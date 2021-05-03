Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

The Monday Roundup: PBA corruption, scrapers do good, racist emissions, and more

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021 at 9:57 am

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most noteworthy items BikePortland readers and editors came across in the past seven days.

15 minutes for whomst?: Disability rights activist Anna Zivarts says any commitment to “15 minute cities” must come with full understanding that many people who rely on paratransit or other services cannot afford such luxuries.

Rider harassment campaign: After a police department in Philadelphia asked for the public’s help to crackdown on bicycle riders “causing traffic issues,” a local advocacy group called them out for targeting kids and wheelie riders.

Scrapers go mainstream: In 2010 we said the world needs more scraper bikes. That’s why I was so happy to see the news that Berkeley, California-based Original Scraper Bike Team has launched an after school program for fourth to seventh graders. Let’s do this Portland!

Racist emissions: New research hardens the case that vehicle emissions and other car and truck-borne pollutants have a much greater negative impact on Black, Indigenous and people of color. Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, chair of a key Senate environmental committee, tweeted this article and said, “I am committed to tackling this issue head-on.”

Cop lied about traffic stop: University of Oregon has sued a former campus cop who allegedly lied about an altercation with a bicycle rider that appears to have been a pretext/profiling traffic stop.

The PBA Way: The Portland Business Alliance, a staunch critic of many progressive cycling plans, was found to have violated lobbying rules 25 times, according to a City of Portland audit.

Feds don’t be freds: There’s a national call-to-action to encourage the Federal Highway Administration to “reframe and revise” the all-powerful Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices as it’s going through a major update.

“We Should All Be More Afraid of Driving”: This article in The Atlantic is a personal and poignant look at the mental impacts of traffic violence where the author comes to the conclusion that much of our road carnage is simply an “accident” and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Video of the Week: An informative primer to “How the Auto Industry Hijacked the American Dream”…

Bonus Video of the Week: Don’t miss Shimano’s “Ode to Dogs”…

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
ralph
ralph

The Carjack video is awesome! Everyone should do themselves a favor and watch it.

David Hampsten
David Hampsten

The PBA Way: When I was advocating for East Portland 2009-15, I worked with many community groups and neighborhood associations who regularly violated the "8 hours over 3 months" rule – up until now I didn't even know it existed. IMO, it's a dumb rule given Portland's form of government and obviously unworkable.

Bill Stites
Bill Stites

In "We Should All Be More Afraid of Driving", the writer – a journalist- consistently uses "accident" instead of crash. Even when describing his own crash where someone cut him off and he evaded contact by going into oncoming traffic – clearly someone at fault here.
Some would say an inappropriate response, but with microseconds to react, we can't think through the best options.
Words really matter, and for this understanding I credit Jonathan.

I would submit that it is helpful for drivers to consider crash scenarios and think ahead about how you should react. I do this all the time – call it paranoia – but I hope that I would have created some ‘mental memory’ such that an instinctive reaction tends to be more appropriate. In the author’s case, that would be to hold the centerline as sacrosanct. Of course, all situations are unique but I do think we can train ourselves to a small degree for better reactions. It may save a life, or a whole lotta hurt.

The eBike Store
Wake Gregg

When you look at the video of the shooting of Eliborio Rodrigues Jr., and how respectful he was. It is clear that he is used to being harassed by the Eugene police dept. Especially with what is now known from the the previous altercation in which the cop was fired for fabricating evidence and using force illegally, I have a difficult time believing that his bodycam fell to the ground and somehow turned itself off… Why didn't the guy simply call his sergeant? https://youtu.be/vKsiU6e33HE

