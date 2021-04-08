Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

ODOT plans to rebrand the I-5 Rose Quarter freeway project

Posted by on April 8th, 2021 at 4:20 pm

Models with t-shirts featuring ODOT’s proposed new “Bloom” logo.

“I think you should add some color to the whiteness that’s in it.”
— John Washington, Historic Albina Advisory Group member

The Oregon Department of Transportation has shifted the marketing of their controversial I-5 Rose Quarter project into high gear. At a project advisory board meeting Tuesday, a consultant released versions of new logos as part of a rebranding effort.

The meeting came just one day after a trio of environmental justice groups announced a lawsuit against the project, which seeks to widen I-5 through the same location where it decimated a well-established Black neighborhood in the 1960s. ODOT says they planned the rebrand before the lawsuit dropped, but the project faced rough seas long before that.

Tuesday’s meeting was for the Historic Albina Advisory Board, a group that set up after ODOT shut down its predecessor when members threatened to walk away because they said ODOT had failed to listen to their concerns.

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.

Asked to explain the reason for the rebranding effort when it was first made public in early February, an ODOT project staffer told us, “The rebranding is an effort to better understand how we are showing up in communities.”

Alando Simpson

Before discussion of the rebrand started, the project’s Executive Steering Committee Chair (and Vice-Chair of the Oregon Transportation Commission) Alando Simpson addressed members in what appeared to be an attempt to help them understand the lawsuit.

Simpson didn’t mention the lawsuit by name but it was clearly on his mind. He urged members to be patient with ODOT and “trust the process.” “[ODOT] is a 5,000 person agency,” he said. “So as much as we want to change overnight, that’s not realistic and that’s not practical.”

Simpson, who owns Rose City Disposal and Recycling, made his opinion clear: Any delay of the freeway expansion project will hurt the economic and job-creation prospects of Black business owners.

“I don’t think it’s necessary that we try to delay the project to force it to go through another environmental, rigorous review when we have an opportunity right in front of us. There is an estimated $100 million that is going to go back into the hands of a black-owned construction firm. Period. It’s one of the largest, if not the largest contract ever issued to a black-owned civil engineering firm in our entire country. That is transformation… this is the bigger conversation we have to focus on… Delaying a process like this, with that kind of opportunity on the table… wouldn’t be the most logical thing for us to do, especially in a moment when everybody seems to believe Black Lives Matter.”

Old logo on top. Draft version of new logo on the bottom.

Simpson made his remarks at the outset of the meeting to try and steady the course and reassure advisory board members that the project is important and has forward momentum — despite the rising volume of its critics.

The rebranding effort is being made with similar intentions.

A consultant hired by ODOT to design and implement the new brand told committee members the current brand works fine for a transportation project, but it no longer fits, “After the shift of the project to restorative justice and equity for Black Portlanders.”

During one moment in her presentation, the consultant was interrupted by an unknown voice who didn’t realize they were unmuted (listen to it below).

“The purpose of the whole new brand is for the community and the Historic Albina Advisory Board members to be profiled…,” the consultant said.

“Profiled?! Holy shit!” interjected a man’s voice.

After a few seconds of silence, the consultant apologized and continued her presentation

The new logo that was preferred by committee members is called “Bloom”. It’s a rose with inset silhouettes of two faces. “The bloom of Albina symbolizes the blossoming of a revitalized Historic Albina to inspire community connectivity and outcomes with the I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project.”

The bloom design was strongly supported by the committee, with just one quibble from Soul District Business Association rep John Washington. “I think you should add some color to the whiteness that’s in it. You might want to shade it or put some kind of color in there,” he suggested.

In related project news, there’s a big rally planned tomorrow at Harriet Tubman Middle School to raise support for the lawsuit. Get full details on the BP calendar.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

35
Leave a Reply

avatar
18 Comment threads
17 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
27 Comment authors
rain pantherrebeccaCarriePATRICKmaxD Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

“Profiled?! Holy shit!” interjected a man’s voice.

LOL. Man you have to sympathize just a little with ODOT. They truly have no clue.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
No More Freeways
Guest
No More Freeways

Sure hope this “rebranding” toward “improvement” actually means some substantive improvement for the Rose Quarter beyond the lone ‘black-owned construction firm’ and not just a reason to throw some Black faces on a t-shirt so everyone knows ODOT isn’t racist. See y’all at the rally tomorrow?

