CDC: Vaccinated people can bike outdoors without masks

The Centers for Disease Control just released new guidelines for mask wearing outdoors that are good news for those of you who’d rather ride without one.

“Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues,” reads the guidance. And fully vaccinated people can, “Participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues.”

Mask-wearing on group bike rides and/or in crowded urban areas and multi-use paths has been relatively standard for most people for over a year now.

Advertisement

The new guidance is also a step in the right direction for people who are eager to do more group rides this summer as part of events like Pedalpalooza. Of course the new guidance only applies to people who are vaccinated, and you never know if people you meet on bike rides have had the shot or not.

And you should definitely keep a mask in your pocket whether you wear it while riding or not. Because in related news, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has increased the Covid risk level of Oregon counties to “extreme” after a spike in infections. She will also end indoor dining in Multnomah County as of this coming Friday.

Have your mask-wearing-on-the-bike habits changed in the past year? Will this new guidance change anything for you? Do you have any words of wisdom for others to help them make the right choices?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

biking and Covid-19, coronavirus 2020