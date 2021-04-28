Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

ODOT proposes new I-5 expansion plan that won’t move freeway closer to middle school

Posted by on April 28th, 2021 at 9:43 am

ODOT slide of the shift to the west as shown to an advisory committee Tuesday night.

“If [moving the freeway] is an option, then I want to look at moving it even further from the school.”
— Sprinavasa Brown, Historic Albina Advisory Committee

At an advisory committee meeting for the I-5 Rose Quarter project Tuesday night the Oregon Department of Transportation said they have a plan to not move the freeway closer to Harriet Tubman Middle School.

The surprise announcement comes after years of criticisms and concerns related to how an expansion of the freeway would have a further negative impact on air quality at a school already dangerously close to a large amount of toxic vehicle emissions. Just last fall, ODOT resisted demands by Portland Public School Board members to commit to healthy air quality.

The announcement also comes two weeks after a coalition filed a lawsuit against the project and a rally was held at the school to draw attention to it. One of speakers was Tubman alum and ninth-grader Malina Yuen. “We can literally see the smog in the air during recess,” she said. “This freeway is constantly on our minds, and it is in our lungs, and it is a direct threat to the heart of the Tubman community.”

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.


One day after the rally, OPB reported that previously undisclosed ODOT plans called for the expanded freeway to be even closer to Tubman School than previously thought. Portland Public School board members told OPB the proximity of the freeway might require them to close the school down.

The original plan.

I-5 Rose Quarter Project Director Megan Channell shared the new plan at the outset of the Historic Albina Advisory Board (HAAB) meeting. “As a follow-up to feedback that we’ve received from the community, as well as Portland Public Schools over the past few years, I wanted to let you know that our team is starting to evaluate a design option that is shifting the northern part of the project,” Channell explained. “We’re looking at an option that does not move any closer to Harriet Tubman Middle School to minimize the technical and construction concerns there and exploring this option will also be responsive to a number of comments we’ve heard from this committee specifically as well, around community concern around the proximity of the project to that site.”

The existing plan was to add a new 14-foot wide northbound lane and a 12-foot wide “safety shoulder” to the east side of the freeway, bringing drivers and their emissions 26-feet closer to the school than they are today. The new proposal would not expand the freeway to the east at all and would instead build a new lane and shoulder that would add 24-feet to the west side of the freeway.

“If [moving the freeway] is an option, then I want to look at moving it even further from the school,” said HAAB member Sprinavasa Brown in response to Channell’s announcement. Brown said if a new alignment will improve air quality, she wants more information on how a shift of 50 or 100 feet would impact environmental outcomes.

Brown was also curious why the announcement was just now being made. “What changed? Why is ODOT considering moving this now when at the beginning there seemed like there was no opportunity to move it?”

Asked for a response to that question by BikePortland today, project spokesperson April DeLeon-Galloway said ODOT first identified “technical challenges” with the original plan last year. Specifically, they had concerns about a planned soundwall that would have been built adjacent to the school.

“In late January, following an initial analysis… we were able to better understand those challenges from both a design and constructability perspective, and directed the team to do further evaluation of an alternative alignment,” DeLeon-Galloway said.

ODOT is at “very early stages of that evaluation” and are already in contact with Portland Public Schools and a business on the west side of the freeway that would be impacted by the new alignment.

The next step will be to share concepts with advisory committees in late May and garner more public feedback in June. By mid-July, the project design team will recommend a preferred alternative.

The lawsuit filed by No More Freeways, Neighbors for Clean Air, and the Eliot Neighborhood Association doesn’t ask for the freeway to be moved. It asks for ODOT to do a more thorough environmental analysis. That argument be stronger now even given this major shift in the proposal at such a late stage in the planning process.

