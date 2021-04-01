Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Advisory shoulders could unlock potential of streets in southwest Portland

Posted by on April 1st, 2021 at 11:25 am

Michael Reiss's design for an Advisory Shoulder in Marshall Park, SW Portland.

“It seems silly to have the most protected persons with the fewest interactions have all the space designated for them and very little of the road discomfort.”
— Michael Reiss

Southwest Portland resident Michael Reiss is ready to grab some neighbors, a bucket of paint, and have at it. “It” being painting “advisory shoulders” on SW 18th Place, and maybe Maplecrest Drive and 14th too. He’s done his research. He says measuring, designing, and calculating are all in his wheelhouse. And committee meetings? — not so much. He doesn’t like waiting for years.

The “advisory shoulder” concept his research led him to is an experimental design used on narrow streets with low car volumes that don’t have width for the full suite of facilities — two general purpose lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes — like most streets in southwest Portland. The design reduces the two travel lanes to one bi-directional lane, in which drivers going in opposite directions may pass one another by entering into the advisory shoulder when no people are present. The genius of the design is that it simply formalizes the interactions that regularly occur on narrow roads when a driver pulls to the side to let another driver pass, taking care not to hit anyone.

An engineer by training, Reiss gathered his data, including histograms of travel speed and car counts by hour. His most convincing results are his “number of interactions per trip” for an area walk:

“For pedestrians, an average 30-minute walk results in over half a dozen passes by car users (in either direction). For drivers, even at the times of highest traffic, they average two opposite direction passes with other vehicles. It seems silly to have the most protected persons with the fewest interactions have all the space designated for them and very little of the road discomfort. With advisory shoulders, those two passes would require the drivers to simply (safely) veer into the shoulders.”

SWIM map of candidate streets for advisory shoulder/bike lanes

SW In Motion map of candidate streets for advisory shoulder/bike lanes.

Reiss’s aversion to committee meetings might be why he was unaware that the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the Southwest In Motion (SWIM) process, after five years of meetings, had reached the same conclusions he had. In fact, the Bike Plan for 2030 and SWIM had already identified a collection of streets in southwest which would be good candidates for the treatment, including SW 18th Pl and Maplecrest Dr. SWIM even designated two streets on its project list as “pilot” projects for experiment and analysis—SW Talbot and SW Cameron/45th. In the 2019 SWIM project manual, PBOT’s enthusiasm rivaled Reiss’s:

Next Steps for Implementation
PBOT plans to participate in an experimentation and analysis process to conduct pilot project implementation to learn more about where this facility type works best. Southwest Portland has much to gain from successful implementation of advisory shoulders and the inclusion of this design into the PBOT road safety toolbox.

Upon successful pilot installation, PBOT should conduct a citywide analysis of potential streets and contexts appropriate for Advisory shoulder implementation. This study should identify appropriate criteria or mitigation for southwest specific concerns related to sight distance, lighting, and operating speed.

Experimentation is required because the advisory lane design is not yet approved in the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).

Jessica Horning is ODOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator and is listed as a contact by the FHWA. I called Horning to learn about the experimentation process. She explained that the MUTCD is overhauled every 10-12 years and that a new edition is currently in the works. In the decade between updates, a DOT can “request to experiment” on a new road treatment. The process includes 1) Identifying a university partner to conduct a before and after study and 2) determining if you got the expected behavior. “If you get the results you expect, you can then do a larger study,” said Horning. After interim approval, a DOT can send the FHWA a list of streets on which it wants to expand the design. PBOT has completed experiments with the FHWA in the past with green bikeways and bus lanes.

(At least two locations in Portland already have a lighter version of advisory bike lanes. A full-fledged version would have a narrower middle lane and more well-defined shoulders/bike lanes.)

A search of the MUTCD yielded seven cities with active advisory lane experiments. Portland was not on the list. Nor could I find any sign that PBOT had taken action on its pilot streets in southwest — Talbot and Cameron. It appears PBOT has not moved forward on its advisory lane experimentation, although they appear to have made attempts at (at least) two locations: NW Marshall (between 12th and 14th) and SE Caruthers (between SE Grand and the Esplanade path). PBOT did not respond to BikePortland queries in time for publication.

If they work as intended, advisory shoulders would be a boon to southwest Portland where most residential streets don’t have sidewalks, and neither do 65% of the collectors and arterials, (stats which make southwest Portland the area with the worst sidewalk coverage in the city, by far). Add to that the lack of bike infrastructure, sparse bus service everywhere but Barbur Blvd and Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, and the Portland policies promoting increased housing density in the region, and you have a recipe for Carmageddon, with residents having few alternatives to car travel.

