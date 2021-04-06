Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Activist wants to sue PBOT over Hawthorne Blvd bike lane decision

Posted by on April 6th, 2021 at 10:06 am

“PBOT lied about racial equity and climate justice to manufacture consent for that decision.”
— Zach Katz, Healthier Hawthorne

Nearly one year ago, southeast Portland resident Zach Katz launched a grassroots campaign to convince the city to add protected bike lanes on a key commercial stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard.

It didn’t work. But Katz isn’t done yet.

In February, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) decided to restripe Hawthorne without bike lanes as part of their Hawthorne Pave and Paint project. The decision and process taken to reach it, were controversial. They sparked serious concerns from PBOT’s own Bicycle Advisory Committee and the Portland Planning & Sustainability Commission. The city’s decision also went against the wishes of dozens of Hawthorne business owners and thousands of Portlanders who want the street and its popular shops and cafes to be safer and more accessible by bike.

Much of the support for bike lanes on Hawthorne was galvanized by Katz and his Healthier Hawthorne campaign. Two months after PBOT said “no,” Katz hasn’t moved on. On March 24th he published a nearly 9,000 word article on his blog that attempts to make his case. It’s titled, Debunking the Hawthorne Decision Report: How PBOT Lied About Bike Lanes — And Got Away With It.

Zach Katz.
(Photo: Zach Katz)

The way Katz sees it, PBOT’s process and framing of the project go beyond simple errors. He thinks the agency lied and was intentionally deceptive in order to reach a particular, non-bike-lane outcome.

A key point in his analysis is PBOT’s initial evaluation of striping alternatives that came to a surprising conclusion: Adding protected bike lanes to Hawthorne between SE 24th and 50th would have negative outcomes for climate change and equity. “One might assume that these claims were supported by nuanced, in-depth analysis,” Katz’s essay reads. “But they weren’t. ​Not even a little bit… The sole justification for these claims was a projected transit delay at Cesar Chavez Boulevard — a delay PBOT later admitted would have been resolved by simply including a bus/bike ‘mixing zone’ (a common design tool for PBOT) at that one intersection. Neither the Evaluation Report nor the public survey were ever updated to reflect this.”

Despite PBOT’s acknowledgment of that planning error, the damage of that finding was set in stone. Public opinions were formed.

That point is just one of many Katz attempts to debunk in his essay. And now he’s taken his campaign one step further.

On Monday, Katz launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 in legal fees that would be required to file a formal lawsuit against the City of Portland.

“There was an opportunity to build protected bike lanes and make dramatic safety improvements for pedestrians, but PBOT instead chose to keep the same deadly design that killed 15-year-old Fallon Smart in 2016 — and lied about racial equity and climate justice to manufacture consent for that decision,” Katz writes on the GoFundMe page.

Specifically, he wants to sue PBOT for failure to comply with adopted plans and policies like the Bicycle Plan for 2030, the Transportation System Plan, Climate Action Plan, and so on.

“All we’re seeking is for them to reverse their decision and build the safer design with protected bike lanes that they unjustly scrapped,” Katz says, “By holding PBOT accountable… we’ll ensure they don’t use the same deceptive tactics to avoid making essential safety improvements on other streets in the future.”

We’ve reached out to PBOT for a response and will update the story when we hear back.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Keep up the awesome work Zach!

14 hours ago
Give. It. A. Rest! There’s so many more important places to direct energy than this. Like anywhere in Southwest, outer East, or North Portland that has no semblance of adequate bike infrastructure. Or even projects in nearby areas that don’t have great alternate routes a measly three blocks away. This is why the majority of Portlanders don’t support the “bike community” and will vote for motor vehicle capacity expansion instead of bike lanes.

We should be putting effort towards projects like the Red Electric Trail, a Highway 26 path, 122nd/Division/Stark/etc. bike projects, getting trucks off Lombard, etcetera. Rather than projects like Hawthorne bike lanes that really should be at the lowest of low priority.

14 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

The SE Madison at Grand intersection changes seem like a downgrade. The green bike box was removed and the bike lane discontinued right before the intersection. It looks like they want you merge from the bike lane into the through traffic lane right before the intersection, then merge back into the bike lane on the other side of the intersection after the bus passes. The bus now pulls so far forward there is no room in front of the bus…it looked they were actually encroaching on the crosswalk they were pulled so far forward.

