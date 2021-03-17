Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Self-governed City of Maywood Park at center of Gateway Green parking issue

Posted by on March 17th, 2021 at 10:00 am

Maywood Park residents print out flyers of this official City of Portland sign and place them on park visitor windshields.
(Photo: Dean Davidson)

A storm is brewing over parking for Gateway Green.

The popular destination is home to Portland’s first and only bike park. Recent major upgrades to its trails, pump track and jumps have led to a huge boost in crowds. But one of the park’s quirks is causing headaches for some visitors and people who live nearby.

Gateway Green is a major destination, yet it has no on-site auto access or auto parking.

Access to the park — which is sandwiched between two interstate freeways on 25 acres former Oregon Department of Transportation property (see map below) — is via the I-205 multi-use path. That means if you drive there, you must park at either the north or sound end of the path and then bike the short distance in. The south side is on a hill above the park and it’s busy with a major TriMet transit hub and large shopping center. The north side is a calmer, friendlier location that doesn’t require any hillclimbing. The only problem? The path and parking is in the City of Maywood Park.

Maywood Park is a “city within a city“. Homeowners in the bucolic neighborhood voted to incorporate in 1967 in a bid to save their homes from the construction of I-205. Now they’re fighting to keep Gateway Green visitors and their cars off NE Maywood Place, a street that parallels a section of the I-205 bike path that offers a direct link into the park.

Another quirk? That street is under the jurisdiction of the City of Maywood Park. The City of Portland cannot enforce parking rules on it.

In recent weeks, people who park on that street have returned from riding sessions to find flyers on their windshields. One of them was Dean Davidson.

Davidson lives in the area and visits the bike park almost daily. Maywood Place is the closest and most convenient place for him to park (he says he would bike but local streets are way too dangerous for him and his family).

“I’ve been riding Gateway Green a lot with my kids,” he shared in an email to BikePortland last week. “And every time I do, this grouchy-looking couple comes by and puts signs on my car saying not to park in Maywood Park.” When he posted about it in a Facebook group for Gateway Green users, he learned nearby residents don’t like all the new traffic the park is adding to their self-ruled city.

“I feel like this is xenophobic and absurd,” Davidson said. “How can they not let us use taxpayer-funded public roads for parking? Those same people use Portland roads and we let them. People park in front of my house all the time and I could care less.”

“I feel like this is xenophobic and absurd.”
— Dean Davidson

Behind the scenes, delicate diplomacy and discussions between the City of Maywood Park, Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) and the Friends of Gateway Green (FoGG) have sought to address the issue before it escalates.

FoGG founding member and one of the visionaries behind the park, Linda Robinson, said they’ve discussed parking with Maywood residents for years. “We agreed to do a number of things that we thought would make people more likely to enter the park from the south end (the Gateway Transit Center),” she wrote in a reply to Davidson on Facebook. “We also agreed, that in all of our publicity for the park, we would tell people the same thing.”

The official PP&R website for the park has a section titled, “Help Gateway Green be a good neighbor: Please, do not park in Maywood Park.”

PP&R spokesperson Mark Ross says they’ve heard parking concerns — as well as complaints about congestion, trash, and damage to vegetation along NE Maywood Place), ever since the park opened. “PP&R has made efforts to help them address those issues, including updated web language related to parking and a discussion about improved signage. PP&R has not finalized signage and has not posted any signage at Gateway Green.”

PP&R dispatched their Safety and Ranger Program Coordinator Victor Sanders to the February 2021 meeting of the Maywood Park City Council. He announced himself as the new liaison and outlines some of the measures PP&R is taking to ameliorate concerns. Concerns voiced by residents at the meeting included: fears that emergency vehicles might be delayed due to increased congestion, the lack of masks by path users, people parking on the wrong side of the street, an increase in garbage and broken glass.

Sanders agreed to follow-up on all the concerns. The main actions thus far is new signage that will be placed near the park entrance and along the path at Maywood Place. Conversations are happening with TriMet and the Gateway Shopping Center to create designated spaces for park visitors.

If the signage and education don’t do the trick, Maywood Park could create a permit or no-parking zone. Whether it would be enforced is another question (the City declined to comment for this story). The Portland Bureau of Transportation has no jurisdiction over streets in Maywood Park and cannot enforce parking rules there. Enforcement services for Maywood Park are contracted out to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The working relationship between City of Maywood Park and PP&R might be enough to stave off any stronger parking restrictions for now. But given the popularity of the park and the lack of desirable parking options on the south side, we likely haven’t heard the end of this story.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

Champs
Guest
Champs

So if I read this correctly, and I did, the city is promising to do more for the impacts of its parks on other jurisdictions than its own? The worst consequence of being a bad neighbor would be that access to the park is more inconvenient.

I’ve got a hell of a lot more than that going on and the response is “we’re understaffed and it’s complicated.”

Tony Thayer-Osborne
Guest
Tony Thayer-Osborne

I think it’s worth noting that access from Maywood park is much more direct and almost free of trail-side camping. I usually come from the Gateway TC parking lot but I have to be aware of needles and broken glass while coming down the hill and that does provide a bit of a mental barrier against deciding to load up the bikes and head over.

Ryan
Guest
Ryan

Seems to show highly underserved demand for pump parks and trails. Maybe the city should build more.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Just to echo Dean’s sentiment, I’m guessing that the residents of Maywood Park don’t give it a second thought or have any qualms about parking in neighborhoods outside of their city. This is just nonsense NIMBYism and it’s sad that the City of Portland is wasting our taxpayer dollars trying to appease NIMBYs in a different city.

