Jobs of the Week: Oregon E-Bikes, Bike Works by P:ear, Ruckus Composites
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 26th, 2021 at 11:58 am
We’ve had three very interesting opportunities pop up in the past week. How about a job in Hood River? Or a mechanic spot with a nonprofit that serves homeless youth? Or maybe you want to be at the forefront of carbon fiber technology?
Learn more about each of these opportunities via the links below…
– Bike Technician in Hood River – Oregon E-Bikes
– Bicycle Mechanic – bike works by p:ear
– Shop Assistant! – Ruckus Composites