Meanwhile, it’s spring in Portland, DIY-infrastructure-improvement-projects are in the air. And Michael Reiss is a man on a mission. Stay tuned.

Lisa Caballero

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
Nick Falbo
Guest
Nick Falbo

I love seeing neighborhood enthusiasm for these ideas. Here are a couple resources for people who want to learn more:

More information on this design in the FHWA Small Town and Rural Multimodal Networks Guide: https://ruraldesignguide.com/mixed-traffic/advisory-shoulder

And documentation of the (limited) American experience with this design from Portland’s own Alta Planning + Design: https://altago.com/wp-content/uploads/Advisory-Bike-Lanes-In-North-America_Alta-Planning-Design-White-Paper.pdf

There is still so much we need to learn about how to use this tool to improve safety and mobility in our walking and biking networks.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
| View Replies (3)
Tim
Guest
Tim

This lane configure is common in the Netherlands for narrow roads. Motor vehicles use the center but can use the sides to pass, but non-motor users have priority on the side. It is also a good lesson in decision site distance since you share a lane with oncoming traffic.

I also like the way they put large flower planters in the road. If you are not paying attention or driving too fast you will total your car and have to buy the local council a new flower pot. Kind of weeds out the idiots.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Finally finally a chance a real local urban examples! It makes so much sense. Fingers crossed (I tried to get the City of Vancouver WA to do this on Evergreen Blvd in the Historic Reserve 15+ years ago…you know that narrow street with all those 1860s generals’ homes.) Now is definitely the time.

Just remember if someone says ‘it is unsafe’…its actually similar to the shared left turn lanes on arterial road diets in many neighborhoods that we all use daily…but slower speeds.

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

Sorry, but I think “motorists” need to become much more skilled before this design can work. Everything about US road design tells drivers, “You own the road!” And they drive like it.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

This seems like a good option for some streets. Where I have reservations is on narrow streets with heavier foot and bike traffic, and low car volumes. On those, people biking and walking should feel free to use the whole street, with cars yielding to them. Once the stripes go in, my worry is drivers will feel people biking and walking should stay to the sides, because the stripes designate the center for cars only. On those streets, I’d rather see no stripes, but some sort of “SHARE THE ROAD”/YIELD TO BIKES AND PEDESTRIANS” signage that makes it clear people biking and walking have a right to be in the street.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Scott F Kocher
Guest
Scott F Kocher

Low speed on these is key. Fortunately, Portland Ordinance 188774 directs PBOT to reduce posted speeds to 5 MPH slower than the statutory speed on all non-arterial streets in residence districts. These SW streets and many similar small streets w/o sidewalks in E Portland and citywide are “narrow residential roadways” for which the statutory speed is 15 MPH. Subtract 5 and bingo: the speed that shall be posted is 10 MPH. Add some calming features (speed cushions, refuge islands, planters, other forms of meanders, zigzag striping, benches, basketball hoops, etc) to achieve that as the actual speed and wow! You’ve got a street that provides calmed vehicle access for people who live there (and deliveries, emergency vehicles, etc) and is truly safe and comfortable… for everyone! 10 MPH signs are already overdue (literally, legally speaking) on streets where the portion of the street “that is improved, designed or ordinarily used for vehicular travel, exclusive of the shoulder” is not more than 18 feet wide. And, 10 MPH is the correct (required) posted speed on any street in a residence district where this sort of advisory shoulder or similar treatment is created.

Like all speed limits, these are not discretionary. Statutes, Portland’s ordinance (and on some larger streets an order of the Speed Zone Review Panel in Salem) dictate a single, correct posted speed for every street. The number they spit out defines the level of safety, quiet, comfort and calm to which people who live on, or near, or use a street are entitled. If you live on a collector, in a school zone, or on a narrow residential street (or know of one) that you think is posted too fast you may want to email safe[at]portlandoregon.gov and ask them to post lower speeds. More details on these types of streets are here: https://bikeportland.org/2020/12/10/portland-should-lower-even-more-speed-limits-legal-expert-says-323813

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
mikeandlina
Subscriber
mikeandlina

It’s funny, but nearly all drivers on these fairly quiet SW neighborhood streets are already doing 80% of what we want them to do (stop when approaching peds, pass all the way into the opposite lane when safe). So what is the problem and why does it continue feel so unsafe? Well, according to my camera 50% of the drivers are going 25 to 35 MPH. There are many curves, intersections, etc. where sightlines make it rather foolish to stand in the road – duh “get out of the road you are going to get hit -idiot!”. Many of my neighbors see a car coming and hurriedly scootch over towards the edge (or off the roadway entirely) to feel like they are protecting themselves. And they are completely right. It is completely idiotic to stand in a space where a car rounding a curve at 25 MPH cannot really see you. THAT is what should change.