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
James S
Guest
James S

“There is an estimated $100 million that is going to go back into the hands of a black-owned construction firm”

Doesnt the majority of that go to the materials, which ends up being asphalt (oil), concrete, and heavy machinery that runs on diesel?

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Scott H
Guest
Scott H

It’s absolutely insane that a transportation department feels the need to hire PR firm to rebrand a project because it’s faced so much opposition. Just give up already ODOT.

Vote Up36Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Wow, the tokenism… I also like how hiring a Black-owned construction firm is “transformational”. The message this sends is that it doesn’t matter what you build and it doesn’t matter whether Black residents in the city would actually benefit from it as long as the firm building it is Black-owned (which is not to say that we shouldn’t hire Black-owned firms; we absolutely should). Rebranding isn’t how you “better understand how [you] are showing up in communities.” Asking for community input and actually listening and acting accordingly is how you do that.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

This is just shameless. You can’t make highway expansion equitable or restorative by putting a black person on a logo. This fake-woke pandering is insulting. The project is not about “restorative justice and equity for Black Portlanders,” it’s about doubling the width of the highway through downtown Portland.

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Chris Shemmets
Guest
Chris Shemmets

What a joke this city’s become. It’s so sad that cycling is associated with a backwards, regressive obstructionist movement championed by this blog. We, the majority of Portland, want infrastructure improvements. And that sometimes includes modifying the design of our 50+ year old interstate system. GASP! It’s too bad our economy depends on, you know, the rapid movement of goods and services and not upvoting each others’ kneejerk reactions on Twitter.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
| View Replies (4)
joan
Subscriber
joan

I followed most of the meeting while it happened and was pretty upset by Alando Simpson’s comments. ODOT will be asking a Black-owned business to further damage a historically Black neighborhood and worsen air pollution at one of the few Black-and-brown-majority schools in the entire state. This is not restorative justice or reparations. This is asking the Black community to participate in its own continued repression. Support for Black businesses should not come at the expense of Black children. ODOT should truly be ashamed of itself.

And coming up with a logo that shows Black people as white is something else. T-shirts for a freeway expansion? WTF ODOT.

At the meeting with the Albina board, they also discussed the sound wall at great length. It’s extraordinary that ODOT’s pitch for a freeway expansion includes building a sound wall at Harriet Tubman that they could build right now. If they were so concerned about Tubman kids, why haven’t they built that wall already? Answer: they don’t care about anything except building highways.

Vote Up31Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Andrew N
Guest
Andrew N

Wow. Borderline speechless. That picture is utterly racist in form and intent.

“how we are showing up in communities”? How about you just go the f*ck away for once? You already destroyed the community decades ago and the lipstick on this pig has been smeared beyond repair. Sometimes legal action is truly the only way to stop abusers and manipulators like the bureaucrats and engineers at ODOT…

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

I think the only “restorative justice” ODOT can provide is if they cap I-5 from the Rose quarter north to Rosa Parks and build parks and plant trees and add some housing in an attempt to restore the neighborhoods they paved over. Paying one business a bunch of money does not equal justice.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Scott H
Guest
Scott H

Anyone else reverse image search those models? A bunch of stock photos seem to pop up. Very inspiring ODOT.
comment image

Vote Up35Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
| View Replies (4)
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

So, they’ve gone from trying to greenwash the project to trying to blackwash it. Classy. Real classy.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

Just like subdivisions are named after the natural environments that have been destroyed to build them, ODOT is “branding” a freeway expansion based on the urban community that they destroyed and want to continue to pollute and demolish.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This is so gross.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Vernon Martin
Guest
Vernon Martin

Before you oppose the project in a “knee-jerk” fashion check out these biking and pedestrian improvements to the area that will happen. They look very good. I’m personally supportive of the project moving ahead.

https://www.i5rosequarter.org/local-street-bicycle-and-pedestrian-facilities/

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
| View Replies (6)
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

plants in the family rosacea have petals in multiples of five. The tee shirt image has six petals. This has nothing to do with bicycles or transportation or equity but it does reflect on attention to detail. Portland is the Rose City. They could at least get that right

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
nuovorecord
Guest
nuovorecord

“There is an estimated $100 million that is going to go back into the hands of a black-owned construction firm. Period. It’s one of the largest, if not the largest contract ever issued to a black-owned civil engineering firm in our entire country.”

ODOT chooses language like the above to avoid saying, “We’ll be further destroying your neighborhood, but at least we’ll hire you to do the job.”

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
PATRICK
Guest
PATRICK

Gotta hand it to ODOT, Brilliant strategy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests