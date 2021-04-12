Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Analysis: Cycling World Championship event would lead to $80 million in direct spending

Posted by on April 12th, 2021 at 1:13 pm

A scene from 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia.
(Photo: Geoff Alexander/ Flickr Creative Commons)

“It’s safe to assume that overall impact will be somewhere north of $120 million.”
— Kevin Hyland, PDX Cycling Worlds, Inc.

A push to make Portland the host of the 2026 UCI Road Cycling World Championships received some good news last month when an independent analysis showed it could pump $80 million into the regional economy.

That was one of the top findings just released in an analysis performed by Portland-based economic research firm Dean Runyan Associates.

Kevin Hyland, executive director of the nonprofit PDX Cycling Worlds Inc., says that’s a very promising number that is likely to be much higher. “When you factor in all the indirect and induced spending, as well as the spending by the organizing committee, sponsors, the impact of all the ancillary events, and the incremental spending by the locals — it’s safe to assume that overall impact will be somewhere north of $120 million,” he shared in an email to BikePortland on Monday.

The 11-day event would draw participants, officials, sponsors, and spectators from around the world to see cycling’s best athletes compete in time trials (races against the clock) and a mass-start road race. Based on previous UCI Worlds held in the U.S. and Europe, Dean Runyan Associates estimates a total spectator count of 638,000 with 46% of them being local and 54% coming from outside the area.

Here’s more from the analysis:

342,000 visitor days: Projected visitor-days in the region as a result of UCI Champs amount to 342,600. Eighty percent of visitors are expected to spend the night in the Portland metro area.

$80 million in direct spending: Projected direct spending as a result of UCI Champs amounts to $80.1 million. Seventy-one percent of spending originates from overnight visitors, while the remainder comes from day visitors (8%) and teams, officials, and media (21%). Total spending by visiting spectators amounts to about $63 million, with an additional $17 million attributable to racing teams, officials, and media.

$30 million in earnings: Projected earnings as a result of UCI Champs amount to $30.5 million. This number includes earnings that flow to employees, as well as working proprietors.

$5 million in tax revenue: Projected state and local taxes as a result of UCI Champs amount to approximately $5.4 million. Local taxes ($2.7m) include lodging taxes and local levies on sales, such as for auto rental. State taxes ($2.7m) include state fuel taxes and income taxes paid by employees.

Hyland with PDX Cycling Worlds says Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps has officially signed on as a supporter of the event. Commissioner Carmen Rubio and Commissioner Dan Ryan have said positive things about it, Hyland said, but they are not official supporters yet. He’s scheduled to talk with Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty next week and is working on getting an appointment with Mayor Ted Wheeler.

View the full report here or browse it below. Learn more about the event and the grassroots effort to bring it to Portland at PDXCyclingWorlds.com.

PDX Cycling Worlds Economic Impact Study D-Runyan

Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Think of all the lost KOMs

16 hours ago
Eddy
Guest
Eddy

I hope the course goes around the MLB stadium.

9 hours ago
Jim Jeffers
Guest
Jim Jeffers

It also means there would likely be a Portland world to join on Zwift!

8 hours ago
Lisa
Guest
Lisa

This analysis is very misleading. Economic impact analyses of large sporting event initiatives like these are not anywhere close to precise, only look at gross numbers, and ignore potential costs.

Some of the financial costs this analysis misses:
-increased traffic congestion = lost time for commuters in the workforce
-impact to working class communities on the outskirts of town in terms of road closures
-displacement of unhoused community members (not good) which, if accompanied by community care (potentially good) would increase cost to taxpayers
-environmental degradation at nearby natural/scenic areas and in town caused by the influx
-increased pricing on housing, food, transportation, and other public services used by locals

And the societal cost:
Competitive cycling is disproportionately and overwhelmingly white. In an overwhelmingly white town like Portland with its history of racism, redlining, and continuing racial issues stemming from gentrification, and just general cultural norms, this has the potential to impact people of color and culture more than others. One example would be how the event will be policed by the local popo who just can’t seem to stop doing racist things. There are more concerns but I’ll stop here for now.

I’m not saying PDX Worlds is a bad idea, that’s a separate topic. I’m just saying here that: this is a faulty analysis, more like an extended cheer leading piece for marketing purposes than an honest, all-encompassing examination from a perspective that includes impacts on the region’s most vulnerable people and places.

7 hours ago
