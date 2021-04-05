Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Gateway Green attracts a diverse cross-section of bike riders

Posted by on April 5th, 2021 at 4:48 pm

(A typical Saturday at Gateway Green.)

Since the day it opened in 2017, one of the things I always hoped for with Gateway Green was that it would attract a diverse crop of riders.

A visit on a sunny spring Saturday confirmed that my hopes have been realized.

Looking south toward Gateway Transit Center with I-205 path MAX light rail on the right.

Portland’s first (and only) off-road bike park, situated on 25 acres between two freeways just north of the Gateway Transit Center, recently got a massive upgrade. Now Portlanders are voting with their feet and the popularity of the park has skyrocketed.

There’s so much to love about Gateway Green. It offers a wide variety of trails and skill areas that can help nearly any rider progress from newbie to novice and well beyond (there’s even a trail for adaptive bike riders!). But beyond any of the features or facilities, what stands out to me every time I visit is not what’s in the park, but who’s in the park.

Kids have flocked to Gateway Green. All types of them — from different social, economic and racial backgrounds. They come with parents from all over the region, and they also bike to the park alone from nearby neighborhoods. On Saturday there were kids everywhere — most of them (I assumed) had ridden in via the I-205 path. They were all so active and social, it really gave me hope!

Check out a few more images to see what the crowds are looking like these days…


Gateway Green is one of the greatest things to ever happen to cycling in Portland. Where should we build the next one?

Jon
Guest
Jon

There should be one of these built at every golf course owned by the city of Portland. Colwood, Eastmoreland, Heron Lakes, Rose City and RedTail Golf Center, though RedTail is located in Beaverton. I’m sure we could share some of the acres of land reserved for golfers.

1 day ago
Timur Ender
Guest
Timur Ender

I was there on a recent weekend too and I was thinking the exact same thing…there is so much diversity! The park is such a treasure. I’d even say it is one of my favorite parks in the world. There is just so many things to love about it…it’s really amazing.

1 day ago
John Smartson
Guest
John Smartson

That’s cool to hear. I just wish the I-205 path there wasn’t so “scary” for kids.. I once ran into a pretty aggressive guy on the path (appeared intoxicated or high) and then there was some guy shooting up right next to the bike trail in the park. I personally would be anxious riding there with younger kids and I unfortunately opt to drive,. 🙁

19 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Start with replacing the dirt mini XC/whatever course that they threw at New Columbia with an asphalt pump track.

207bikes
Guest
207bikes

PIR – plenty of space outside the entry gates and it’s near existing bike trails and a Max stop. The downside is the surroundings have some crime, homeless camp and drug problems but a pump track might help bring some attention and positive activity to the area.

Dave
Guest
Dave

how bout some cross country trails for us old timers not interested in catching air? Wish there was a bikes only single track trail thru forest park.

EP
Guest
EP

I drove to Bend recently for the first time in a couple years and was amazed to see how much the Redmond pump track has grown. GG should set a good model of what’s possible, and someday I hope we’re keeping pumptrack builders busy around town.

Pieblock
Guest
Pieblock

More XC trails built out in the Rocky Butte/ Grotto/ Old BMX jumps area. GG vision plan shows land bridges over 205 in the future. Would be nice to have a huge trail network linking RB with GG.

