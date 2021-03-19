Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

$4 million ‘Better Naito’ project will break ground Monday

Posted by on March 19th, 2021 at 10:33 am

Coming soon: Sidewalk, green lanes, concrete curbs, updated signals.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“As we look ahead to reinvigorating our city post-pandemic, I hope to see more collaborative initiatives like this across our city.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, transportation commissioner

Nearly six years after the idea was first hatched, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says they’ll break ground on Better Naito this coming Monday.

Once complete, the $4 million project will connect to other changes already under construction on Naito to the south and north to create a key new linkage through Portland’s central city. Add the coming neighborhood greenway on NW Flanders and existing paths on bridges and the Esplanade and you’ve got the bones of a pretty darn good — and mostly protected — low-stress central city cycling network.

It’s been a long and twisted journey for Better Naito — from an idea partly inspired by a shooting at a summer festival in Waterfront Park, to what the Portland Bureau of Transportation refers to as “a premier bikeway.”

After gaining attention with local elected officials due to a dire lack of space for walkers in the park adjacent to Naito Parkway during festival season, the project was kickstarted in 2015 by a “tactical urbanism” demonstration carried out by volunteers with Better Block PDX. Those volunteers ended up working hand-in-hand with PBOT and the idea to make the changes permanent won unanimous support from city council in October of last year.

(Project renderings of southwest and northwest Better Naito projects.)

The full Better Naito consists of a new, two-way protected mobility lane for non-drivers on the east side of Naito for over one mile between SW Harrison and NW Couch (the portion from Harrison to the Hawthorne Bridge is a separate, $12 million project). Plans also call for a new sidewalk on the west side of Waterfront Park. Wary of travel time delays for car drivers, PBOT will update traffic signals to minimize impacts for northbound drivers. (Aside: Some advocates hoped PBOT would claim all northbound lanes on Naito for the mobility lane and make the western section two-way for drivers, but alas, that was not to be. Yet.)

Check out the flyover visuals to see what’s in store:

PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said in a statement yesterday she liked the collaborative genesis of the project. “Partnerships between city government, community based organizations, and the private sector can bring out the best of Portland. As we look ahead to reinvigorating our city post-pandemic, I hope to see more collaborative initiatives like this across our city.”

Construction is expected last through the summer and wrap-up in December 2021.

Learn more via official project pages:
SW Naito Improvement Project
Better Naito Forever

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Kurt
Guest
Kurt

That looks amazing!

6 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

They are really building this AND the Flanders Greenway but leaving the Naito Crossing at Flanders as a gap labeled “Future Naito Crossing” Every.Single.PBOT. Bike Project has a built-in gap. A network is only as good as its worst gap.

6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It sounds like they’re going to tinker with the signal timing so northbound drivers will get rolling greens at a certain speed? Hopefully something like 15-20mph. I think that will result in more red lights for those driving south, but they will have two lanes to hold the traffic, so it shouldn’t be an issue.

6 hours ago
drs
Guest
drs

So excited to see this finally come to fruition. I will be equally excited to see the massive public festivals return to waterfront park that necessitated the installation of Better Naito in the first place.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Austin
Guest
Austin

This is pretty awesome!

5 hours ago
Rain Waters
Guest
Rain Waters

Pictures worth a thousand words

4 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

The stop lights are a bit confusing. There are bike specific ones facing each direction at 3:38 and 5:12 Ankeny and Salmon respectively which makes sense since those are busier pedestrian crossings. For the rest the light is still oriented over the lane but only facing the northbound direction. Hopefully it’s just left in there as it is currently oriented and will be removed to avoid confusion.

4 hours ago
Matt M.
Guest
Matt M.

Great news!

3 hours ago
Steve B
Guest
Steve B

Woohoo!! So glad to see this day finally coming. Kudos to PBOT and Better Block for all of their work to get us here.

1 hour ago
