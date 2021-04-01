Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Portland lawyer releases ‘Oregon Pedestrian Law Guide’

Posted by on April 1st, 2021 at 2:51 pm


If you love to walk and do it often, it pays to be informed… ideally before you find yourself in need of a lawyer.

Rob Kline.
(Photo: Kline Law Offices P.C.)

One of the benefits of living in such a biking and walking-centric city is that we are fortunate to have many lawyers with expertise on these subjects. One of them is Rob Kline of Kline Law Offices P.C. who has just released the Oregon Pedestrian Law Guide 2.0 (PDF). (Disclaimer: Kline Law Offices is a BikePortland Business Subscriber.)

Kline Law Offices P.C. calls the guide, “The preeminent source of information on pedestrian law and rights in Oregon.” “There is a movement in Portland, and Oregon as a whole, to make urban environments more livable and safe for all. As Oregonians push for better walking conditions, it is important that pedestrians understand their rights,” said Rob Kline in a press release about the new guide.

The free, 48-page guide takes a fine-tooth comb through all the Oregon Revised Statutes that pertain to walking. Originally published as a chapter of the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association’s Automobile Litigation Deskbook for use by lawyers, it’s been adapted for use by the public. The guide breaks down the rights and responsibilities of pedestrians and has special sections on sidewalks, crosswalks, shoulders, insurance, advocacy, and more. I appreciated the section titled, “Language Matters” that encouraged victims and their lawyers to pay close attention to word choice.

Here’s an excerpt:

In your writing and jury advocacy, consider whether it is more appropriate to describe a “person walking” or a “person using a mobility device,” rather than “pedestrian.”“Person driving” not “car.” When you say your client “was hit by a car,” you’re using the passive voice, taking focus off the action word and the actor, and completely removing the person who was driving (probably the defendant) from what you’ve said. Be aware of that.

The guide also includes an overview of city-specific ordinances from nine cities in the region including: Beaverton, Gresham, Eugene, Milwaukie, Oregon City, Portland, Sandy, Tigard, and Troutdale.

Learn more and grab the free download link here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
