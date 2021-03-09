Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

‘Too many cars’ on Tillamook greenway spur talk of re-route

Posted by on March 9th, 2021 at 9:13 am

Google Streetview of NE 33rd and US Grand Place. This is supposed to be a low-stress street where people can ride bikes with small children.

A key section of one of Portland’s oldest neighborhood greenways needs some help.

PBOT slide from February 9th BAC meeting.

Northeast Tillamook was established as a “bike boulevard” (a precursor to neighborhood greenways) to parallel NE Broadway in 1999. The idea was to create a low-stress, east-west, family-friendly cycling link between north and northeast Portland. PBOT updated the western section between North Flint and NE 28th in 2019, but the section east of that hasn’t gotten any significant attention for two decades.

From the busy crossing of US Grant Place and NE 33rd, to 43rd and Sandy — the route is beset with so many challenges that PBOT thinks it might be time to redirect bike users one block south to NE Hancock.

At the February meeting of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC), neighborhood greenway program leader Scott Cohen laid out the situation and asked committee members for feedback.

(PBOT slides)

The problems begin at the crossing of Grant Place and 33rd where PBOT says there are simply “too many cars”. PBOT’s target for greenways is 1,000 cars per day. The section of Tillamook between 33rd and 37th has about 3,500. The street also has parking on both sides and is adjacent to a popular park (Grant Park) and large public high school (Grant High). Typically PBOT would consider traffic diversion in a situation like this, but since there are major destinations on Grant Place and the nearby street network is disconnected, it would be “complicated”.

Grant Place is also the only street between Stanton and Broadway (8 blocks or about 0.6 miles) where left turns off 33rd are allowed. This not only increases driving volumes on Grant Place, it means if PBOT installs diverters or prohibits left turns, more drivers are likely to use NE Knott to get into the Hollywood District. Since Knott is classified as a Local Service Traffic Street and already has about 4-5,000 cars per day (according to Cohen), intentionally putting more cars on it is considered a non-starter. “In an ideal world NE Knott not would be a [neighborhood] collector street (a higher classification that would allow PBOT to direct more cars to it),” Cohen said at the meeting, “But don’t tell that to people who live on NE Knott.”

(PBOT slides)

Once riders survive the crossing at NE 33rd and car-centric blocks next to the park and high school, they’re faced with another challenge: very narrow door-zone bike lanes on Tillamook between 37th and 43rd. Despite their substandard width, these bike lanes are popular because they provide direct access to a public library, Whole Foods, and several other destinations.

Substandard bike lanes on Tillamook east of Grant High School. This street was repaved in 2016, but PBOT maintained the narrow bike lanes.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Other challenges Cohen shared at the meeting include the crossing of NE 43rd and Sandy and the fact that Tillamook through the Hollywood District is a secondary emergency response route.

One of the options on the table to tame this “really tricky route” (according to Cohen) is to just give up on Grant Place for now and direct riders one block south to NE Hancock. This would act as a “bridge” until PBOT could take a “more holistic look at the neighborhood… including the challenges on Grant Place,” Cohen said.

A major advantage of using Hancock as the greenway is that it has much less traffic. It also connects directly to a K-8 school. Nearby streets also have a stronger grid, so PBOT could use traffic calming and diversion if necessary. PBOT also likes the potential of Hancock because it might allow for an easier cycling connection across Sandy via Kelly Plaza (see illustration).

Cohen promised that if PBOT decided to reroute the greenway to Hancock, it wouldn’t preclude them from making changes on Grant Place in the future.

Cracked pavement on NE Hancock.

But some BAC members were skeptical of using Hancock. The pavement condition is very bad and it would likely need to be repaved (which would be expensive and not likely to happen for years). Taking the bike route away from Grant Place would also mean losing a safe connection to key destinations like Grant Park, Grant High, the library and so on.

BAC member Catie Gould told Cohen that, “Even if we do provide a parallel, lower-stress route on Hancock, I want to make sure that people can still access those destinations [on Tillamook] safely.”

BAC member Iain MacKenzie said he’s made a wrong turn while using the Grant Place section of the greenway and accidentally ended up on Hancock. “To say that the pavement surface isn’t that good is a real understatement,” he shared with Cohen. “It’s just horrible to ride on.” Instead of giving up on Grant Place, MacKenzie suggested removing parking and providing bike lanes between 33rd and 37th. Cohen replied that since the street is too narrow to include a bike lane and on-street car parking, that would require removing 100% of the parking spaces (and it’s just assumed this would be a non-starter).

