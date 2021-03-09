Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Opinion: There’s got to be a better way to address illegal street racing

Posted by on March 9th, 2021 at 3:18 pm

The morning after on NE Marine Drive.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The other day while biking on NE Marine Drive bike path northwest of Smith & Bybee Lakes I came across remnants of what looked like a wild night: Shards of plastic from broken car headlights and a large piece of a Ford Mustang fender. A few feet away from the path I rode on, the street was covered in circular skidmarks. It wasn’t the first time I’d come face-to-face with Portland’s street racing culture, and it probably won’t be the last.

The risk to public safety and the potential for police intervention to go terribly wrong is too high to ignore.

Groups of Portlanders have been getting together to show off tricked-out cars and raise hell on two wheels since the 1950s when hot rods were all the rage. The faces and the cars have changed a lot since then, but the spirit is the same. Unfortunately there’s also been several deaths and injuries at these events in recent years. According to news and police reports, they’re growing in size, and taking place in ever-riskier locations.

Back in November the Portland Police responded to one such meet-up in outer east Portland (Airport Way and 122nd) where hundreds of people and vehicles gathered. By the end of the night officers had sixteen vehicles towed, fourteen people (between the ages of 19 and 24) were arrested and three minors in a stolen car were released to their parents. They issued eight citations and used spike stripes on two vehicles when drivers tried to flee. The PPB referred to the event as a “street takeover”.

On other nights, big crowds have taken over high-profile locations like the Fremont and Interstate bridges, the Highway 26 tunnel under the west hills, and even busy urban intersections like Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Columbia.

“While the dangerous and illegal speed racing events have been a problem for years in Portland,” the PPB wrote in a statement. “Lately participants and spectators have been more aggressive. There has been an uptick in street takeovers, where participants block traffic to perform stunts… PPB learned that the speed racing events were advertised on social media and invited participants from other states.”

Months ago while biking in that same area of Marine Drive late at night I saw dozens of people and their cars packed around the edges of a large parking lot. In the middle someone was spinning doughnuts and burning the rubber off their tires as a huge plume cloud of smoke drifted skywards. People were cheering and hanging out. It looked like everyone was having a really good time. I kept didn’t stick around long and as I pedaled home I was surprised at my reaction: I wasn’t mad about it at all. I figured, at least they were doing it in a safe place.

Advertisement

BikePortland has supported this community since 2005. Please support us in return.

I’ve been following the street racing trend for a few years. I worry about it because of the threat these out-of-control drivers pose to innocent bystanders — especially people not inside cars. But I also understand the attraction. I used to do a lot of dangerous stuff on the streets as a bored suburban kid. I understand the social draw, the adrenaline rush, and the positive community that can build around events like these. In some ways this burnout and street racing culture reminds me of the bike subcultures I’ve covered like the Zoobombers, massive group rides, freak bike gangs, and so on.

“From the beginning we learned that we aren’t the full solution, and there are some folks who don’t want to join the navy, they want to be pirates.”
— Mark Wigginton, PIR Interim Track Manager

As I rode home that one night I remember being happy that at least they were doing these dangerous things in a far-off industrial area where the only people at risk where those who signed up to be there.

We shouldn’t ignore the risks these events pose to innocent people; but it seems to me there could be other ways to address this issue that don’t include the typical whack-a-mole police enforcement response (and the huge invitation to injustice that represents).

When we outlawed skateboarding everywhere, we realized people still need places to skate so we built a network of skateparks. Can we do something similar for these street racing/burnout meet-ups?

After posting something about this on Twitter a few months ago I learned that illegal street racing has been on the radar of local leaders since the early 2000s.

Portland author Jeff Zurschmeide, who wrote a book on Portland International Raceway, said attracting young people who are enamored with driving fast was why the track started the Late Night Drags program. Nearly every Friday and Saturday night (March through October), PIR lets anyone get on the track to race friends and “sample the world of drag racing.” “We’ve even got a dedicated burnout box as part of the drag strip,” Zurschmeide added.

In fact, it was those same hot rod enthusiasts from the 1950s I mentioned above that used to meet in north Portland and hold illegal races in Vanport on the paved roads that eventually became PIR.

When I reached out to PIR Interim Track Manager Mark Wigginton he confirmed the Late Night Drags program was created in 2002 in direct response to street racing, “Because it was killing people around Portland.” But it has never really caught on with the folks it was created for, he said. “We see some crossover with the street racers, but not a lot,” he shared. “From the beginning we learned that we aren’t the full solution, and there are some folks who don’t want to join the navy, they want to be pirates.”

Zurschmeide agreed. “There are always those for whom it’s not a question of having no venue, but the thrill of doing their racing illegally.”

I agree with them about the outlaw tendencies. But maybe it’s time to re-brand the Late Night Drags for a new audience? Or find new messages — and messengers — to reach these young people? Are there other locations where these meet-ups and races could safely take place? We have two new leaders in charge of transportation (Jo Ann Hardesty) and parks (Carmen Rubio) in Portland. Perhaps they’ll see this as an opportunity for community engagement and collaboration?

Maybe I’m being a Pollyanna on this issue, but the status quo seems bad. As a very vulnerable road user, it sends a chill down my spine whenever I see these broken car parts and skidmarks on the street and I worry the way things are going we’ll only see more deaths and injuries. In my opinion, the risk to public safety and the potential for police intervention to go terribly wrong is too high to ignore.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page, Opinion

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for discrimination or harassment including expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

22
Leave a Reply

avatar
11 Comment threads
11 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
18 Comment authors
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)AudreyPTBChris IGeoff Grummon-Beale Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nate
Guest
Nate

15 years ago I was part of this group you’re talking about. We’d meet at the 24 hour Starbucks in beaverton for a few hours before heading out to the same industrial areas you mentioned people being arrested at. We knew PIR had drag racing available, and we went a few times, but nowhere near as often as we’d just go find some quiet road.

