Former Portlander Lindsay Caron seriously injured by hit-and-run driver while biking in San Diego

Lindsay Caron is in a San Diego hospital after being hit from behind by a driver while riding her bike on Monday.

According to news reports in San Diego, Lindsay was hit from behind while riding on Ingraham Street in Pacific Beach around 10:20 pm Monday Night. The driver of what authorities think is a dark, four-door SUV fled the scene and is still on the loose. If you have any information about what happened please contact San Diego PD’s traffic division at 858-495-7805 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The collision caused life-threatening injuries and Lindsay is still at the hospital. A friend who set up a Facebook support group for Lindsay said she’s in a medically-induced coma and is scheduled for several surgeries.

Lindsay lives in Seattle and is a prodigious traveler and adventurer who attended Portland State University from 2009 to 2012. When not working toward her environmental studies degree, she was active in the cycling scene. In 2010 she wrote a few stories for BikePortland. In 2011 she earned a professional development grant from Portland Society.

Portland resident Joe Kurmaskie was a friend of Lindsay’s. He wrote on Facebook yesterday that he worked on traffic safety advocacy with her. “She’s always full of great ideas, a real caring person with a spark in her eyes — a happy warrior for good things.”

In an Instagram update posted March 9th, Lindsay shared what cycling meant to her:

“Grateful everyday that somehow at 19 a girl friend gave me a bicycle, and I started bike commuting. Grateful every day that such a simple thing – riding a bike – is such an easily accessible source of joy, strength, peace, fun, health, clarity, and grounding. Grateful for the way this simple machine has changed my life – and empowered women throughout history.”

Cycling advocates in San Diego say the stretch of road where Lindsay was hit is “is extremely dangerous” for people on bikes. A look at Google Street View shows a multi-lane street with parking on both sides and no dedicated space for cycling. “It’s time for @CityofSanDiego to take #VisionZero seriously,” said one advocate on Twitter yesterday.

I am heartbroken by this news. And I’m sick and tired of how so many drivers and city planners show absolutely zero regard for the safety of anyone outside of a car. We’ll update this post with a GoFundMe link and/or more details about Lindsay’s condition.

Please think good thoughts for Lindsay.

