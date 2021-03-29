Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

New road would cut through a quiet park in Hillsboro

Posted by on March 29th, 2021 at 10:25 am

Narrow gravel path through a lush green park with trees.

This path in Noble Woods Park is the proposed route of a new three-lane road.
(Photos: Tina Ricks for BikePortland)

This article is by new Washington County contributor Tina Ricks.

Red line is location of proposed extension of Century Blvd.

The City of Hillsboro and Washington County are planning a new road segment on Century Boulevard between Main Street and Lois Street. It will bring 8,600 cars a day through the middle of a quiet neighborhood and sensitive natural area next to Noble Woods Park. Washington County says the proposed road doesn’t go through the park. Technically, that’s correct. The new road would go next to the park, through what is currently designated as greenspace.

But beavers, muskrats, ducks, and birds don’t see property boundaries — they’ll see a three-lane noisy road through their home.

Noble Woods Park is forty acres of forest and wetland in the City of Hillsboro. In 1992, citizens made pledges, children saved pennies, and many other donations bought the land for the park and gifted it to the city. The park includes miles of trails; boardwalks for walking and viewing; and hosts birds, ducks, beavers, and other wildlife. Both the east and west sides of the park adjoin non-buildable wetland greenspace areas, following the courses of Beaverton Creek, Rock Creek and Dawson Creek — a continuous corridor of quiet and fresh air for human residents that provides habitat for animals.

The proposed new road would run along the eastern edge of the park, separating the park from the adjoining greenspace. A new bridge would go over Rock Creek. The north side of the park is East Main Street, a busy five-lane road. The proposed new road is a continuation of Century Boulevard through Hillsboro.

This project is one of Century Boulevard’s last unfinished segments. Once completed, it will be a major north-south connector across Hillsboro. In addition, the project would remove forty-seven trees from the greenspace next to Noble Woods. Currently, this stretch of Century Boulevard isn’t a boulevard at all, it’s a quiet, narrow neighborhood street.

Washington County’s online open house documents state:

“This project is identified in the Hillsboro Transportation System Plan as a priority to improve bicycle and pedestrian connections. We are building a sidewalk and raised cycle track the full length of the project, creating a new route between homes and businesses.”

Pedestrian and bicycle connectivity across the park is a problem, as the existing paths are narrow, winding, and some are unpaved. Currently, signs ask bicycle users to walk their vehicles through the park.

“If this road gets built, there will be a lot of new cut-through traffic. This is not a net benefit to the community.”
— Ben Fryback, neighborhood resident

The proposed cost for this road extension is $17.3 million. Washington County calls this an “improvement project”. But 8,600 cars a day through a residential neighborhood park call into question who this “improvement” is for. The added traffic will be noisy, dangerous, and not welcoming to wildlife and other vulnerable road users.

A different option would be a wide, multi-use, pedestrian and bicycle path along the route of the proposed new road, with a raised non-slip-surface bridge for bike riders and walkers over Rock Creek, Beaverton Creek, and wetland mud. A path plus a footbridge would connect pedestrians and cyclists from south to north, beginning at the corner of Borwick Street and Century Boulevard, and ending at the existing traffic signal (with sidewalks and bike lanes) at East Main Street and Century Boulevard.

Noble Woods Park is quite literally a gift to the City of Hillsboro. Just ask the donors, the Girls Scouts, and the schoolchildren who raised the money in 1992. While Washington County is not technically violating the park boundaries, they are violating the intent of the children and adult donors who made the park possible.

Ben Fryback grew up in this neighborhood, still lives near it, and commutes to work through it on his bicycle every day.

“There are kids playing and using these roads to get to school. It’s quiet. If this road gets built, there will be a lot of new cut-through traffic,” Fryback shared with me. “This is not a net benefit to the community.”

You can learn more about this project or leave a comment for Washington County Roads at the Century Boulevard Online Open House. You can learn more about other transportation projects in Hillsboro in the Hillsboro Transportation System Plan. The deadline for comments isApril 4th.

— Tina Ricks
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I see our friends over in Hillsboro have learned a thing or two about greenwashing road expansions from ODOT and PBOT.

“We need to build this to make it easier to bike!”

15 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I strongly disagree with the opposition to this street myself. Connecting Century would fill a massive gap in the network and help to connect a grid system in the area. In my opinion, anything that increases the “gridness” of a road network in a city is a good thing, and looking at a map of the area there are currently no good connections for any mode between Corn Pass and Brookwood.

Building this connection would decrease traffic on all the other streets in the area since drivers wouldn’t have to go a long way out of their way to get to their destinations, and would increase connectivity for bikes, runners, and walkers as everyone south of the park would be able to more easily get to places north of the park. I’d rather, as a cyclist, not ride through the twisty trails in the area to get north-south, but would rather follow a straight road (with good bike/ped facilities) where I’m able to go fast to do so.

We currently are seeing the massive problems that a lack of grid connectivity in East Portland has made in the area in terms of safety and bike-friendliness. Let’s not make that mistake here; let’s take advantage of the opportunity to connect the grid.

15 hours ago
| View Replies (4)
BradWagon
Subscriber
BradWagon

A not insignificant part of this project not explicitly shown in this summary is a realignment of the road further south that will use additional green space to connect directly with SE Century south of Lois St. Over a quarter mile of small residential street south of the park cut through (sorry, “cut next-to”) will be drastically altered.

