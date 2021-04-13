Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Portland will pilot Nike’s recycled rubber bike share stations

Posted by on April 13th, 2021 at 11:10 am

New Biketown station made out of recycled “Nike Grind” rubber on NE Ainsworth in the King Neighborhood.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)


The City of Portland is rolling out 40 new Biketown stations with a new design and a new material: rubber mats made partly from the scraps of Nike shoes.

This is what happens when the title sponsor of your bike share station also happens to be the largest shoe company in the world.

Biketown operator Lyft sees the new station material — which is known as Nike Grind — as a way to deliver their service with a smaller environmental footprint.

Here’s more from a press statement:

Advertisement

“The rubber mats of the Lyft stations will be made with 25% Nike Grind rubber from Nike’s footwear manufacturing scraps in the top layer and 100% recycled tires in the bottom layer. The stations embrace the concept of circular economy by repurposing shoe scrap manufacturing waste and recycled tires.”

A spokesperson for Lyft said Portland will be the pilot city and will get 40 recycled rubber stations to start. E-bike share systems in Denver and Chicago will get the stations later this year.

(Photo: Lyft)

I spotted one of the new stations a few days ago on the north side of NE Ainsworth Street just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (in front of Walgreens).

As you can see the new design has a smaller footprint than the previous locking station design. This will free up a bit more space and make the sidewalk a bit friendlier in general. This is important because PBOT seems to increasingly use Biketown stations to enhance safety and visibility at busy intersections. The new stations are also easier and quicker to install than previous versions, which should help PBOT add service to more areas beyond the central city core.

Lyft says the stations, “Perform an important placemaking function in cities by giving riders a reliable place to park e-bikes as part of Lyft’s efforts to build cities around people.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Bike-sharing system, Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Racer XStarbreakerWalter in Portland Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Walter in Portland
Guest
Walter in Portland

I’m a little confused, is the new design different or better because of the materials used? Or is it just a new design (smaller footprint, more user friendly) and also happens to use the new recycled shoe material?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Starbreaker
Guest
Starbreaker

Why is a rubber mat necessary to park bikes on?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

It’s marketing, so not “necessary” but very interesting. [The world has to find some use for all the tires – car and bike – we end up with after their initial lifespan is done.]

Though from an operations standpoint it will be interesting if this “marketing solution” becomes an “operations nightmare” after a few years of use…I have used recycled rubber for speed bumps etc…its very heavy (likely heavier than the original steel) and may break up or decompose overtime and get into streams…like other tire debris.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests