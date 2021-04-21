Portland and justice and George Floyd

Guilty on all counts. Nearly a year after he George Floyd was killed, a Minneapolis jury came to the right conclusion.

Yesterday’s verdict was historic. Now the work continues and will expand beyond the protests in the street that defined America in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Our fight as transportation reform activists is really about public spaces. We fight to make them welcoming and safe, and we fight in them when we ride and protest. Our job is to make streets safer for everyone — no matter how they use them or what their social, economic, political, or racial background is.

Like many of you, I marched and took part in many protests over the past year. Being in the streets with so many people is way to feel power and hold power to account. Every time I went out, I felt a little better about the world and the people I share it with.



Advertisement

I am so grateful for the people who were out there every night, and all the organizers and mutual aid groups who made #PortlandProtests possible. So many of you strapped “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd” signs on your bikes. Our city’s inspiring activism in the streets was — and will continue to be — a bright spot in a dark time for America.

I was really moved to see that George Floyd’s brother Rodney Floyd gave a shout-out to Portland at a press conference right after the verdicts came down. Here’s what he said:

“… I would like to thank all the advocates, the activists. I’d like to thank the people that stayed in these streets, marching night and day. People in Portland stayed on the streets, what, 83 days? I think I may be wrong, but thankful for everybody that stayed out there, making a statement with us and cared about us in our dark days, dark nights…”

See you in the streets.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

george floyd protests