Another committee member, Clint Culpepper, said he prefers Hancock while biking with this kids because Grant Place is too dangerous. Culpepper added that he feels PBOT missed an opportunity to preserve Tillamook as a bike-friendly street years ago, before it became overrun with drivers. “I feel like this is an example of a neighborhood greenway that was successful but we didn’t take advantage of it when it was successful to put in proper traffic diversion, and now we’re left with a situation where so many people are using it and there are no great solutions,” he said.

Cohen disagreed. He said car use on Tillamook has actually gone down since the greenway was established in the 1990s. “I don’t think this is a place where we didn’t capture those low volumes and then traffic grew,” Cohen replied. “This is just a product of our standards changing. We want neighborhood greenways to to behave a lot differently than we used to and so this is a place where we’re having trouble with older facilities meeting our new, better standards — standards which I totally support, but which make things like this hard.”


If you use this route and want to share ideas or input with Cohen and his team at PBOT, drop him a line at scott.cohen[at]portlandoregon.gov.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
,

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

This is a great example of PBoT’s priorities: car capacity and parking. Instead of looking at a street and prioritizing pedestrian and cycling safety (eg considering a one-way for cars, or building a cycle track or MUP along one side of the street, or simply removing parking), all solutions that interfere with car capacity and parking are instantly ignored. I cannot think of an agency whose long term goals conflict with their de facto daily actions so starkly. Remember, this is an administrative, policy decision from Chris Warner.

Vote Up24Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Iain is correct. Hancock is worse than the unpaved roads right outside of my place.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jerome Hafener
Guest
Jerome Hafener

So abandon US Grant Place as a bike route because it has “too many cars”? Shouldn’t we keep Greenways to important sites like high schools (Grant HS) and popular destinations (Grant Park)? Doesn’t sound like a wise idea to me to allow US Grant Place to “go to the wolves”.

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jerome Hafener
Guest
Jerome Hafener

There have been several recent car vs child collisions at US Grant Place and NE 33rd. PBOT did install a leading pedestrian interval (LPI) at US Grant and NE 33rd as well as a “turn calming” strips on US Grant Place to try to reduce kids being hit by turning cars coming off of NE 33rd.
Recently the speed limit was lowered to 25 mph on that section of NE 33rd. PBOT refused to put in speed bumps and of course there has been zero enforcement of the 25 mph speed limit. Vehicles frequently travel 35-40 mph on this section of NE 33rd. Additionally, the signal box on the corner of NE 33rd and US Grant place (SE corner of intersection) blocks driver’s view of the crosswalk but PBOT said there is no money to fix that problem despite multiple car versus pedestrian collisions at that location. Due to two nearby schools (Beverly Cleary and Grant HS) and Grant Park there are lots of pedestrians in this area. If anything we need to put in more traffic calming measures and not abandon the Greenway.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
Ricky
Guest
Ricky

What about rerouting car traffic away from 33rd? Most of the cars destination during most hours of the day is not Grant HS or the park but use it to go further north or across the 33rd avenue overpass etc.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
David LaPorte
Subscriber
David LaPorte

Grant between 33rd and 37th is terribly busy. I almost always use Hancock between 32nd and 37th even though the surface sucks. Why can’t PBOT repave roads when they designate greenways? It’s why the 20s greenway (between Ankeny and Clinton) is worthless and everyone rides on 34th instead.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

I ride the Tillamook-Hancock greenway all the time, from 74th to downtown. That Tillamook/Grant Place segment from 33rd to 37th is probably the worst part of the ride outside of the approach to the Broadway Bridge. I frequently need to pull aside to get out of the way of cars.

Should we assume that removing parking from one side of Grant Place and striping bike lanes isn’t an option for some reason?

I think I’d prefer an all-Hancock route from 9th to 62nd.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Ruining Kelly Plaza should be a non-starter! Fix Tillamook by removing parking!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
| View Replies (6)
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

There are so many issues with this besides the poor condition of Hancock.

For instance I’m sure they’ll put in a crossing at 33rd but how well will that work? I’m guessing it won’t be a light so we’ll get some paint and flashers and get to dodge drivers that aren’t looking for cyclists or pedestrians. People fly down 33rd regularly.

There’s also the fact the destinations are almost all on Grant. It’s all housing until you get to 40th so people will still bike on Grant but with likely less infrastructure.

There’s almost no way they’ll be removing parking the parents at Grant would loose their minds if they couldn’t camp out there. Even if they did people would still park there it’s already a mess and without some large parking structure it’s not likely to get any better.

