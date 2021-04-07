Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

New Division Street bus stations raise questions about traffic laws and expectations

Posted by on April 7th, 2021 at 12:14 pm

Still from KGW-TV video of a bicycle rider at one of TriMet’s new stops on Division. He’s supposed to stop prior to the green zone since there’s a person and a bus present.

A news report on TriMet’s new Division Street bus station designs that aired Monday on KGW warrants a discussion of Oregon traffic law and how best to manage a new type of shared space.

As we reported last last month, TriMet opened two new stations (at SE 130th and 135th) as part of their (still in construction) Division Transit Project. The agency spent years trying to come up with a design that would allow bicycle users to pass through, while not encouraging conflicts with bus riders.

Advertisement

The way I understood the new design to work was pretty simple. If there are people present, bicycle riders would need to stop and wait. That’s basic human decency and it’s Oregon law since the loading/unloading area is technically a hybrid sidewalk/crosswalk in this context.

But what if only the bus is present and there are no pedestrians anywhere to be seen?

My ears perked up when I saw the KGW story above. As a bicycle user rode through the station, the reporter said, “… It may take some time before everyone gets the new system. This guy rode right on through with a bus at the stop.”

KGW then shared an animation from TriMet and described it like this:

“Cyclists can ride through the station in their lane, but when a bus pulls up to the curb, cyclists are required to stop before the pedestrian crosswalk area, allowing passengers to safely get on or off the bus.”

This raised a red flag for me, because stopping when a bus is present is a lot different than stopping when a pedestrian is present. Stopping at a crosswalk/sidewalk (or station loading area in this case) for the presence of a bus has no basis in Oregon law and could result in lengthy stops for well-meaning riders and/or confusion by others who aren’t sure if they are required to stop or not.

I asked TriMet spokesperson Tia York to clarify.

TriMet says the bike lane is technically a crosswalk.
(Photo: TriMet)

At first she pointed out Oregon statutes that require bicycle riders to yield to people on sidewalks and in crosswalks. Those laws are important to follow, but they don’t the situation where a bus is present but people aren’t.

In a follow-up York clarified that, “When a bus stops at the station, people should presume there will be people coming and going to the bus in the marked crosswalks in the bike lane within a few seconds. For cyclists, that does mean stopping when the bus pulls up.”

I understand TriMet’s concern here; and I hope bicycle and bus riders are exceedingly cautious at these stations. But I also worry that this creates a confusing grey area that has no precedent or standing in the law.

TriMet visualization.

For example, Oregon law requires people to enter the street and/or make a motion that they want to use a crossing before other users are legally obligated to stop for them. TriMet is saying bicycle riders must do something new and different: Stop and wait in expectation of a person leaving/entering the bus loading crossing area.

What if a bus operator is laying over? Or doing paperwork or some other behavior that requires a prolonged stop? This would put an unfair burden on bicycle users who would have to remain stopped until the bus left the station.

York said buses that use these stations will have much shorter stops than usual due to all-door boarding and the fact that the raised platforms don’t require kneeling. Bus operators also don’t have to wait for a break in traffic since the lane is bus-only.

Hopefully this doesn’t become an issue, but we know when it comes to traffic laws and etiquette, confusion breeds non-compliance, and non-compliance breeds contempt — especially when it comes from an oft-maligned group like “cyclists”. Perhaps a solution would be a special “STOP” light or paddle that flips out of the right rear of the bus that’s engaged by the operator only during active loading and unloading?

Please don’t misunderstand me here: Bicycle riders need to chill out at these stations and should never blow through them if people are near the station (whether a bus is present or not). I just want to raise the issue in hopes that it never becomes one.

Have you used these stations yet? What was your experience?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, TriMet
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

35
Leave a Reply

avatar
20 Comment threads
15 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
27 Comment authors
rhABeawristecmh89Matt S. Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chris
Guest
Chris

I think the biggest conflict would be people getting off the bus. You don’t expect to be stepping into a lane of traffic when you get off a bus and it doesn’t look like there is really room for riders to wait for a bike to pass by.

