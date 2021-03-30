Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Tell ODOT which carfree Oregon City-West Linn bridge to build

Posted by on March 30th, 2021 at 8:44 am

Which alignment will work best? It’s time to choose.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has just released visualizations of potential alignments for a new carfree bridge across the Willamette River that would connect Oregon City and West Linn.

As we’ve shared since planning began last fall, ODOT wants to get a plan in place in advance of federal funding opportunities. ODOT also understands that a new bridge for bikers, walkers, and mobility device users will help cities on both sides of the river capitalize on future demand given the myriad tourism, real estate, and transportation infrastructure developments planned for the area.

The Oregon City-West Linn Pedestrian-Bicycle Bridge Concept Plan online open house is available now in English and Spanish and will stay open through April 13th. There’s also a survey to gauge public interest in the project overall and to help ODOT choose one of five alignments.

The alignment alternatives (above) include three options south of the existing Oregon City-West Linn Arch Bridge and two north of it. These five were selected from 15 that were screened by project consultants and previous public outreach.

The two options furthest south — alignments 1c and 2b — require switchback ramps and/or elevators to make up elevation gain/loss. Alignment 4a would be build adjacent to the existing bridge and mimic its style. Alignments 6 and 7b are between the existing historic bridge and the I-205 Abernethy Bridge.

ODOT’s current evaluation of the alignments favors 6 and 7b. They score the best for ease-of-use, design feasibility, equity, and are expected to perform best based on expected future demand.

ODOT will use feedback from this survey to inform their recommendation of a preferred alignment to the Oregon City Commission and West Linn City Council. If/when (at last check some Oregon City leaders were vehemently opposed to the bridge) a recommendation is adopted, the project will be added to the respective Transportation System Plans and take its place in the funding queue.

Make sure your voice is heard before the survey closes on April 13th. Find links to the survey and online open house at the official project page.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Ed
Guest
Ed

And while you are at, you can tell ODOT to use revenue from the I-205 tolling to pay for this bridge. After all, they are planning on using toll money to pay for multiple new bridges on the interstate, as well as to expand I-205 to three lanes. A billion here, a billion there. The least they could do is chip in some bucks for us peons who don’t drive everywhere.

11 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

I strongly feel we can get what we need out of the existing infrastructure. Just push a button to signal red lights on both sides while bikes are crossing (uphill only perhaps?) and then I think we’d be good. Civil engineers love building stuff but we really don’t need it

11 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

Seems like the alignment should be driven by the purpose of the bridge. If the goal is to provide a link in the transportation network, the alignments that are furthest upstream from the falls make the most sense. Not requiring an elevator or ramp to access the bridge would mean that they would be faster connections that would be more usable and direct for people of all ages and abilities (although it does seem like the distance between the downtown core and these facility alignments would make for more out of direction travel). But if the main goal is to provide a draw to bring people into the area for sightseeing or recreation who wouldn’t otherwise view Oregon City as a destination, the alignments nearer the falls make more sense. These wouldn’t be the kinds of facilities that would help to make cycling a more attractive mode of transportation for everyday trips or get people out of their cars, but the bridges themselves could become major draws for tourists.

10 hours ago
Guest
 

I think that options 1 and 2 should be discarded; they end up on the wrong side of 99E and not at the Oregon City town center. But options 4, 6, and 7 all look great. If they go with option 6 or 7 though, I really hope that they choose to extend the bridge over 99E!

10 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Less switchbacks=better.

9 hours ago
Huh
Guest
Huh

The whole area is a huge mess at rush hour. Two cars barely fit down the existing one side by side. There’s rarely foot traffic on it, as there’s nothing nearby on the West Linn side. I don’t see how this is a priority.

8 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Al of them(?)!

7 hours ago
JJ
Guest
JJ

Jonathan thanks for covering this. It’s interesting to hear and read the WL resident feedback about this on the associated community social media pages. There is prevalent misinformation campaigns(imagine that) about this project. Almost to the point of maddening levels…like hollering into the wind. Frustrating to say the least.

6 hours ago
Jake
Guest
Jake

None of them

4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Yes.

1 hour ago