The Kelly Plaza connection is a joke too. I cross there regularly and it’s packed with drivers. There’s a light which is great but then you get to ride 100 feet and wait at another light at Sandy. At best they’ll put in a cyclist only diagonal crossing but I’m sure there will still be tons of conflict since many drivers seem to miss the huge lit up no turn on red signs.

Grant has never been great to bike on but Hancock would be worse.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

For 43rd between Tillamook and Sandy: I never really understood the decision to paint extremely narrow bike lanes in the door zone but no center stripe… With that kind of roadway width and length between stops, wouldn’t a shared roadway work? It always seemed misaligned to throw bikes into the door zone for a roadway so narrow it couldn’t even handle two-way vehicular traffic without queueing…

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

When I lived in Sullivan’s Gulch 2003-06, I preferred to use Hancock or Schuyler to get to Hollywood, then Hancock beyond that. The bike facilities on Tillamook and Grant were never planned very well by PBOT, more of a version 1.1 of a bikeway rather than version 2.3 on Clinton or Lincoln/Harrison, or 3.6 on Vancouver/Williams. The section on Grant was always terribly crowded with cars especially during rush hours (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm) and very hazardous, even way back then, but as bad as its crossing at 33rd was back then, it was still better than Hancock’s crossing at 33rd.

The bad pavement on Hancock was (and probably still is) good at keeping cars from using it. If PBOT could put in a bike-activated red-amber-green signals at 15th, 24th, and 33rd, similar to the one at Lincoln@Cheves/39th, and random periodic diverters every 3-4 blocks, I think it would be an improvement over Tillamook/Grant.

I think that such a change would be more palatable to the bike community if PBOT also agreed to add protected bike lanes on Broadway between MLK and Sandy so folks can also reach their destinations safely.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

It’s a shame that the narrow bike lanes on NE Tillamook through the Hollywood commercial district weren’t addressed when the street was repaved in 2016.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This is only acceptable if Hancock is repaved. I already use it, even with the difficult connection through the plaza. During lower traffic periods or for “go fast” rides, Tillamook is fine, but I won’t ride there with the kids during busier hours. The narrow bike lanes by the library are really dangerous, and something definitely needs to be done. Remove the center stripe and widen the bike lanes?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

I rode Tillamook often in the near before-times, and it has several unsafe areas and features for people using bicycles.

Apparently, PBOT has a commitment to keeping car-centric streets like Hawthorne free of bicycling infrastructure. If PBOT wants to facilitate its goal of reducing car driving, why doesn’t it have a similar commitment to keeping the neighborhood greenways safe for active transportation?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jerome Hafener
Guest
Jerome Hafener

Yes, I agree. Crossing 33rd from Grant Park to Brazee is also very dicey. They need more of the button activated crossing lights on 33rd. Currently it’s a very dangerous crossing all up and down 33rd. The speed limit has now been lowered down to 25 mph but it is frequently not followed and not enforced.

(Meant for this to go to a reply to Maxd’s comment)

maxD
33rd is truly horrible to cross on a bike- people drive so crazy fast! I like to use Alameda to connect the Going Greenway to Tillamook at 72nd then to rocky butte, Gateway Green or Mt Tabor. Crossing Alameda at 33rd is truly horrible. Back when school was in session, I would see kids trying to cross here and I feared for their lives

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
EEE
Guest
EEE

Maybe there could be larger No Stopping/Parking zones along Grant between 33-37 to address some of the the loading zone risk? That’s the cause of the only near miss I’ve had along that stretch. Of course the signs are routinely ignored (e.g., https://goo.gl/maps/HCgCA34AMiTWhsmz7) so some type of enforcement would be needed.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Lenny Anderson
Guest
Lenny Anderson

I was on the Tillamook “Greenway” CAC in the 90’s. We opted for US Grant Place to get the light at 33rd and then the light at 43rd & Sandy. Sorta works, but the stretch in this discussion is iffy for the not so brave. I rode Hancock recently and damn near lost a tooth!
Can’t we tackle this stretch with some new ideas that take the Dutch approach …cars OK, but they must go a bike speeds! 15 MPH, serious bumps with bike gaps, pavement treatments, something that says “This is a bike street! but you may drive here…carefully.”

We spent so many evenings back 20 plus years ago dreaming up signage ideas for Tillamook that said just that, but it all came to naught. No signage, then the infamous “bike dots,” finally sharrows that suggest that you may ride a bike on the street, not the opposite.
The strongest “sign” announcing Tillamook as a “Bike Street” is all the folks on bikes! Years ago we all knew each other by name, at least in winter; now, not so much.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