Being sarcastic here, but maybe the busses need a foldout arm with a stop sign like the school busses have.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
| View Replies (7)
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

How about stop, and if your patience with the bus runs out, walk your bike through the unloading zone?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

The bus stop on the west bound Hawthorn bridge has always seemed a bad design. Now it seems to be the model. Considering the lack of traffic law enforcement and the independence ( perceived privilege?) of cyclists, the rule to stop for busses or even pedestrians will not be followed.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
curly
Subscriber
curly

I’ve been watching the progress on Division with a great deal of skepticism.
What started as a $375 million project when first proposed some 10 years ago has been ratcheted back to the $175 million for the Division transit project. The political winds were blowing the wrong way at the time the project was funded.
The bike crossings at the stations will take some time to get used and bike/ped conflicts will be likely. We’ll ultimately get used to the new design. What scares me most will be conflicts of automobiles and light trucks making U-turns when the center medians are completed. Large vehicles will encroach into the bike lanes when making a U-turns. Not a good scenario.
I typically don’t ride Division unless I have to. The I-205 interchange on Division will be getting a new facelift for 2021-2022. An ODOT STIP project. This is the scariest part of Division. Well, maybe 122nd and Division. No wait, 82nd and Division. It’s all scary.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
Alex
Guest
Alex

I would think that subsection 3 of ORS 811.165 would allow cyclists to proceed cautiously through these stops even if a bus is present. As you say, the right thing to do would be to stop until you’re sure that no one is coming off the bus. And as most of us with experience with transit vehicles knows, you don’t know that another person isn’t coming until the door is closed. But ORS 811.165 doesn’t seem to require you to stop, just proceed cautiously, so I’d be surprised if you couldn’t fight a ticket based on it.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

“Bus operators also don’t have to wait for a break in traffic since the lane is bus-only.”

Unfortunately the TriMet spokesperson is under the impression that they’re building a much better project than they are. There will be very few bus only lanes.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

This whole thing is so classic Portland. The new design is expensive, over-engineered, fails to solve the old problem, and creates new problems all in the name of making motorist happy

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
John F.
Guest
John F.

Why can’t they just put a “stop” sign on the back of the bus, similar to a school bus sign, to indicate to cyclists if it is OK to pass or if they need to stop?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Carrie
Guest
Carrie

Let’s say that cyclists are to stop when a bus is there because people are unloading. From the still you posted in the article, there isn’t enough room for the number of cyclists we should be designing for (if we really and truly want to meet our cycling goals) to stop and not be in the perpendicular intersection. IMO, this is almost a bigger deal than the inherent ped/bike conflict of this design — the implementation is creating a bike/car conflict BY DESIGN.

The planning documents and spokepeople keep *saying* we want to get to XX% mode share. But we aren’t designing and building for that volume. Just try counter-commuting through the Rose Quarter and you’ll see that the lanes aren’t wide enough to support the current volume of cyclists, let alone what we should be designing for. Imagine riding the weird/terrible intersection of NE 37th & Prescott with any increase in the volume of cyclists?

We can build and widen roads based on future demand (and end up with wide speedways) and not blink. But we build and design non-car infrastructure not based on any projections of rider volume, as far as I’ve been able to tell.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Jerome Green
Guest
Jerome Green

Thanks for posting, Most bike riders will be cautious. I’m not really concerned about a bike rider getting nabbed by an overzealous PPB traffic patrol officer….oh wait a minute there aren’t any of those anymore anyway. So just be careful and ride. You don’t need to be concerned about enforcement. Remember, this is Portland.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Alain L.
Guest
Alain L.

The design concept attempts to work within existing lane space, and provides no space for unloading. Amsterdam has median islands for transit, but the design provides space for loading and unloading, and you don’t see pedestrians (except tourists) stepping into the bike lane. Mostly because design, law, and etiquette discourage such behaviors. I don’t yet ride on streets that have these transit islands, and hope to avoid doing so.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Doug Klotz
Guest
Doug Klotz

This reminds me of a California Vehicle Code provision about streetcars, and cable cars. When a streetcar or cable car is at a stop where pedestrians have to cross a traffic lane to get to the middle-of-the-street streetcar, drivers are required to stop behind the streetcar until it finishes loading/unloading, and moves on. This sounds analogous. But may require a Vehicle Code fix.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

The biggest problem I see with this design is that you are going to be expected to stop over and over again because if you wait for the bus to go you will then catch it again at the next stop. To be honest if there are people getting on and off I am probably going to be passing the bus on the left in a situation like this not stopping, and overall that doesn’t seem like the safest way to set this up.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
James S
Guest
James S

I believe this law applies.

811.165 Failure to stop for passenger loading of public transit vehicle; penalty. (1) A person commits the offense of failure to stop for passenger loading of a public transit vehicle if the person is the driver of a vehicle overtaking a public transit vehicle described in this section that is stopped or about to stop for the purpose of receiving or discharging any passenger and the person does not:

(a) Stop the overtaking vehicle to the rear of the nearest running board or door of the public transit vehicle; and

(b) Keep the vehicle stationary until all passengers have boarded or alighted therefrom and reached a place of safety.

(2) This section applies to the following public transit vehicles:

(a) Commercial buses; and

(b) Rail fixed guideway public transportation system vehicles.

