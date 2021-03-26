Stop Asian Hate Solidarity Ride planned for Saturday April 3rd
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 26th, 2021 at 4:26 pm
Just announced for next Saturday: The Stop Asian Hate Solidarity Ride, supported by the fledgling group, BikePOCPNW. Below is the description they’ve shared on Instagram:
The murders in Atlanta have disturbingly shown a light on anti-Asian sentiments, xenophobia, misogyny, & fetisization of Asian women. We need to tear this hate down.
Shred the “model minority myth” & ride alongside the Asian community as we create intentional space in solidarity.
Who can attend: This ride is meant for communities of color, centering Asian cyclists. White folks/accomplices are supporting us by offering corking/security.
For our non-POC supporters: You can donate funds to the Oregon Chinese Coalition, Chinese American Citizens Alliance in tandem with Clay Street Table who run an Asian Pantry in Portland that purchases, delivers & distributes culturally-specific groceries to our Chinese, Korean & Vietnamese elders & families.
Details: Ride is Saturday, April 3rd. Meet at Laurelhurst Park (SE 35th and Oak) at 5:00 pm. No-drop, 6.5 mile loop with one hill. Details on Instagram and BikePortland Calendar.