Until it does, when our family of 3 and 2 dogs is out walking, I make sure to stand about 2 feet off the invisible centerline (usually facing traffic, but closer to whichever side of the road we are on). It makes us completely visible around all curves. I glance back, or make eye contact forward just enough that the driver gets it that “Yeah, really.. I am not going to move for you AT ALL”. Aside from one or two instances where I have been buzzed fairly close by an angry driver on Lancaster (which has a double yellow), for the most part, drivers, after a moment of frustration, go “oh yeah, I guess they really shouldn’t have to dive into the ditch” and pass in the opposite lane. With a 5’ advisory shoulder, I wouldn’t have to go all the way to the middle of the road to make sure I am seen. There wouldn’t be any places where someone on foot would be risking death just walking around the neighborhood.

Road discomfort would shift from the pedestrian to the driver (where it should be). So how much? As an experiment, I have recently been DRIVING down the middle of our neighborhood streets and really it works just fine.

Here is the thing: when you keep right and have an empty lane in front of you, your brain says “oh, 25 is totally safe”. It is automatically measuring “stopping distance” and it is not really wrong. When it is obvious that every road user not in a car SHOULD be fearful to be in the lane, there is an expectation that the lane will be empty…

When you drive down the middle, however, your brain measures “head-on collision avoidance distance” (which is basically double stopping distance). All of a sudden there is some discomfort and <20 MPH feels like the safe and responsible speed. The mild discomfort that I am experiencing with my little experiment will actually DECREASE when everyone else is driving down the middle because the expected speed of the oncoming car will be similar to my own. Also, the other driver won’t think I am a complete idiot, or not paying attention, or drunk because I am driving down the middle of the road…

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Scott F Kocher
Guest
Scott F Kocher

I’d like more details about what makes somebody (who?) think an FHWA request to experiment is required for advisory shoulders. I see FHWA has approved requests to experiment for dashed bicycle lanes https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/environment/bicycle_pedestrian/guidance/mutcd/dashed_bike_lanes.cfm

But I don’t think we’re talking about bicycle lanes here. There are plenty of narrow streets that exist due to a variety of reasons (curb-to-curb distance, the presence of parking on one or both sides, mother nature, etc) and the FHWA has no involvement.

A few examples come to mind:

SW Market St 10′ plus parking lane plus substandard sidewalk:
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5183994,-122.6969866,3a,75y,161.13h,71.56t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1scBIORDyKKZvu2YlGatUNmg!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

NW Thurman west of Gordon 14′ plus parking lanes plus sidewalks:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/NW+Thurman+St,+Portland,+OR/@45.5397402,-122.7219251,55m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x549509e7d050bdf3:0xa6b8a4827d920e8e!8m2!3d45.5353515!4d-122.706419

SW Lewis & Clark Cir very narrow 1-way lane plus “walk your bike” path on 1 side:
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5217334,-122.7007293,3a,75y,357.43h,77.12t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sOpSwIBs97jKwQfBtpkkgcA!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

Mosier Bridge 10′ plus shoulders (street view doesn’t show current stipes but aerial view does):
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Mosier+Creek+Pl,+Mosier,+OR+97040/@45.6845766,-121.3948372,78m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x549610722c2b12a3:0x2cf2f13b5bf3bad8!8m2!3d45.6857942!4d-121.392291

And this example with bike lanes:

SE Caruthers E of SE 2nd Pl (19ish feet for 2-way cars plus bike lanes on both sides):
https://www.google.com/maps/place/SE+Caruthers+St,+Oregon/@45.5058776,-122.6625873,33m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x5495a1b154e2874f:0x423f8d8a90168bbb!8m2!3d45.5054188!4d-122.5632488

Tip for measuring lane and street widths: using google maps aerial satellite view right click and do “measure distance”. Can be done with google maps on iOS devices too:
https://support.google.com/maps/answer/1628031?co=GENIE.Platform%3DiOS&hl=en

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