In related news, youth activists organized by No More Freeways will take part in a “Strike for Transportation Justice” outside ODOT headquarters in northwest Portland today from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

36
Leave a Reply

avatar
13 Comment threads
23 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
22 Comment authors
Middle of the Road GuysquaremanJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)buildwithjoeG Holan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Can’t ODOT just give it up already. Get rid of I5 from the I84 to 405 junctions and reclaim the land for the people.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
ivan
Guest
ivan

Keep shifting it that direction, ODOT. Shift it all the way to 405, and then call it I-5.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

ODOT could literally just close the on/off ramps to Broadway as the beginning and end of this project. That would free up a lot of space for redevelopment. traffic movements on I-5 and on the adjacent surface streets would be much simpler and safer. No lane widening, not lame “lid” no hundreds of millions of dollars and a massive carbon cost. There are are plenty of local alternative routes and connections for freight. I am guessing it is primarily the MODA center/Convention Center interests who want to keep this exit, but they can and should be served by transit. Take away the exits and redevelop the parking garages!

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
| View Replies (3)
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

Anyone know how this new alignment would impact the esplanade trail?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

I wonder if ODOT has let Shin Shin Foods know that it’s planning on condemning their property?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Maybe ODOT should foot the bill for a new middle school further away from the freeway? I hear there is an empty lot off Vancouver that was taken years ago to build some hospital.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
drs
Guest
drs

Thanks for continuing to cover this.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Regardless of the freeway project or not, this school should be moved. Very dumb to locate a school next to a freeway.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
| View Replies (5)
Champs
Guest
Champs

I lent support to my neighborhood association’s vote to oppose the Rose Quarter Expansion, but if it was just a matter of will, consider Lents or Maywood Park and ask yourself why plans to build freeways there went through but not in Ladd’s Addition or Alameda.

Realistically, there needs to be a plan for when history repeats itself and the Highway Department gets what they want. I hate their dirty air and unsustainable spending, but I also hate walking away with nothing, and it’s all you’re going to get with the small thinking of that lawsuit IF you win.

My picture of victory looks very different. It’s Emanuel Hospital swapping land with PPS and PP&R so kids can breathe cleaner air. It’s ODOT truncating its unnecessarily long I405 ramp and putting roofs over the heads of people living next to it in tents. It’s Albina Vision getting their buildable caps. It’s give. It’s take. It’s how business used to be done.

Also, if city leaders nominally oppose this project and cut off city funds to support it, then why is PBOT still pleading poverty? It’s as if every dime earmarked for razing my neighborhood vaporized just as soon as they could be spent improving it instead.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
| View Replies (4)
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

Now that’s absurd; it’s just going to impact other businesses, apartments and the PPB headquarters building on the west side of the highway. This is grasping at straws, and we are payiung these peoples’ salaries!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Jim
Guest
Jim

OMSI is close to the freeway, no complaint from them.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
| View Replies (5)
Momo
Guest
Momo

This is getting a bit desperate. First they said the whole project would fit in the existing right-of-way. Then that was shown to be a lie, and they admitted they would have to acquire part of the school. Now they’re shifting the other direction and having to acquire multiple properties, and maybe have to tear down entire buildings. At some point they lose original argument, that this was “just” a safety and operational project in existing right-of-way. It’s clearly not! It’s a very significant freeway expansion that is adding auxiliary lanes that are so long any sane traffic engineer would admit they are just adding more lanes. An auxiliary lane is a lane that connects one on-ramp to the next off-ramp. It’s not a lane that connects an on-ramp to an off-ramp three interchanges away. Otherwise, I could say I want to connect an on-ramp in Portland to an off-ramp in Salem, and claim that’s just a very long auxiliary lane and not another through lane.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
buildwithjoe
Guest
buildwithjoe

.
Please Senator Lew Frederick (503)986-1722

He’s on the transportation committee and answers to all of Oregon on this.
He is on record as saying this $800 million will improve safety.

Safety goals are an ODOT lie.

There has not been a single driver death in this project area in a decade. On March 25th a wrong way driver came up the Greeley Ave ramp. That’s not the project area. 2 people died as a result. I know that ODOT will lie and use those 2 dead people as part of their “safety” data. I’ve posted a link to the crash news below.

Ask our North Portland senator to put in writing why he supports this freeway expansion. He has refused that when I asked.

https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/03/2-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-on-i-84-in-portland-officials-say.html

.
Please Senator Lew Frederick (503)986-1722

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests