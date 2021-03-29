Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

A spring Saturday in Portland

Posted by on March 29th, 2021 at 8:12 am

Bicycles were the perfect way to soak it all in.
(Photos and video by Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope you were able to get outside on Saturday.

The weather was magical. Sunny and warm, tons of tree blossoms around every turn and lots of happy people riding bikes together. Is there a better way to explore the city and soak up spring than from the seat of a bicycle?

Here’s what I saw in a loop from North Portland and the Willamette bluffs down to the cherry blossoms in Waterfront Park… (don’t forget to watch the video at the end!).

Matt
Guest
Matt

I appreciate the irony of wearing the Ten Speed Hero “Merde!” cap on the sunniest day of the year!

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Nice video, but isn’t the music selection is a bit odd and surreal, kinda sad really?

Where are all of Portland’s infamous homeless along the waterfront?

Clearly not the Deep South – no blacks that I can see, but far more Asians.

