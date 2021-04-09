Jobs of the Week: Bike Works Seattle, Velotech, The eBike Store, West End Bikes, Rack Attack
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 9th, 2021 at 6:49 am
Spring is here and it’s time to renew your job prospects. Local bike companies are hiring and it’s a great time to get into the industry.
Learn more about the latest opportunities posted on our job boards via the links below…
– Bicycle Mechanic – West End Bikes
– eBike Enthusiast – The eBike Store
– Sales and Installation Specialist – Rack Attack East Portland
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Bike Mechanic – Bike Works Seattle
