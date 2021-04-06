Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

ODOT project will build carfree path between Bend and Sunriver

Posted by on April 6th, 2021 at 11:45 am

Detail of proposed underpass.

An exciting new project in Central Oregon would connect the popular vacation destination of Sunriver to Bend with a carfree path.

Today the Oregon Department of Transportation opened a public comment period and online open house for the I-97 Multiuse Path (Bend to Lava Butte) project. The proposed path would be about six miles long. It would start south of Bend, wind through high desert forests and lava flows adjacent to Highway 97 and connect to an existing path at the Lava Lands Visitor Center. At the visitor center, riders could connect to another path that goes directly to Sunriver.

This would be a huge deal because there’s currently no safe, easy-to-ride, paved route between Bend and Sunriver. The riding around here is also really interesting and fun. There are dynamic rivers, huge lava flows, forests, mountains, and more! I’ve biked in the area a lot and it would be a game-changer if folks staying in Sunriver could get to Bend without ever riding on a highway. The path would also create more connections to the hundreds of miles of unpaved/gravel roads in this area.

And of course it’s worth keeping in mind that Sunriver is a major destination for Portlanders and already boasts the best bicycle network in North America.

ODOT is still in planning stages for the path and wants to get your feedback for which alignment to build.

An initial analysis revealed that a path on the east side of I-97 received the highest score. This alignment would provide direct access to the High Desert Museum and would come with a tunnel under I-97 at the boundary of the US Forest Service and City of Bend land. The path would continue on a winding route on an existing unpaved forest road to Lava Lands Visitor Center with the final section taking riders directly through a lava flow in order to “create a unique experience for trail users.” (ODOT completed a 5.5-mile path between Sunriver and Lava Lands Visitor Center in 2014.)

The path would be 10-feet wide with a two-foot gravel shoulder on each side.

This project is funded with a $5.8 million Federal Lands Access Program grant and is expected to begin construction in 2023. Check out the online open house to learn more and share feedback. The open house will accept comments through April 30th.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Glenn F
Guest
Glenn F

I think ODOT needs to get a Ridewithgps or Strava subscription and turn on some heatmaps..
seems to me there are plenty of routes out there already, further away from 97 (pave some of those).. no one wants to ride close to a highway..

12 hours ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

Does Sunriver still prohibit bikes on the roads? The paths are nice for families with children and walkers but if this doesn’t fit your situation, riding on the 20 MPH roads would be nice.

The idea that bike paths are there to keep bikes out of the way of drivers is counter to an inclusive world where people share the road as humans not 6 ton vehicles.

10 hours ago
AndyK
Subscriber
AndyK

Some perspective from a former Bendite.

Hwy 97 is about as sketchy as it gets in this state for bike-riding, even though locals are used to seeing cyclists. Freeway speeds and cinder in the bike lanes nearly year-round. It’s as bad as some sections of 101 and the pass highways (26, 22, and 20).

I would be surprised if there was ever a cyclist fatality between Bend and Sunriver because its rarely ridden. If you see anything on the strava heat map there’s a good chance it’s just a GPS unit that didn’t get turned off. I agree with Gerben and Jonathan – I’m not aware of a current N-S paved bike route through this corridor, and it would be a good connection serving both transportation and recreation cyclists.

10 hours ago
Donna Weber
Guest
Donna Weber

Sounds amazing. How many miles would this be?

10 hours ago
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

Sunriver prohibits Skateboards, Scooters, Rollerskates, and e-bikes on their paths.
The state should not be using taxpayer money for this project unless Sunriver is prepared to allow a wider range of users on their network of paths.

9 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

That road to the west of Deschuted isn’t paved?

9 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

That path along 97 looks a bit twisty, but not nearly as twisty as riding the Deschutes River Trail from Bend to Sunriver…

8 hours ago
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

The ‘scalies’ on that cover image had me scared this was going to be like 5′ wide….and culverts 5′ tall. Some poor ODOT/HDR intern missed a factor or something…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Guest
 

Woohoo! Yet another great ODOT project. They’re really pulling their own weight with these off-road trails like this and the HCRH.

It would be super cool if one got built along Highway 26 from Portland to Madras too. Think of being able to easily bike all the way from Portland to Bend along either low-traffic roads or off-street paths!

6 hours ago
