The Monday Roundup: Hug ban, cycling perceptions, design matters, and more

Congestion pricing in NYC: If USDOT Sec Pete Buttigieg can fast-track a congestion pricing plan in New York City, can he can do anything to help move Portland’s effort along?

Safer vehicles: London has implemented a new “Direct Vision Standard” that requires delivery truck operators to adhere to safer vehicle regulations aimed at preventing right-hooks and other types of collisions with non-drivers.

Helmets yes. Helmet laws no: Washington’s largest bike advocacy group has had to more clearly define their stance on helmets and policing in light of an effort to repeal Seattle’s mandatory helmet law.

Vancouver (WA) cycling history: Fun article in The Columbian shares history of a voluntary bike tax that was used to build bike paths in Clark County in the 19th century.



Trucks. Why?: “When all you can do is watch out for yourself and those you love, having a vastly excessive vehicle feels like a damn good disaster plan,” explains the writer of this solid piece in Jalopnik about why people love trucks and big vehicles.

Hugs are cancelled: The UCI, the international sanctioning body for professional cycling, says celebratory, post-race hugs are now banned.

‘Rapha of bikes’: Car designers say their counterparts in the bike industry are leaving a lot money on the table by not offering first-time buyers a higher-quality, well-designed bicycle at a premium price.

Traffic calming and equity: A major new study in London found — despite popular narratives assuming otherwise — that “low traffic neighborhoods” where driving is discouraged do not benefit privileged neighborhoods more.

Keep the boom alive: A U.S. bike industry leader implored Asian suppliers at a major industry event that billions of dollars will be lost if they don’t ramp up capacity to meet Covid-inspired demand.

Bicycling perceptions: National nonprofit People for Bikes commissioned focus group research in 10 cities (including Portland) with an aim to understand why people don’t bike and what would encourage then to do so.

