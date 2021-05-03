Pedalpalooza updates: New poster art, ride highlights

We are now less than one month from the start of an extra-long Pedalpalooza. And after what we’ve all been through this past year, we can all use a calendar-full of fun social rides to buoy our spirits.

Before sharing a few rides that have already been listed, a highlight of this year’s poster is due.

The official event poster is one of the best things about Pedalpalooza and this year’s edition (below) continues that beloved tradition with style.



The artist is Yuna Cheong. According to an interview with Pedalpalooza organizers, Yuna is a professional model maker currently working on a stop motion film. She says her design was inspired by, “The nature surrounding Portland and the joy it gives to me.” “Another inspiration and something that I personally identify with is her long pandemic hair that is overdue a proper haircut,” Yuna continued. “The rider is an Asian like me! ”



Advertisement

And now for a look at some of the interesting rides already posted to the calendar (Remember, Pedalpalooza is made up of rides led by people just like you. If you have an idea for a group ride, add it today!)

Pony Ride

“On this ride I would like to attach a bunch of tiny horses to Portland’s horse rings… If you have tiny horses or other animals toys you want to attach or you have supplies to attach them, like pliers, wires, cables, and crimps please bring them. I’ll bring a few horses and some metal coat hangers and pliers for attaching, but may not have enough for every rider. Feel free to also dress up yourself or you bike as a horse or even a unicorn for extra fun!”

Track Suit Ride

“Gold chains, scowling Adidas models, breakaway pants, the practice squad, and fans of the sweet nectar of Pellegrini are all welcome for this active-leisure ride to Portland’s clay tracks. No tracksuit? No problem: Uncle Mike’s bringing masking tape to turn any unicolor jumper into lazy/athletic apparel.”

Roses & Rosé Solstice Ride

Grab that chilled bottle of rosé, throw on your best floral threads and let’s petal-palooza! All wildflowers are welcome – please just keep it safe and give everyone room to sprout.

Beverly Cleary Memorial Ride

Early this year Beverly Cleary the beloved Children’s Book Author passed away at the ripe young age of 104 – this ride is meant to memorialize her and visit places she grew up and streets where her wonderful characters rambled and played. Join us as we visit with Ramona Quimby, Beezus and all the fantastic characters, well have games, stories and all sorts of fun activities to commemorate Mrs Cleary.

Rocky Butte Sunset Picnic Dance Party Ride

The tradition continues in 2021! Meet at Irving Park with picnic supplies then follow your ride leaders to Rocky Butte for one of the best sunsets in the city. We will have a LOUD sound system this year to get your bacon shakin. You will likely need to wear a mask, avoid sharing food with those not in your group, and stay distant unless things get better. Stay tuned for updates!

Check out Pedalpalooza on Instagram for the latest updates.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Pedalpalooza, Rides/Events

pedalpalooza 2021, Yuna Cheong