Our reason was two fold: the first and biggest was cost. We, like those arrested, were broke teenagers. And on a Friday night when you could fill your tank, cruise with friends, or for the same price just get entry in to PIR to maybe get a couple passes in, the answer was easy. It also took lots of convincing, you didn’t want to go to PIR alone, you wanted all your friends there like they’d be out at T6. Suddenly a night of hanging out has a bill of $1,000 associated with it. Cheaper than an inevitable tow/ticket, but planning wasn’t something we were known for as teens. That gets me to the other reason we rarely went: spontaneity.

But one thing not touched on here is that while the group is still very much fast car enthusiast based, the trends have changed to not even have a place like PIR on their radar. Even though we didn’t use PIR much when I was younger due to cost, it at least supported drag racing. The side shows/stunting aren’t ever going to be placated by those types of venues.

Detroit has set up space to support this, Atlanta, Sacramento and Kansas City have or are looking in to it. Portland should do the same.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Here in Vancouver, British Columbia, they impound (take) the car when the police officer witnesses the racing, as well as when the driver is stopped for excessive speed. It has effectively controlled the problem in a place filled with high-end exotic sports cars, rendering it an occasional, isolated nuisance.

Immediately seizing the instrumentality of a crime is consistent with US Constitution due process and is done routinely in the US for drug crimes. Look up your “civil asset forfeiture” laws.

The answer is obvious. There is a clearly legal “better way.” It is only a matter of political will. BC has it and OR doesn’t, unfortunately.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
| View Replies (5)
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Pretty simple solution. Video tape them doing illegal stuff. Stop them. Smash the cars. These folks identify with their cars as part of personality. Don’t just seize them. Part of the punishment should be forcing them to crush the car they love so much.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
bendite
Guest
bendite

Doesn’t it get declared an illegal assembly and the cops nuke the area with tear gas and fire away with munitions?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
| View Replies (1)
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Well this Portland street racing bingeing gets chased over to Vancouver on the old SR-501 (Lower River Road) by PPB…so if its quiet in NoPo than its likely over in our hood…we can hear them gathering or dispersing…and visa versa. Its a car cancer (mental health disease) on both sides of the river and needs real leadership to end. (But I worry that the ‘excess car culture’ may have greater tacit support within local PDs like recent reports of support for alt right / capitol(s) take overs. ‘Boyz will be boys’.)
https://www.columbian.com/news/2020/may/23/illegal-street-racing-hits-vancouver-as-activity-spills-over-from-portland/

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Definitely it would be nice to have some places to do it legally. Racing might be tough to accommodate anywhere but PIR, but meetups/drifting/etc. just need large paved areas without other people around, such as industrial areas have. People who are interested in participating would obviously be the best source of identifying what would work.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

While on this subject, what little video exists of what looks like a street racer in training that jumped the curb and killed the 9 year old girl in Gresham. Absoluting crushing and little coverage of the “person” who jumped a curb a high speed ending the life of a little girl. Someone should cover it, another “stayed at the scene, gets away with it.”
This is the worst example of killed while walking on sidewalk in a long time. Somehow missing in all our violence in the city.
The mothers story is heartbreaking, enough to BAN cars.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Drsdrs
Guest
Drsdrs

The rampant illegal racing culture was a significant factor that played into my decision to move out of St Johns. I couldn’t walk out of my house at night or open my windows without hearing revving engines and squealing tires in the distance. Even though the majority of the activity was concentrated in the industrial areas, the cars would frequently spill into residential neighborhoods before and after events. Most of the participant cars are heavily modified and extremely loud. For me, it was a serious quality of life issue to have to live near a street racing hot spot.

I wish we did more to enforce emissions controls (and illegal mufflers) in Oregon. Safety issues aside, you shouldn’t be able to get away with driving around in city streets with straight pipes. There should be mobile or fixed and dispersed tailpipe emission and sound monitoring. I know that Virginia and other states flag and pull over vehicles that are polluting due to deactivated or removed exhaust systems. People that are found to be violating emissions regulations on the street have to fix the problem and go to a deq site to prove that they are compliant. Oregon should do the same. Enforcement should not be limited to a biannual inspection at the time of registration renewal. But what vehicle laws are enforced these days?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
| View Replies (2)
Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

It’s just another example of the sad decay of Portland and general descent into semi-anarchy.

Willful blocking of the public‘s passage was rightfully called out when we had the fires last summer and vigilantes set up roadblocks to “protect” their communities. It was wrong then and it’s wrong now.

Side note: the current DA is a really unfit for the office and needs to step aside. He has set a tone and agenda based on political expediency which has allowed this petty lawlessness to reign unchecked. .

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Geoff Grummon-Beale
Guest
Geoff Grummon-Beale

The racing doesn’t just happen at night. Last fall I was riding back from Kelly Point on the Marine Drive path on a Sunday afternoon. People were drag racing on Marine Drive. The spectators/participants were all parked in the driveway of one of the businesses as well as ON the bike path, completely blocking it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Audrey
Guest
Audrey

I agree with the article’s sentiment, especially the danger factor. I’ll add it also creates terrible noise pollution, having recently moved to N Portland and hearing 3+ hours of squealing tires from illegal street racing on Columbia Ave feels horribly invasive and frustrating. It’s all around awful.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests