Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Headed to Convention Center for vaccine shot? Here’s some advice

Posted by on April 2nd, 2021 at 4:51 pm

There’s never traffic backups in the protected bike lane on NE 1st next to the Convention Center!
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

With vaccine eligibility ramping up again today, lots of folks will be headed to the Oregon Convention Center next week to get the shot. We’ve heard a few questions from readers wondering about bike parking and routes to get there.

The Convention Center is very centrally located, but it’s bordered by freeways and a major arterial. As such, it’s not the easiest place to access by bike — unless you’re familiar with the area. It doesn’t help that official instructions sent out by some health companies doesn’t even consider that some people will show up by bike.

Instructions from a health care provider leave out one particularly healthy mode of transport.

BikePortland reader Chris Smith noticed the issue when he got vaccinated last week. He shared the confirmation email he received prior to showing up (above). It includes detailed information on driving, taking public transportation, and walking. There were no specifics about bicycling.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Smith shared that he’s been to the site twice: once by car and once by bike. “Parking was a long process, with traffic in every aisle.” But biking? Smooth and simple. “Biked myself there yesterday, no issues.” Other readers have echoed his experience.

If you plan to bike to your appointment at the Convention Center, here are some things to know:

(Map: Oregon Convention Center)

– Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (east side of building) is not a great place to bike. However, the sidewalk on that side of the building is very wide and it’s perfectly legal to ride on it.

– Lloyd Blvd (south side of building) has a narrow bike lane, but it ends at 1st Ave.

– Lloyd Blvd also has a nice sidewalk on its south side that connects directly to Martin Luther King Jr Blvd/Central Eastside via I-84 overcrossing and the Eastbank Esplanade.

– There’s a physically protected bike lane on 1st Ave.

– NE Holladay Street (north side of building) is one way eastbound and is a shared-lane (no bike lane).

– There are five bike parking areas at the building: 18 outdoor spaces on NE Holladay; 26 outdoor spaces on the north end of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (at Pacific St) and 10 more outdoor spaces further south (at NE Hoyt Street); and a total of 72 bike parking spaces in the parking garage (level 2) off the LLoyd Blvd entrance.

Here are our recommendations for accessing the site:

From N Interstate Ave and the Esplanade path: Go to NE Oregon Street (at Peace Park) and connect to NE 1st (under I-5) and park on NE Holladay. Or stay on sidewalk path at Peace Park and take it all the way to Lloyd and MLK where there’s a signal to cross northbound into the Convention Center.

From Lloyd: Take NE Multnomah (protected bike lanes) to NE 2nd, go south and you’ll hit the bike parking at Holladay entrance.

From southeast: Cross 84 at 12th, head west on NE Lloyd Blvd, then hop on the sidewalk after you cross MLK.

From central eastside: Connect to MLK sidewalk via 3rd/NE Davis and head north. Cross Lloyd Blvd at MLK to access sidewalk and bike parking.

If you have other tips from your experience accessing the site, please share!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
John Smartsonalicia johnsonGregory Cosmo HaunKristinLiz Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chris Smith
Guest
Chris Smith

I would avoid the bike parking in the garage, simply too much auto traffic!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Liz
Guest
Liz

I rode there yesterday from NE (both N & E of the OCC), and ended up riding down 7th to Oregon to MLK (be cautious of the streetcar tracks). There’s a light at MLK and Oregon to make for an easy crossing. The actual entrance to the vaccine event on the MLK side is near Hoyt St & the streetcar stop. I had to exit out the Lloyd Ave side and walk around to MLK to reunite with my bike.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kristin
Guest
Kristin

I parked my bike on the mlk racks north of the entrance – happy to report that those racks were widely spaced enough to accommodate my cargo bike!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Gregory Cosmo Haun
Guest
Gregory Cosmo Haun

I just got vaccinated at the airport drive-thru. I rented a car for the task but the vaccinator told me I can bike for my second shot, they are completely setup for bike and Max patients and serve many every day.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
John Smartson
Guest
John Smartson

Jonathan,
Be cool if Bike Portland could reach out to the vaccinating entities and see if they could add biking specific directions to their destinations (Convention center, OHSU red lot). They probably didn’t even think of this. As younger, healthier people become eligible there will be more who want to bike.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests