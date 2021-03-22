Metro launches ‘Kids are everywhere. Drive like it” campaign

(Sampling of campaign graphics.)

With the current cover of Willamette Week screaming “You’re Driving Too Damn Fast” on newsstands citywide, and less than a week since Oregon Walks released a groundbreaking report on fatal pedestrian crashes, Metro has just launched a new marketing campaign aimed at getting drivers to slow down.

“Kids are everywhere. Drive like it.” it the name of a new campaign created by Metro’s Safe Routes to School program and partner organizations from throughout the region.



The timing coincides with many schools re-opening to students and staff after spring break. While traffic around schools is set to pick up, the roads are still less traveled than usual given that most people are still working from home. Government officials are rightfully nervous that the disturbing trends of dangerous driving and the increase in school traffic will have one of two outcomes: Either more people will be injured and killed in crashes, or many people won’t choose to walk and bike because they’re afraid of other road users.

The Metro campaign is meant as a toolkit for advocates and others who want to help spread the safety message. The official campaign page says,

“Although in-person school may not be in session during the COVID-19 pandemic, our kids are still walking, biking and playing in-and-around our streets. This campaign has been designed to provide you with all of the materials you’ll need to effectively engage parents, friends, family and neighbors in the campaign, including materials for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, email, and even virtual meetings.”

Updated materials and graphics will come out later this summer and fall. Check out the campaign page to download and share the graphics on your platforms.

