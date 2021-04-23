Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Former Portlander Lindsay Caron seriously injured by hit-and-run driver while biking in San Diego

Posted by on April 23rd, 2021 at 9:19 am

Lindsay Caron in Portland in 2009.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Lindsay Caron is in a San Diego hospital after being hit from behind by a driver while riding her bike on Monday.

According to news reports in San Diego, Lindsay was hit from behind while riding on Ingraham Street in Pacific Beach around 10:20 pm Monday Night. The driver of what authorities think is a dark, four-door SUV fled the scene and is still on the loose. If you have any information about what happened please contact San Diego PD’s traffic division at 858-495-7805 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The collision caused life-threatening injuries and Lindsay is still at the hospital. A friend who set up a Facebook support group for Lindsay said she’s in a medically-induced coma and is scheduled for several surgeries.

Lindsay lives in Seattle and is a prodigious traveler and adventurer who attended Portland State University from 2009 to 2012. When not working toward her environmental studies degree, she was active in the cycling scene. In 2010 she wrote a few stories for BikePortland. In 2011 she earned a professional development grant from Portland Society.

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.


Conditions on the street where Lindsay was hit.

Portland resident Joe Kurmaskie was a friend of Lindsay’s. He wrote on Facebook yesterday that he worked on traffic safety advocacy with her. “She’s always full of great ideas, a real caring person with a spark in her eyes — a happy warrior for good things.”

In an Instagram update posted March 9th, Lindsay shared what cycling meant to her:

“Grateful everyday that somehow at 19 a girl friend gave me a bicycle, and I started bike commuting. Grateful every day that such a simple thing – riding a bike – is such an easily accessible source of joy, strength, peace, fun, health, clarity, and grounding. Grateful for the way this simple machine has changed my life – and empowered women throughout history.”

Cycling advocates in San Diego say the stretch of road where Lindsay was hit is “is extremely dangerous” for people on bikes. A look at Google Street View shows a multi-lane street with parking on both sides and no dedicated space for cycling. “It’s time for @CityofSanDiego to take #VisionZero seriously,” said one advocate on Twitter yesterday.

I am heartbroken by this news. And I’m sick and tired of how so many drivers and city planners show absolutely zero regard for the safety of anyone outside of a car. We’ll update this post with a GoFundMe link and/or more details about Lindsay’s condition.

Please think good thoughts for Lindsay.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Edwin ReeceMiddle of the Road GuyMaria LartzvespajgJonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
mark
Guest
mark

I’m sick and tired of how so many drivers show absolutely zero regard for the safety of anyone outside of a car.

All the paint and infrastructure wouldn’t even be needed in the first place if drivers could be trusted to operate their vehicles responsibly.

Stories like this one make me incredibly sad. I am hoping for a full recovery for Lindsay.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
| View Replies (3)
Maria Lartz
Guest
Maria Lartz

So sad. Don’t know Lindsay but sending her healing thoughts and prayers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Edwin Reece
Guest
Edwin Reece

This makes me sad and angry. My best friend was killed Sunday by a hit and run driver. The Houston Chronicle published a short article Thursday. I am still trying to recover my composure. Ed Reece

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests