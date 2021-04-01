Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Fatal pedestrian collision with Orange Line MAX train thought to be suicide

Posted by on April 1st, 2021 at 2:05 pm

Reader Betsy Reese rode by the scene after it happened Wednesday evening.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department says there was a fatal collision between a TriMet MAX train operator and a person on foot Wednesday around 7:00 pm.

According to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Chris Liedle, the case is being treated as a suicide. “The adult male stepped in front of the train. The man did not survive. The individual’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified. He was in his 60s,” Liedle shared with BikePortland today.

The specific location of the collision was the southernmost tracks adjacent to the pedestrian crossing west of the SE Milwaukie Ave/SE Clinton intersection (see map at right). Liedle says the man approached the swing gates next to the bike path and sidewalk off SE Tilikum Way. This is a well-known location for many bike riders since this is a popular bikeway between the Eastbank Esplanade and the Hosford Abernethy neighborhood.

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.


Liedle says all railroad warning systems were functioning correctly. He said the person opened the gates, walked onto the tracks and turned into the direction of an eastbound MAX trail which was traveling east toward the Clinton St/SE 12th Ave MAX station.

These gates were the focus of intense scrutiny when they were installed in 2015. Advocates — including the Portland Bicycle Advisory Committee — opposed them because of concerns with accessibility. The gates are difficult to use for people on cargo bikes, pulling trailers, and people using personal mobility devices.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Todd/BoulangerSam Peterson Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Sam Peterson
Guest
Sam Peterson

What ever the conclusion ends up being, this is tragic.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Sadness…for the family of the dead man AND the train operator (and any passengers / witnesses).

The research reports: It will take a long time for the train operator to process this tragic event…even one that is a ‘death by train’ event, as in not their fault, if they can ever successfully do – PTSD, etc.

https://www.inquirer.com/transportation/a/septa-suicide-trespassing-engineers-subway-regional-rail-20191119.html

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1615108/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests