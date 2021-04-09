Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

North Portland is latest section of city to be put “in motion”

Posted by on April 9th, 2021 at 7:54 am

Riders wait to cross N Columbia Blvd en route to regional paths.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has launched a comprehensive planning process for the northern tip of the city.

Planning area map.
(Graphics: PBOT)

With North Portland in Motion, PBOT promises to:

  • Engage deeply with North Portlanders to understand transportation needs and barriers to meeting daily mobility needs.
  • Identify a near-term prioritized investment strategy of projects and programs to improve conditions for walking, biking, and transit.
  • Build new relationships with community-based organizations to represent the diverse neighborhoods and communities within North Portland.

    • “In Motion” plans have become a go-to strategy for PBOT for at least a decade now. It started in 2011 with East Portland in Motion and we’ve since seen Central City in Motion (2016), Northwest in Motion (2018) and Southwest In Motion (2019).

    The basic idea is to take a deep dive into one section of the city. Staff does outreach and garners feedback through open houses and events, then works with a volunteer committee to understand the issues. The final product is a prioritized list of projects that can move to the next stage of development and implementation. Funding isn’t part of these plans, but it flows more easily once this type of work is complete.

    The formula has worked well. By working closely with community residents and organizations to agree on priorities, “in motion” plans give Portlanders an effective advocacy tool and also create the bureaucratic inertia and political will needed to get things built.

    PBOT says it’s north Portland’s turn because the area is “long overdue for a community-driven transportation plan.” “We’ve heard for many years from people who live and work in North Portland that there is a lack of attention and investment in the transportation system in the North Portland peninsula.”

    The study area is defined roughly by Overlook Park in the south, I-5 to the east, Columbia Blvd and Pier Park to the north, and the Willamette River to the west.

    Currently, this part of Portland is a very mixed bag. East of “the cut” — a railroad corridor that separates the Portsmouth and St. Johns neighborhoods — there’s a relatively strong grid of neighborhood greenways and other bike-friendly streets like Willamette, Greeley, and Rosa Parks Way. West of the cut the network is less developed.

    Lombard, an ODOT-owned state highway and major freight route, bisects the planning area and will likely loom large throughout the process. Other focus areas might include an extension of the extremely popular bike lanes on Willamette Blvd (something that’s been promised for years), access to the St. Johns main street commercial corridor, where to route new neighborhood greenways, improvements to the Peninsula Crossing Trail, and more. (Sorry, the St. Johns Bridge is not in the project scope.)

    North Portlanders are eager to get this process started. They’ve been organizing on an informal basis around safer streets for years after a tragic spate of collisions galvanized neighborhoods in 2016. In late 2017, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek spoke at a town hall on traffic safety in St. Johns after several fatal and serious injury collisions on Columbia and Fessenden near George Middle School.

    PBOT says the process will take about two years and a plan will be adopted by council in Spring 2023.

    Stay tuned for updates and opportunities to weigh in and check out the project page to sign up for project emails.

    — Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
    eawriste
    Guest
    eawriste

    What’s the current situation on the npgreenway? Is that dead in the water? The train tracks south of UP get a fair amount of cyclist travel despite the conditions.

    Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
    5 hours ago
    | View Replies (3)
    Fred
    Guest
    Fred

    Hooray for North Portland! SW Portland will be waiting a long time for something similar. Can’t even get one continuous, somewhat level bike lane to downtown from here.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    5 hours ago
    | View Replies (2)
    Su Wonda
    Guest
    Su Wonda

    Though the area is not included in the map, I hope they review some of the higher speed crossings getting to and from the Columbia Slough Multiuse path (Lombard & Vancouver, Columbia & Vancouver, Lombard and Albina, Columbia and Albina, North Interstate to and from Kenton, Fiske & Columbia at the Water treatment plant) as well as it’s connection at Schmeer & Whitaker to Delta Park. There’s some really great car free biking opportunities that are marooned to the ‘Curious but Concerned’ crowd due to high speed corridors.

    Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
    4 hours ago
    | View Replies (1)
    cmh89
    Guest
    cmh89

    I’ve looked into my crystal ball! I see PBOT not addressing 99% of the concerns residents have and only implementing projects in the affluent neighborhood Overlook….

    But seriously, can we please stop with this? It would faster to just light the money on fire. The city should know what problems NoPo has because it’s the same problems every other part of the city have. Lack of sidewalks, lack of infrastructure to slow down motorist, poor pedestrian infrastructure on ODOTs orphan highways, lack of dedicated safe space for non-motorized traffic.

    This performative outreach is getting old and zero people care about it anymore. The usual suspects will come out, PBOT will pat themselves on the back and NoPo will be just as hard or harder to traverse in five years.

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