This seems to create conflicts that did not exist before. In heavier traffic its not always easy to merge into the traffic lane right before the intersection as the designer seems to be implying. When the light turns you now need to wait on the bus to cross back over into the traffic lane, meanwhile the driver behind me seemed super irritated and tailgated me through the intersection.

So what I did the next time is just stay behind the bus in the now unofficial bike lane space between the turn lane and the through lane. My concern is if there was a collision I might be blamed for being in this no-mans land between the auto lanes. It just seems like an odd design.

12 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

PBOT frequently lies. Can we sue over that?

11 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

It is interesting to me that he’s trying to raise more money than No More Freeways needed to sue ODOT

10 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

My concern would be that it pause the project indefinitely until it is settled in the courts or it gets repaved in its existing format and money moved to other projects in the city.

9 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“The sole justification for these claims was a projected transit delay”

Accusing PBOT of lying when using absolutist language that can be falsified is poor strategy.

Hawthorne Paint and Pave Evaluation Report: https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2020-08/hawthorne-pave-and-paint-evaluation-report.pdf

(Note: my fact checks are very firmly tongue in cheek.)

Additional justification 1:
“Using the PBOT Equity Matrix, we can see that the areas immediately surrounding
the Hawthorne Blvd project area have higher-income households and lower-percentage people of color than the city as a whole. Given the need to invest in areas with lower incomes and more people of color, this supports our overall approach of limiting the cost of this safety project…”

Fact check: True. (Even better would have been to redirect this project’s funding to other areas.)

Additional justification 2:
“While Alternative 3 would add bike lanes, it is likely that the bike lanes would offer a mostly localized benefit to access destinations on the corridor rather than benefiting people further away in the Foster and Lents areas. Therefore, our conclusion is that Alternative 2 is more consistent with the goal of advancing equity and addressing structural racism with this project.”

Fact check: True. (Hawthorne is not a Comp Plam/TSP major bikeway and does not continue past the Mount Tabor neighborhood. The established line 14 bus route is a TSP major transit route. Bus >> Bikes according to Comp/TSP plans.)

Additional justification 3:
“Alternative 3 could also significantly impact bus reliability, since
turning vehicles would be blocking the through lane.”

Fact check: True. (Left and right-turning vehicles on Hawthorne already cause traffic slowdowns during peak hours and this impact will only increase when Hawthorne has a single Bus[good]/SUV[bad] through lane.)

Additional justification 4:
“This seems especially true in this situation, since adding one stretch of bike lane in an area of Portland with among the highest bicycle mode shares in the city is likely to have less marginal benefit than improving one of the most frequent and highest-ridership bus lines in the area.”

Fact check: Unclear. (The impact of multiple transit stop improvements is unclear given that total lane traffic volume is expected to increase.)

The lie by omission that Healthier Hawthorne and other activists rightly took PBOT to task on:
“Alternative 2 offers the most benefit for bus travel time and reliability,
resulting from bus priority improvements at Cesar E Chavez Blvd.”

Fact check: False. (Bus priority at this one intersection is possible with Alternative 2.)

8 hours ago
marisheba
Guest
marisheba

“The city’s decision also went against the wishes of dozens of Hawthorne business owners and thousands of Portlanders who want the street and its popular shops and cafes to be safer and more accessible by bike.”

This is such a dishonest framing. Yes, many locals and business owners wanted bike lanes. But in the public involvement process, even MORE locals, and an equal number of business owners, wanted the alternative without bike lanes that is moving forward. You can see the results here: https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2021/pi-summary-summer-fall-2020_2.18.21.pdf

As a pro-bike person that lives a few blocks off Hawthorne, (virtually) attended a public meeting on the project, and gave feedback, this feels personal–you’re essentially lying (by implication) about what people like me said. You can criticize the process and say that flaws in the process led to the public engagement results (I disagree, but it’s a valid argument), but you can’t just make up things about what the neighborhood wants!

I support a robust, well-built bike network, and I think maybe someday there will be a good project for bike lanes on Hawthorne. This wasn’t the right project, and people are choosing the wrong hill to die on.

6 hours ago
