (even keeping mind that it’s for two-way bike traffic), and its black pavement helps contrast it from the adjacent sidewalk which helps keep the uses separate.

Even as we leave this world-class block and transition onto street level, the bikeway remains physically separated. From N Emerson to just south of the Adidas Headquarters campus, the bikeway remains high quality. It has ample width, a striking paint scheme to set it apart (and make users feel special), bike-only signalization where needed, a floating bus island, and physical separation from drivers via a concrete curb, delineator wands and a painted buffer zone.

The quality goes down a bit south of the campus, but it remains protected with a concrete curb until you reach the new multi-use path south of Going that opened in August.

South of the campus we lose the fun paint and the buffer.

Riders pass each other near Going Court intersection.

This is an exciting project and I look forward to a full review once it’s completed; but I need to point out a major concern. This is yet another project where partial completion puts bicycle riders at risk. This issue has bothered me for years and it’s bad here on Greeley.

The problem is when contractors are in the middle of a project and they fail to erect work zone signage and/or adequate detours to keep people safe. We see this when PBOT installs a new parking protected bike lane and many people park cars in it. There’s no signage to let folks know what’s going on or how to manage the incomplete project. Granted, things eventually clear up, but it’s never OK to put road users at risk without proper work zone/detour signage — even for just a few hours.

Currently on this Adidas project, the new bikeway from Greeley down to Going (on Going Court) is almost done. From Going it looks 100% done and invites people to ride up to Greeley via Going Court on a nice, new path. Unfortunately, because the crossing at Greeley/Going Ct is not finished, the bike lane just dumps people right into a lane of oncoming car/truck traffic! And there’s no safe way to cross Greeley to get onto the new bikeway. Despite this clear danger, there’s no caution tape or any other signage of any kind warning road users that it’s still a work zone. This is very dangerous.

Relatedly, people riding northbound on Greeley are left in a lurch when they leave the protection of the concrete wall south of Going. The old bike lane striping encourages people to continue straight into a dead zone where there’s no longer a bikeway and the crossing and signal at Going Court isn’t installed yet. The new signal on the south side of Going isn’t working right and it’s very unintuitive to cross diagonally – especially in the northbound direction. A new bikeway sign encourages people to “use the sidewalk” to get to Going Court and down to Swan Island (via Going), but that sidewalk is ripped up and impassable.

The entire area around Going is a confusing mess. Greeley has relative high speeds and we can’t have all this indecision among bicycle riders because of sloppy work and incomplete projects.

I hear PBOT crews are out at the Greeley/Going signal today. I hope they can shore up some of these problems. In the meantime, please be aware that the Greeley/Going/Going Ct intersection is incomplete. Be very cautious.

I’ll share another update here when the project is done.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Kristin Sweeney
Guest
Kristin Sweeney

Amen to all of this. I have had to lift my cargo bike onto the sidewalk to avoid work crews. The Going crossing has been an issue for several weeks now — this should have been at the top of the priority list, before the silly tennis ball painting. I got caught in this mess with our two-year-old on the way back from downtown. Thank goodness for e-assist as I crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic going uphill with no signal guidance. I will be taking Williams/Vancouver until this gets fixed.

15 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

I remember lots of sturm und drang about how the evil capitalists at Adidas would screw this up. Now that it’s done and it works so well, just two questions: Is there anything the city can learn from the company’s approach? And are there steps in the process that could be eliminated, to deliver high-quality transportation infrastructure faster and at lower cost?

14 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

This is what you can accomplish when you don’t give in to NIMBYs. Adidas wanted a high quality cycle track and because they control both sides of the street it was built. Usually PBOT lets a few property owners derail in the mildest of projects but they didn’t get the opportunity here.

Of course, the quality of this project stands in contrast with the low quality and value of the Greeley sidewalk enhancement south of N. Going. Riders will experience high quality cycletrack and then be dumped onto a bleak, uninviting, narrow, and dangerous path that then dumps the rider onto an actual sidewalk after navigating parked cars and trash. You then get the choice of the awful ride up to the broadway bridge with cars merging in front of you/behind you/into you or the joy of riding down N Interstate and being a foot away from speeding semi trucks.

Unfortunately this is just another island of safety. The transportation equivalent of “all dressed up and nowhere to go”

14 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

I can’t believe that they didn’t erect barriers at the end of the Going St ramp to prevent people in cars from driving onto the bike lane (and to prevent people on bikes from driving into oncoming traffic). That’s incomplete design is just inviting deadly conflicts.

13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Where are the bollards to keep out the inevitable delivery trucks and parked cars who will use the nice new green lanes? Without enforcement, bollards and barriers are necessary.

9 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Seems like PBOT favors flexible structures when they do install separating barriers. Don’t know how much good a few flexible bollards would be.

But I definitely agree. Either enforcement or physical barriers need to be installed. The paint will never be enough if the lane is wide enough for a car or truck to easily enter.

8 hours ago
 
Guest
 

IIRC part of this bikeway was designed by Adidas and not PBOT. Which portion of the project was designed by PBOT and which portion was by Adidas, or am I misremembering something?

11 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Adidas deserves credit not just for the bikeway, but for putting its headquarters in the city in the first place. What a contrast with Nike, which isolated itself behind a berm in surburbia.

With the bikeway, Adidas also looks great in comparison to respected Portland institutions like the Japanese Garden (which praised itself for extending a sidewalk in Washington Park, but only after its lawyers fought having to put it in) or OPB (which just did a several-million dollar renovation but didn’t even provide one short-term bike rack) or the Portland Art Museum (which tried to get approval to close off a public street for its new lobby).

8 hours ago
