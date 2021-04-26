The Monday Roundup: Drivers vs protestors, biking while Black, promenade promises, and more

Happy Monday.

Spare us the gimmicks: As cities work to get folks back onto public transit, Vice writer Aaron Gordon says the answer isn’t in giveaways or promotions; but simply to make the service efficient and reliable.

Anti-trans fallout: In a CyclingNews opinion piece, Anne-Marije Rook makes a strong plea for USA Cycling to remove all events from Arkansas due to anti-transgender laws that have been passed in the state.

Dijon Kizzee should not be dead: The L.A. Times took a deep dive into the shooting of Black people by police officers and found 16 cases since 2005 that were triggered by a minor bicycle traffic equipment or traffic violation.

Cars as king: Oklahoma is just the latest Republican-led state to pass a law that increases the punishment for protesting in the street and absolves drivers from harming people who are taking part in them.

Still masking on the bike? National Geographic asks the experts about best practices of outdoor mask wearing and a golden rule seems to be “Distance, duration, and intensity,” of exposure.

E-scooters in New Yorker: The esteemed publication has an overview and update on how e-scooters are doing in New York City, with quotes from “A colonel in the war on cars,” former Transportation Alternatives leader Paul White.

Helmet laws — enforced by police — are bad: This article is framed around a Seattle case where a driver hit a homeless man on a bicycle and the victim was cited for not wearing a helmet (the driver got off free).

“Leaving value on the table”: Excellent analysis via Strong Towns about why a major high-rise development didn’t lead to the livable streets/promenade environment that was hoped for.

Bike trailer power boost: Biomega has a new cargo trailer that includes a pedal-sensing motor to help push you (and your load) along.

Negative externalities: Interesting Q&A with a pastor turned urban planner who’s written a book about how car windshields — much like phone screens and televisions — make us lonelier and less considerate of others.

BIPOC instructors: The League of American Bicyclists can now offer scholarships to Black, Indigenous and people of color who want to become certified cycling instructors thanks to a grant from Quality Bicycle Products.