(3) A person is not in violation of this section if the person passes a public transit vehicle:

(a) Upon the left of any public transit vehicle described in this section on a one-way street; or

(b) At a speed not greater than is reasonable and proper and with due caution for the safety of pedestrians when:

(A) The public transit vehicle has stopped at the curb; or

(B) Any area or space has been officially set apart within the roadway for the exclusive use of pedestrians and the area or space is so protected or marked or indicated by adequate signs as to be plainly visible at all times while set apart as a safety zone.

(4) The offense described in this section, failure to stop for passenger loading of public transit vehicle, is a Class B traffic violation. [1983 c.338 §586; 1985 c.16 §292; 1995 c.383 §49; 2001 c.522 §4; 2017 c.46 §5]

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
J_R
Guest
J_R

I raised concerns about this design when it was first proposed. It is unrealistic to expect transit passengers to watch for on-coming cyclists when either boarding or alighting. It is unreasonable for bicyclists to wait for up to 90 seconds at a bus stop every time a bus stops at a station.

Mixing bikes and transit passengers in a very small space with limited sight distance (due to the proximity of the bus) is a disaster waiting to happen. There WILL be bike/passenger collisions.

The acronym KISS – Keep it simple, stupid – applies here, but isn’t being followed.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I see another problem. Look at the photos above, or the two bus stops in the video (at 1:07 and 1:11). There is a typical wide tactile warning strip several feet long at the curb where the bus pulls up (as there should be). But between the sidewalk and the bike lane, it looks like there’s only a very narrow (about 6″) white strip that looks like it may have some sort of raised bars (not dots) on it. That’s so narrow someone could easily step right over it–which is why code-compliant tactile strips are much wider.

So a person with limited vision waiting for the bus could easily step right into the bike lane, and even stand there waiting for the bus, not knowing they’d ever left the sidewalk, since they’re at the same level. The lack of tactile warning between the sidewalk and bike lane in effect is saying that bike riders are riding on the sidewalk.

So this stop design is setting up conflicts not just between bike riders and people getting on or off the bus, but also between bike riders and people waiting for the bus. And it will appear to people riding that the person standing in the bike lane is rude, when they actually were given no tactile clue that they have stepped into the bike lane.

It’s one thing for people biking and walking to share a multi-use path where bikes will be present. People with limited vision don’t typically accidentally step off a sidewalk into a multi-use path. And with standard bike lanes in a street, the person leaving the sidewalk passes over a tactile warning strip or off a curb first. This bus stop design creates a much more ambiguous, confusing conflict situation.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

The stop-for-any-bus-present rule is the legal/regulatory version of the welter of stop lights getting on to the Tillikum bridge coming from Downtown to points East. There’s the stop for the Max/bus (which is usually red. . . even though there’s usually not a vehicle there), and then the stop for the street, which is usually empty. Next are at least two stop lights (are there more???) for pedestrians paths across the bike lane from the pedestrian side of the bridge (there usually aren’t pedestrians there, either, and/or they just walk when no bikes, buses, or trains are coming. . . which is also most of the time).

All of this is within like 20-30 yards of linear riding distance. It’s classic safety-oriented design that puts many, many hoops into place, and doesn’t seem to take into account the fact that a daily rider likely wouldn’t need to stop more than more than once at these hoops, on any given day. In turn, that daily rider is just going to flow through like water (to use a bike metaphor I learned on this website). That’s probably good, 99% of the time. Some jerks are going to ruin it for the rest of us, though.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I’ve been thinking about this stop design, and trying to figure out–why is this an improvement over just having the bus pull into a bike lane and stop? Or is it even worse?

In this design, when the bus stops, it blocks the traffic lane it’s in, and the bike lane (because bikes must stop the entire time). Since the bike lane basically disappears from use while the bus is stopped, it makes sense to go around the bus to pass, but you have to go from the bike lane into the bus’s lane, then into the next lane to pass. Bus riders face being hit by bikes if bike riders don’t stop, so have to be very careful entering and exiting.

If it were a standard bike lane, and the bus pulled into it, the bus would also block the bike lane, but it would not block (or only partially block) the traffic lane. To ride around the bus, you’d just have to move from the bike lane to the traffic lane.

For the bus rider, the latter would be much safer–no bike lane between you on the sidewalk, and the bus doors.

So this design seems as bad for the bike rider (or worse since passing is more difficult), far worse for the bus rider, and worse for drivers.

It seems like this couldn’t be right, but what am I missing?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
AB
Guest
AB

Didn’t the Dutch solve this problem a long time ago? You put the entire bus stop on an island with the cycle track curving slightly around it between the bus island and the sidewalk. That way, people can step off and get on the bus without a second thought and cyclists can cruise by.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
rh
Guest
rh

Everytime I see the green boxes around town, I thought the represented “hey, lots of cyclists in this area and they have the right of way”. Seems like this green box represents something different in this area…confusing.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests