Jobs of the Week: Clever Cycles, Sellwood Cycle Repair, WA Student Cycling League
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 16th, 2021 at 6:55 am
Three hot and fresh jobs have been posted this week.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Executive Director – Washington Student Cycling League
– Mechanic – Sellwood Cycle Repair
– Sales Person – Clever Cycles
