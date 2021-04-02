Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

New protected bike lanes coming to key stretch of Hawthorne Blvd

Posted by on April 2nd, 2021 at 3:48 pm

The pendulum is set to swing from cars to buses and bikes.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

(Graphic: PBOT)

Construction has begun on a project that will bring significant changes to a key bikeway couplet in southeast Portland just in time for summer.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is building new bike and bus lanes on Southeast Hawthorne and Madison from the Hawthorne Bridge viaduct to SE 12th Street. The designs are adapted from the Central City in Motion and Rose Lane initiatives which reduce road space for drivers in order to improve conditions for bus and bike users.

Highlights of the $1.1 million project include:

  • a seven foot wide, curb-and-post protected bike lane on Hawthorne between Grand and 12th,
  • two floating bus islands to prevent conflicts between bike and bus operators (one at 6th, the other at 12th),
  • bus lanes (a.k.a. bus and turn or “BAT” lanes) on Hawthorne and Madison,
  • new bike signal phase at Hawthorne and 7th to prevent right hooks,
  • car turning ban on Madison and Hawthorne onto 6th to prevent right hooks,
  • eight new upgraded crosswalks,
  • reduction in car parking spaces to improve visibility at intersections.

Here are details from the technical plan drawings:

SE Hawthorne and 7th:

Intersection of Hawthorne, 12th, Clay and Ladd:

Hawthorne between 10th and 11th:

The changes should bring welcome relief to one of the most important — yet stressful — streets in the network. Hawthorne currently has five lanes that can be used by drivers (three for driving, two for parking) and one lane exclusive for cycling. The new cross-section will have a wider bike lane, an 11-foot wide bus lane and two general purpose lanes. The two general purpose lanes will be available during the weekday rush from 2:00 to 7:00 pm and will be reduced to one lane at all other times with the northernmost lane being used for parking and loading.

The project will also attempt to improve the complex intersection of Hawthorne, 12th and SE Ladd Ave. A new buffered bike lane will be installed on 12th between SE Clay and Hawthorne and will continue to Madison. Currently this block has no dedicated cycling space.

On Madison (the westbound part of the couplet), the bike lane will be similar in width to existing conditions. The big change will be removal of the parking lane to make room for a longer and more consistent bus lane. Between 6th and 7th, bus and bike operators will share a lane before the two trade places at Grand just before the bridge viaduct entrance.

We’ll be eager to see how this project turns out. It’s the most ambitious example yet of how PBOT will integrate their enhanced transit and protected cycling corridors.

Construction is expected to wrap-up by July.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

EP
Guest
EP

Welcome to Hawthorne Blvd. Kindly follow this nice path downhill and then please exit at 11th or 12th and head into the Ladd’s vortex so we don’t have to make any further improvements on Hawthorne east of here.

4 hours ago
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

Super! I just heard today the most dangerous intersection in Portland for bikes is… Hawthorne and 11th (probably based on total number of crashes not per person risk exposure).

Ed
Guest
Ed

Very excited to see this on the ground. Has to be one of the more heavily used bike segments in Portland. Will be interesting to see how it functions for those of us who are heading eastbound and want to turn left onto something other than 7th (which hopefully is next in line for some fixin’).

maxD
Guest
maxD

this is great news! My office is at 11th and Madison and I have been watching this get started. I did not know about the 12th ave bike lane but I love it. Any idea if they will re-open the crosswalk for people walking at 12th/Madison?

squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Reduction in parking, both for bike facilities and to improve sightlines at corners? I had to read it twice to believe I hadn’t dreamt it. Nice!

ivan
Guest
ivan

I’m excited about this, but completely perplexed as to why they wouldn’t want to address the much more serious, dangerous, substandard narrow lanes between 12th and 20th (or I guess to 24th if that’s where the work further out is stopping).

That stretch, barely mitigated by the pedestrian/bike light at 16th, really needs some action. I can’t imagine business owners, drivers, bus operators, bicyclists or walkers see the current state as ideal.

(Personally of course I think this’d be great for protected bike lanes, wider sidewalks, reduced parking at intersections and one driving lane in each direction, but almost anything over the status quo would be an improvement.)

FDUP
Guest
FDUP

The mid-lane concrete islands w curbs are a significant hazard for cyclists, they need to rethink this part of the project; either use paint or mountable curbs, but not hardscape with hard edges please!!!

