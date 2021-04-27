Get your high schooler into transportation at free PSU summer camp

Did you know the vaunted urban planning department at Portland State University hosts a free, week-long summer camp for high school students?

It’s true! The Transportation Research and Education Center (TREC) at PSU offers, “an immersive introduction to transportation careers and the workings of transportation systems in Portland” and it’s open to all Oregon students entering 9th through 12th grades. The camp can be offered at no charge thanks to funding from the Federal Highway Administration and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Here’s more about what to expect:

Students will work in groups to solve a real-world transportation problem, develop data collection and STEM skills, and go on daily field trips. While on the PSU campus you will: – Meet local professionals in transportation and learn about the broad range of transportation careers and sectors. – Understand the social justice and equity issues within transportation and how it relates to you, your family and your neighborhood. – Get to know the transportation systems in Portland and become familiar with the Portland State University campus. – Connect with other high school students who are also passionate about careers in transportation, and have fun!

Advertisement

Think of it like a youth version of the free Portland Traffic and Transportation class created by Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer in 1991. At the end of the session, each group will share a 15 minute presentation about their project.

TREC says they hope the camp helps to increase the number of women and students of color in the transportation career pipeline. They have two sessions: One for all genders (July 19 to July 23) and one for cis and trans women (August 9 to 13).

Applications are open now. Check out the website for more info.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

Portland State University, TREC at PSU