The addition of this as a major corridor is just blatant induction of vehicle use. The project website states that Brookwood and Cornelius Pass are encouraged corridors for NW travel… well, building a 3rd option here would seem to NOT be, in fact, “encouraging” that. The current distance between Brookwood and Cornelius Pass is the same as Cornelius pass to 185h, 185th to Murray, etc… The sprawl development of south Hillsboro should not be used to justify some engineers pet project like this.

14 hours ago
A. Cody
Guest
A. Cody

This is tough, it’s a no win situation. There isn’t a great grid network of streets on the westside so those roads that do exist end up being big multi lane things. But if we try to create a better grid we end up with more traffic through our neighborhoods. More 3 lane streets or fewer 5 lane streets?

13 hours ago
Jason H
Guest
Jason H

As a cyclist and resident of Hillsboro who lives within 3 miles of this project, I respectfully object to pretty much every assertion you make in this article. Primarily that this project would change Century Boulevard into something it was not intended to be (a main North-South route), when in fact it’s partly quiet residential aspect has been a result of the city waiting decades to actually initiate this project. I’ve heard talk of this connector since the 1990’s and it’s clearly shown in this Transportation System Plan from 2004 still online: https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=1847

The road will only skirt the east edge of the park property, an area that is from my own experience visiting the site, not a pristine native habitat, but a disturbed area of old fill materials and dense non-native blackberry thickets. There are no official park pathways in this area, the first photo in the article is in fact a maintenance and power-line service road. I know as it’s the only part of the area I ride in because as you mention cyclists are asked to dismount on the actual park trails.

You call it a “cut through” but the plan is to actually REMOVE cars from cutting through residential neighborhood streets where children play as they do now on SE Borwick St. and speeding though the blind right angle turn right at the south park entrance for Noble Woods Park. The intent IS to make a straight connection for Century Blvd, and make that extension part of a city wide plan to route Century onto 3 lane, non-residential streets of current collector standard. Just south of the park, they even plan to turn existing residential Century into a dead end court so the residents there can gain a measure of peace from current traffic loads. This isn’t about inducing demand, but moving higher traffic loads to suitable roadways with proper active transportation features.

Given that Century Boulevard connects to the west edge of the MEGA South Hillsboro project, some proper road design to get traffic north to the freeway is basically a tsunami wall to prevent the future flood. Traffic is coming, no matter what. Apart from Cornelius Pass and Brookwood Roads it needs another non-residential route to build the grid and lessen the load on the system. This is not Portland. For better or worse this is a suburb and people are going to rely more on vehicles than is possible in a denser urban environment. While most large developments out here now try to have a village component where people can walk and bike to shopping and recreation, cross-town trips are a necessity and in fact the area is growing much faster that TriMet can even plan transit for. I know a lot of people who read this blog are absolutist anti-car advocates, but understand that outside the insular Portland bubble this isn’t the reality. Yes, Hillsboro residents like myself understand the need for the long term goal to be a reduction in overall vehicles and in shorter term reduction of ICE ones, but it is going to be a gradual one, and in the meantime pragmatic decisions need to be made to balance everyone’s needs. Something I believe the Century Boulevard connector achieves. It has my full support. Read the plan if you want to inform yourselves: https://www.co.washington.or.us/LUT/TransportationProjects/centuryblvdext.cfm

13 hours ago
| View Replies (4)
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Transportation leadership has changed considerably in Washington County in the last few months. There is a new county executive and a new county commissioner in charge of transportation. This might provide opportunities to change this project.

12 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I think this project has the whiff of inevitability about it. I believe cycling advocates would be better served to push to get world class cycling and walking facilities on the entire length of Century. New political leadership in Washington county should make this possible, and the prospect of an ultra-safe and convenient cycle route connecting the new South Hillsboro Development to the Orenco Station Max station should create a bullet proof argument. CWS will make sure Rock Creek,the beavers and the wetlands are well protected.

11 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
CBR
Guest
CBR

Build it already….it was needed 10 years ago. Delaying it only makes things worse!

10 hours ago
Caleb F.
Guest
Caleb F.

This analysis ignores the fact that there is already cut through traffic in the neighborhood. Cars fly down Borwick street to reach Main/Baseline. Borwick is largely devoid of sidewalks making it challenging to reach Noble Woods in a safe manner. Other East/West streets have similar impacts. Once you add the 20,000 residents of south hillsboro, the impacts will be compounded, especially since the cornelius pass and tv highway intersection cannot handle close to the current volume.

9 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Beavers, muskrats, ducks, and birds need to get with it and join the clowns and village idiots currently on the local transportation planning board, otherwise they risk getting chased by the fast runners, e-bikers and bicyclists passing through, or even becoming crash roadkill/flattened fauna.

7 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

Looks like there’s a 2 mile stretch of Baseline here between Brookwood road and Corenlius road without a north/south cross street. Two miles in Portland is about the distance from the Willamette to Cesar Chavez where there are 39 cross streets. Makes sense to build up a grid if you can.

7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This area is already a car-centric hellscape. Is one more road with speeding, inattentive drivers really going to make a difference?

6 hours ago
Rad
Guest
Rad

If near 9,000 autos will use it daily it must be needed!

6 hours ago
Zed Gravitas
Guest
Zed Gravitas

Thanks for the link to comment on this project. I strongly support it and was able to tell them that thanks to your link. As the South Hillsboro area builds out Cornelius Pass is going to become complete unpassable at rush hour. It already was prior to Covid and is getting worse again. The sooner the better for the Century extension as far as I’m concerned.

5 hours ago
