PBOT: Eastbound driving ban could improve ‘complex’ NE Alameda/57th intersection

Posted by on April 20th, 2021 at 11:33 am

A rider waits at the bike signal on Alameda at 57th and Sandy (looking west). The drivers on the left would no longer be present in that location once the changes take effect.

As part of their ongoing Rose Lane Project, the City of Portland wants to improve the speed and service of the 12 and 71 TriMet bus lines on Sandy Boulevard. One of the ways they plan to do that is to prohibit driving on a one-block stretch of NE Alameda Street.

If you’ve ever ridden across the intersection of NE 57th/Sandy/Alameda you know how awkward, stressful, and time-consuming it can be. The three streets come together in an asterisk star pattern that creates five unconventional intersections. The fact that 57th and Alameda are important streets in the bike network (the former having a bike lane, the latter being a neighborhood greenway), adds to the challenges of getting everything through safe and efficiently.

At a meeting the Bicycle Advisory Committee earlier this month, Portland Bureau of Transportation staff said one way they hope to make things simpler is to simply remove auto users from the equation at one of the intersections.

PBOT slide

“This complex, five-leg intersection causes delay for everyone and helps facilitate cut-through traffic into the neighborhoods,” said April Bertelsen, a Rose Lane project manager. “We are proposing to remove the Alameda Street signal leg for motor vehicle traffic, and that would enable us to change the signal phasing and timing and give more green time to Sandy and 57th, which would reduce the delay for transit.”

“This complex, five-leg intersection causes delay for everyone.”
— April Bertelsen, PBOT

The plan is to place a semi-diverter on Alameda at 56th, one block prior to 57th. Drivers would be able to go westbound on Alameda from 57th/Sandy, but the diverter would (hopefully) prevent them from driving eastbound. Bicycle users would be able to ride in both directions.

The goal is to reduce the amount of drivers on Alameda so PBOT engineers can re-allocate signal phase timing toward other intersections.

Here’s how PBOT planner Zef Wagner explained it at the meeting: “Right now 57th gets a [signal] phase, Sandy gets a phase, the west leg of Alameda gets a vehicle and bike phase, and the east leg of Alameda gets a bike-only phase. So that’s a lot of phases.” Wagner explained that the change would allow PBOT to make the Alameda signal phase just for bike users.

Bertelsen added that since the diverter would require people to change their driving routes, some residents of the Rose City Park Neighborhood Association have expressed concerns. People who live on adjacent streets (like Stanton, Wistaria, 56th and 54th) also worry that the change will increase the volume of drivers on their streets.

To mitigate these concerns, PBOT will consider this change a pilot and will monitor traffic behaviors. If it goes well, the change would be permanent.

This is just one of 18 currently funded or in-progress Rose Lane projects. Learn more by checking the presentation PBOT shared at the April 13th meeting.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Front Page, Infrastructure

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

5 thoughts on “PBOT: Eastbound driving ban could improve ‘complex’ NE Alameda/57th intersection”

  1. Avatar bjorn says:
    April 20, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    I hope this is the first of a number of diverters on Alameda, there is a surprising level of motor vehicle traffic that seems to use this neighborhood greenway to cut through all the way from Fremont to Sandy.

    Reply
  2. Sam Balto Sam Balto says:
    April 20, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    What about the slip lane from Sandy on NE Alameda going East. People biking have to cross that lane to get to the push button.

    Reply
  3. Avatar Steve says:
    April 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    I live right here and this area is already stupid to get to Sandy going eastbound or 57th southbound.

    Drivers will either attempt to turn left off of 54th which is tough to cut across, or you need to get onto 57th, and hope that someone is kind enough to let you into that backup.

    I cannot support this at all.

    When the Churches were active this was already a disaster, so if this study is conducted without all that traffic, then the results wont at all match the reality of the expected long term traffic.

    Reply
    1. Avatar drs says:
      April 20, 2021 at 7:22 pm

      It sounds like the intention of this treatment is to make traffic flow more smoothly through this series of intersections. It sounds like PBOT understands that there are backups and they are trying to improve the situation. Do you think there is a better way to go about it, or do you just prefer the current status quo?

      Reply
  4. Avatar Brendan says:
    April 20, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    I live in the area and use Alameda a ton on bike. I don’t feel like this is really a big priority. You have bike signal crossings that work fairly well.

    On the flip side, the thing that really is not great is how traffic on 57th backs up for blocks on blocks on the N. side of Sandy blvd, then the drivers start to divert to the local streets. This causes speeding and irate people to blow through stop signs.

    I feel like giving Alameda a one way entrance is indicative of PBOTs preference to keep affluent neighborhood streets calm while down at NE 62nd and Tillamook (Rose City Park) they removed stop signs next to a park that has a hefty amount of children and cyclists; so now cars can speed for about 4 loooong blocks at mismatched intersections with a bike greenway.

    Reply