If Maywood Park wants to restrict their onstreet parking to just residents of the city, they should do what every other jurisdiction does and make their street parking by permit only. No amount of outreach and liasoning is going to stop people from parking there. Just add no parking signs and the “problem” will be solved.

commentee
Guest
commentee

I’ll admit to having parked in Maywood Park twice. Both times I parked adjacent to the long linear park rather than on in front of anyone’s house or in the neighborhood. That street is not narrow where even park vehicles on both sides of the street would impede an ambulence. I can understand wanting to direct people to Gateway transit center, but for those coming from N/NE Portland on Sandy it’s always made sense to approach from the North. I don’t want to discount concerns, but I’m surprised because I’ve typically seen vehicles avoid parking in front of houses and just stick to the right side in front of the park and have never noticed any trash or waste. I understand people don’t like when ‘new people’ start showing up in their neighborhoods but having a high quality public park near you will attract users! I suppose they could institute their own permit program, or maybe they should install parking meters and make some $$ for their community by charging.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lone Heckler
Guest
Lone Heckler

The local residents might be annoyed, frustrated, or tired of folks from elsewhere parking on their street, but a perusal of their own city code shows that the parkers are legal and fully within their rights.

https://maywoodpark.municipal.codes/MPMC/10.05

The only remedy for them would be a resident permit system, but often those come with a short-term (e.g. 2 hours or less) exception.

I live near a park and a church and frequently don’t have parking in front of my home. Why it’s such a big deal to people escapes me. And it looks like most of these homes, if not all, have driveways.

Dean
Guest
Dean

Concerns voiced by residents at the meeting included: fears that emergency vehicles might be delayed due to increased congestion, the lack of masks by path users, people parking on the wrong side of the street, an increase in garbage and broken glass.

Emergency vehicles being delayed due to congestion is hilarious. Parked cars isn’t congestion, and due to the fact that not everybody arrives at the same time I’ve never seen congestion. The lack of masks can be problematic, but in my experience far more cyclists are wearing masks than the people walking around. Just for example, the couple that is putting these fliers on cars don’t wear masks whereas I do. I have never seen anybody parked on the wrong side of the street (I mean – why would anybody even do that?). We also have trash pick-up days. And it’s not mountain bikers leaving trash there in the first place in my experience. So, we are doing far more good than harm and should be seen as a positive force in the area.

Pinot
Guest
Pinot

Parks posts similar passive aggressive signs in the ritzy neighborhood around the Japanese Gardens.

It’s public street parking, get over it homeowners.

SD
Guest
SD

The Maywood entrance is 100% the best entrance for small children and their families on bikes. I’ve been there a lot and have never seen trash, inappropriate parking or bad behavior. I have no problem with them instituting parking zones on the “house” side of the street, but it would be ridiculous to limit parking on the park side of the street.

Momo
Guest
Momo

But…but…the word “park” is right there in the name! Maywood Park!

John Dieter
Guest
John Dieter

Maywood is a nice neighborhood. The proximity of the park is increasing the livability and value of the neighborhood. I agree w all the commenters, the people parking there, like myself, are courteous, clean and respectful. There is more traffic in the neighborhood for sure, same as near every park, school, church etc.

lvc
Guest
lvc

I agree with the general sentiment here that the neighborhood residents upset by the parking should get over it. However, when I’ve wanted to park north of Gateway Green, I’ve always parked on the NE Prescott overpass. It only takes a couple of minutes to ride across Maywood Park and the odds of getting accosted by an irate busy body is significantly lower.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Maywood Park is a good lesson on how an unincorporated neighborhood can divert a major freeway project AND benefit from it. The city was created in the late 1970s at a time when Portland’s city boundary was still more than a half-mile away. The lower-middle-class residents of that time wanted to block the freeway altogether (think Rose Quarter), but ODOT decided to do a deep cut instead, to the point that residents can’t hear the traffic. The freeway goes through part of the city but without providing local access, so in consequence the city collects “taxes” annually from ODOT that largely pays for the annual police bill from the County, while ODOT maintains the pathway/park through the city.

Portland annexed the surrounding neighborhoods between 1986 and 1991.

Except for those living along 102nd and on Prescott, every resident has a septic sewer rather than a sewer line hooked into Portland, hence the need for large yards.

drs
Guest
drs

There’s an easy and obvious solution. Maywood Park should install meters and charge to park on the streets. They can use the revenue to contract parking enforcement or hire a parking enforcement staff. They can issue permits to residents.

EP
Guest
EP

Oh, Maywood… They used to complain about the lawlessness on the path, now it’s too many families biking with kids on the path, people riding bikes on the grass in the park, and vehicles making U-turns in the street! Oh the humanity!

I can’t help but think that this is a very vocal minority of retirees that live right there and now have something to get themselves worked up about. This is similar to how residents on Thurman near Forest Park would complain about bikers, then it was the trail runners, now it’s the dog walkers. It’s always something!

If I lived on Maywood place, I would set up a vending machine for inner tubes, energy bars, and cold drinks. Maybe even offer quick bike tuneups. You know, go the whole other way with the thing and be welcoming and inclusive to people. I’d be thrilled if my neighborhood had lots of people on bikes

Sorry Maywood, the city around you keeps growing and you can’t escape it. This change is good. Embrace it!

