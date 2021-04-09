Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

PBOT releases new Vision Zero data dashboard

Posted by on April 9th, 2021 at 3:54 pm

Chart shows number of speed camera citations over time at various locations.

On Thursday the Portland Bureau of Transportation released a powerful new tool that will help the community track progress (or lack of) toward our goal of zero traffic deaths.

Using the radius selection tool on the projects map.

The Vision Zero Dashboard is an interactive mapping tool that tracks five key things: safety projects, speed limit changes, fixed speed cameras citations, education and outreach events, recent traffic crashes, and Fire & Rescue call-outs. The data is generally from 2019 through 2020 and PBOT says they’ll update it every quarter.

As we’ve reported here a few times, access to information is crucial in holding PBOT accountable. I’m really looking forward to having this information at our fingertips. As I looked through it for the first time, a few things caught my eyes:

  • You can use the map tools base a selection on a mileage radius (see graphic at right). Just hover over the right arrow icon on the toolbar in the upper left corner of the map and then choose the “Radial” selection option. Then click and drag on a location you’re curious about to see if PBOT has recently invested around it.

    • Advertisement

    BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.


    (Screen grabs of Fire & Rescue response calls (left) and speed limit reduction locations (right)).

  • Curious about PBOT’s war on speeding? The new map lists all the speed reductions for the 100 or so miles of streets that have had one since 2019. Hover over a line and see the new speed, old speed, and boundary of the change.
  • Our speed cameras are very busy and we need more of them. In 2020 Portland’s eight fixed speed radar cameras issued 79,163 citations. Nearly half of those — 36,209 — were from the SE Division and 122nd cameras alone. See the huge downward spike on some of the lines on the graph? Those are what happened when the cameras were down from maintenance. It’s unfortunate we have these installed at only five distinct locations citywide given how effective they are at regulating speeds and enforcing safe behaviors.
  • 2020 was interesting year because of the pandemic’s impact on driving. This new dashboard gives us a great visual snapshot of how speeding went up once the lockdown began in earnest. Check the line graphs of the camera citations after March 2020. PBOT also shares the amount of Fire & Rescue responses in relation to different points in the pandemic timeline. There’s a huge drop when the first stay-at-home orders were issued. Then the crashes start piling up again until they spike up above the previous five-year average in August.

    • Bookmark this dashboard and peruse it a bit yourself. Let us know what nuggets of wisdom it reveals to you.

    — Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
    — Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
    — Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

    Front Page
    ,

    Related Posts

    NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

    4
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    3 Comment threads
    1 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    3 Comment authors
    sorenJ_Rbjorn Recent comment authors
      Subscribe  
    newest oldest most voted
    Notify of
    bjorn
    Guest
    bjorn

    To me it says something when a speed camera issues so many violations, and that is that the road has been poorly constructed in such a way that it is indicating to drivers that it is safe to go faster than the posted speed limit. I feel like the takeaway here really should be that we need to try and find ways to change the visual appearance of the road from behind the glass to encourage people to drive at a safe speed. Whether that is narrower lanes, fewer through lanes, or something else. I have seen over in vancouver where they are trying chicanes so the street doesn’t feel as straight.

    Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
    19 hours ago
    | View Replies (1)
    J_R
    Guest
    J_R

    What’s disappointing to me is that there are so few cameras. Off hand, I’d say we should have about 200 already. Add another 10 for each month there is a fatality.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    15 hours ago
    soren
    Guest
    soren

    If speed cameras were effective, citation numbers would start dropping. The fact that they aren’t suggests that this experimental band-aid is not working as planned.

    Speed cameras in urban area are also an example of USAnian reluctance to actually implement proven vision-zero infrastructure. No european nation depends on speed cameras to calm SUV/truck traffic in dense urban areas — they are primarily used on major freeways and rural highways. The success of vision zero is, by definition, due to changes in physical infrastructure (including limiting or banning cage traffic) that makes it difficult or impossible to speed in areas with high numbers of VRUs.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    «

    Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
    BikePortland.org is a production of:
    PedalTown Media Inc.
    PO Box 11161
    Portland, OR 97211
    Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests