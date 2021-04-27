Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

CDC: Vaccinated people can bike outdoors without masks

Posted by on April 27th, 2021 at 9:40 am

Maskless riders on the Eastbank Esplanade Sunday, April 25th 2021.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Centers for Disease Control just released new guidelines for mask wearing outdoors that are good news for those of you who’d rather ride without one.

“Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues,” reads the guidance. And fully vaccinated people can, “Participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues.”

Mask-wearing on group bike rides and/or in crowded urban areas and multi-use paths has been relatively standard for most people for over a year now.

The new guidance is also a step in the right direction for people who are eager to do more group rides this summer as part of events like Pedalpalooza. Of course the new guidance only applies to people who are vaccinated, and you never know if people you meet on bike rides have had the shot or not.

And you should definitely keep a mask in your pocket whether you wear it while riding or not. Because in related news, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has increased the Covid risk level of Oregon counties to “extreme” after a spike in infections. She will also end indoor dining in Multnomah County as of this coming Friday.

Have your mask-wearing-on-the-bike habits changed in the past year? Will this new guidance change anything for you? Do you have any words of wisdom for others to help them make the right choices?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
I haven’t masked while riding or running alone because the risk of transmission from just passing on the street is so ridiculously small that it’s not worth even thinking about. And it was never the CDC’s guidance to mask up outdoors when social distancing could be maintained. I obviously have masked in indoor settings and will continue to do so at least until I’m fully vaccinated.

In the long term after everyone who wants a vaccine has gotten one and is two weeks post-second-dose, what I’d like to see is the following:

  • Outdoors: no need to mask, just cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough like is common courtesy.
  • Indoors: wear a mask if and only if you are feeling sick; no need to mask on an everyday basis.

Asking everyone to mask up indoors even after everyone who wants a vaccine has gotten one will only contribute to vaccine hesitancy when people don’t see what getting the vaccine will change. No positive outcome can come from it. And frankly I don’t care what happens to the anti-vaxxers; they’re choosing not to get vaccinated and I won’t feel bad for them if they get covid.

22 hours ago
Doug Smart
Guest
Doug Smart

I wear a mask for work and prefer ties rather than ear loops for all day wear. That means I mask up before putting my helmet on to ride to avoid entangled straps. I often pull my mask down then while riding. I pull it up as I get to the bike racks at work or reach other busy areas like business districts or parking lots of shops. During the colder weather I didn’t pull it down so much. That sort of up/down action supports the choice of ties over loops.

Daniel Amoni
Subscriber
Daniel Amoni

The CDC’s chart of safer activities shows biking, running, and walking without a mask as safe for unvaccinated people as well: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/participate-in-activities.html

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Is Karen going to come back and remove the “YES MASK” graffiti from the Marine Drive path?

John Mackelnary
Guest
John Mackelnary

I’ve only been wearing a bandana or buff when I pass large groups. Have always felt it was mostly performative, but my behavior was driven to how people in parks, etc. Reacted to a maskless rider– they’d shy away or avoid. And I don’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

Over the last few months I’ve seen many fewer masks on Mt. Tabor pedestrians, for instance, so I stopped being as vigilant about pulling mine up, unless I couldn’t provide adequate passing distance.

As for riding in groups, I have approximately zero friends who ride other than a mile or so to a bar, so that hasn’t been a big deal… I’m always solo on longer rides.

But… this does bode well for Pedalpalooza!

PS
Guest
PS

It is unfortunate it took the CDC this long to distribute this guidance, but given the warm weather coming it is great they did. Considering the number of cases of serious illness due to being overweight or obese, it is vital that people are able to exercise unimpeded by a mask that provides no necessary protection when outdoors. Hopefully this puts an end to the virtue signaling path police, who seem to worry more about feelings than the actual science of risk.

Soren
Guest
Soren

I have never worn a mask outdoors when not in close proximity to non-household members because there was never much evidence of risk. That being said, it is my perception that a small minority of mask wearing pedestrians tend to pass non-mask wearers in an exaggerated overly-close manner (perhaps in an attempt to shame). I find this behavior to be rude regardless of its very minimal health risk. Introverts like me have always preferred social distancing.

drs
Guest
drs

Yes, but gathering in large groups and socializing still requires masking, even outdoors. I fear that people are going to take this directive as an excuse to never wear masks and ignore restrictions on group size that are still part of CDC and state recommendations.

As far as pedalpalooza goes, it is exactly the kind of outdoor event in which people should still be masked.

potato-man
Guest
potato-man

“Mask-wearing on group bike rides and/or in crowded urban areas and multi-use paths has been relatively standard for most people for over a year now.” I don’t know about that. The Springwater trail, only maybe 8′ wide at times, is always full of (visible) smiling faces and people more than willing to pass you shoulder-to-shoulder instead of messing with their pace.

Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I mask when I’m going to be near other people. That’s never the situation while riding, so I don’t wear one on the bike.

I don’t ride in groups or on MUPs, and I cut loads of space when passing. I’ve gotten stink eye from people walking on the opposite side of the street, but at some point this really needs to be about things that actually help rather than virtue signaling like the yahoos who get upset if you don’t wave the flag and praise the military enough at every conceivable opportunity.

Aside from the fact that I cut extra passing space and now work at home, the pandemic has had no impact on my riding behavior.

dan
Guest
dan

So pacelines are back on the menu? Are any local clubs doing rides now? Portland Velo still seems to be on hiatus.

EX
Guest
EX

Finally some sanity. People need to use their heads and not their hearts.

This is science not “how you feel”. Uncrowded transmission outside is almost impossible, triple that once poked twice.

Michael
Guest
Michael

I’ve ridden absolutely alone for 13 months. I got fully vaccinated and went on my first maskless group ride last week. I feel some pressure to wear one for performative reasons, but I also feel like I’ve done the right thing this whole time and I just want a few hours of normalcy a week.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

This is pretty much what everyone has been doing outdoors since around last April-May anyway: mask up if you’re in a crowd or feel you are particularly vulnerable, but otherwise not.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The new CDC guidelines are the same as North Carolina state health guidelines since April of 2020. Some people wear a mask during outdoors exercise, many don’t including myself. Our state transmission rates have generally reflected national trends both up and down, as well as our vaccination rates. If Oregon has a higher reported rate, it may because you are better at getting tested and at reporting actual transmission rates than the 12 states like NC without state medicare/medicaid for poor people.

Asher Atkinson
Guest
Asher Atkinson

Not much changes for me. While I carried a mask outdoors, I never had a need to wear it except in lift lines while skiing. Now that I’m fully vaccinated (thanks to a quick rollout in Colorado where I make my second home) I’ll no longer go through motions to make someone feel more comfortable outdoors. There is now an obvious right choice, and that’s to get vaccinated ASAP. After that go live a normal life and don’t worry about others any more than you worry about whether they’ve had a flu vaccine.

Mark smith
Guest
Mark smith

How long did the cdc (and Oregon still) hold onto their no science position?

