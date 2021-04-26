Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

The Monday Roundup: Drivers vs protestors, biking while Black, promenade promises, and more

Posted by on April 26th, 2021 at 9:29 am

Happy Monday.

Here are the most noteworthy items our editors and readers came across in the past seven days…

Spare us the gimmicks: As cities work to get folks back onto public transit, Vice writer Aaron Gordon says the answer isn’t in giveaways or promotions; but simply to make the service efficient and reliable.

Anti-trans fallout: In a CyclingNews opinion piece, Anne-Marije Rook makes a strong plea for USA Cycling to remove all events from Arkansas due to anti-transgender laws that have been passed in the state.

Dijon Kizzee should not be dead: The L.A. Times took a deep dive into the shooting of Black people by police officers and found 16 cases since 2005 that were triggered by a minor bicycle traffic equipment or traffic violation.

Cars as king: Oklahoma is just the latest Republican-led state to pass a law that increases the punishment for protesting in the street and absolves drivers from harming people who are taking part in them.

Still masking on the bike? National Geographic asks the experts about best practices of outdoor mask wearing and a golden rule seems to be “Distance, duration, and intensity,” of exposure.

E-scooters in New Yorker: The esteemed publication has an overview and update on how e-scooters are doing in New York City, with quotes from “A colonel in the war on cars,” former Transportation Alternatives leader Paul White.

Helmet laws — enforced by police — are bad: This article is framed around a Seattle case where a driver hit a homeless man on a bicycle and the victim was cited for not wearing a helmet (the driver got off free).

“Leaving value on the table”: Excellent analysis via Strong Towns about why a major high-rise development didn’t lead to the livable streets/promenade environment that was hoped for.

Bike trailer power boost: Biomega has a new cargo trailer that includes a pedal-sensing motor to help push you (and your load) along.

Negative externalities: Interesting Q&A with a pastor turned urban planner who’s written a book about how car windshields — much like phone screens and televisions — make us lonelier and less considerate of others.

BIPOC instructors: The League of American Bicyclists can now offer scholarships to Black, Indigenous and people of color who want to become certified cycling instructors thanks to a grant from Quality Bicycle Products.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Spare us the Gimmicks: One of the tragedies of public transit, especially in smaller cities, is how often the agencies themselves are run by officials who only drive cars, who simply are not dependent on the public transit they purport to operate. Hence the need to think of gimmicks, to demonstrate to their board that they are doing something to increase ridership; unfortunately the transit board and the local city council are often just as guilty on not using public transit either.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Two things on the helmet article.

1. Biking without a helmet is a low-risk activity. It’s getting hit by a motorist while not wearing a helmet that is dangerous. To me, it’s a bit like issuing citations to people who don’t lock their doors when they leave the house. Should you lock your door? Of course. But at the end of the day, the risk from not locking your door comes purely from the actions of others. Punishing people financially for not adequately protecting themselves from other folks dangerous behavior seems backwards to me.

2. The topic and video really highlights how police are able to use the criminal injustice system to punish and reward people they identify as part of their in group and out-group. How many times have we seen non-injury crashes where the motorist does something like hit a pole or flip their car and walk away without a citation? Yet another reason to take traffic enforcement away from the police. They are unable to put aside their racial and class bias and it shows.

squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I really like the design concept behind that cargo trailer. Hopefully, it’s attenuated so you don’t even really feel either a push or pull from the trailer itself – that would be ideal.

However, I will never jump in early on another Indie-Go-Go or Kickstarter campaign ever again. Neither company is good at protecting contributors from campaigns that go silent after funding. I have one on Kickstarter that never delivered after two years and has just gone silent at responding to backers. Kickstarter is still collecting money for the campaign. That project opened up a campaign on Indie-Go-Go for the same project and started collecting money there too (and customers are making the same complaints about seeing nothing for their money and getting no response). Indie-Go-Go also refuses to take the campaign down.

Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

Regarding “Leaving Value on the Table” it looks like that is where the soon to be Former Hollywood Transit Center is headed. The buses are being kicked out, rather than improving connections between bus and MAX. Housing on top of a parking structure seems rather uninspired. TriMet has not been transparent with their planning process, and I am not expecting a welcoming people-place to be the end result.

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Cars make us lonelier:

years ago when I was considering a PhD, I was going to do a thesis on a similar topic but from a socio-biological perspective – how urban design and zoning influences behavior.

In many communities, one gets into a car in an attached garage and drives to another garage or parking lot for work. There is a literal barrier between that person and others the whole way. That changes the dynamics of interaction.

Ein cool
Guest
Ein cool

The electric bike trailer looks cool. I like the idea of the assist matching the pull, like there’s no trailer. You could take this concept and also apply it to e bikes. The assist matches the bike weight plus hills. So ebiking would be like biking without any hills, or bike.
The one wheel, high mount, high kid seat Ein design does look wobbly, however. A two wheel, axle attached design with lower seats would be more stable. I also couldn’t find info on battery range.

