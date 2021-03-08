Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

The Monday Roundup: Hug ban, cycling perceptions, design matters, and more

March 8th, 2021

Here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…

Congestion pricing in NYC: If USDOT Sec Pete Buttigieg can fast-track a congestion pricing plan in New York City, can he can do anything to help move Portland’s effort along?

Safer vehicles: London has implemented a new “Direct Vision Standard” that requires delivery truck operators to adhere to safer vehicle regulations aimed at preventing right-hooks and other types of collisions with non-drivers.

Helmets yes. Helmet laws no: Washington’s largest bike advocacy group has had to more clearly define their stance on helmets and policing in light of an effort to repeal Seattle’s mandatory helmet law.

Vancouver (WA) cycling history: Fun article in The Columbian shares history of a voluntary bike tax that was used to build bike paths in Clark County in the 19th century.

Trucks. Why?: “When all you can do is watch out for yourself and those you love, having a vastly excessive vehicle feels like a damn good disaster plan,” explains the writer of this solid piece in Jalopnik about why people love trucks and big vehicles.

Hugs are cancelled: The UCI, the international sanctioning body for professional cycling, says celebratory, post-race hugs are now banned.

‘Rapha of bikes’: Car designers say their counterparts in the bike industry are leaving a lot money on the table by not offering first-time buyers a higher-quality, well-designed bicycle at a premium price.

Traffic calming and equity: A major new study in London found — despite popular narratives assuming otherwise — that “low traffic neighborhoods” where driving is discouraged do not benefit privileged neighborhoods more.

Keep the boom alive: A U.S. bike industry leader implored Asian suppliers at a major industry event that billions of dollars will be lost if they don’t ramp up capacity to meet Covid-inspired demand.

Bicycling perceptions: National nonprofit People for Bikes commissioned focus group research in 10 cities (including Portland) with an aim to understand why people don’t bike and what would encourage then to do so.

Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

One of the problems with the, Big Trucks and SUV’s equal safety for your and your family argument, is that if you look at the whole picture it is not true. Last time I looked, only about 1/3 of fatalities and serious injury accidents occurred between two or more vehicles. The majority of deaths and injuries occur with vehicles striking objects or leaving the road and rolling over. In these accidents pickups and big SUV’s ( especially body on frame models like suburbans) have three strikes against them. First, they handle worse than cars so they are more likely to lose control at speed or leave the road, second, they have a higher center of gravity and tend to roll over more easily and third when they roll over they offer less topside crush protection. It might help things if we could get some kind of public service adds that highlight this for the prospective ( give me safety and heck with the others) car buying crowd.

4 hours ago
BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

If anyone had any doubts whether or not our society has gone completely insane, a hug ban over an infectious disease that almost exclusively affects the obese should pretty much settle that question.

But just because I don’t want to be all negative here, I applaud Buttigieg’s efforts to bring congestion pricing to New York as fast as possible.

4 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

It’s good that People for Bikes is going to collect more data, but it is already abundantly clear why people don’t bike on the roads more: They are terrorized by the threat of serious bodily injury or death caused by people operating motor vehicles in the same road space.

Until people no longer legitimately fear using the public transportation space, we will not have an equitable society, and we will continue to have only the brave or foolhardy (I could myself among the latter) plying the roads on two wheels.

And, I have to say, after two decades of closely following US transportation policy and practice, it seems to me that no meaningful progress is being made toward this goal. And the reason is the same that no meaningful progress is being made toward other critical policy goals (eg, mitigating climate change impacts): The political power has been captured by corporate interests who benefit from the status quo.

4 hours ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

I also want to comment on the post-race hug ban by the UCI. And I say this as a pro-mask, pro-vaccine, pro-emergency-government-intervention citizen.

The lockdown era has to end. It has been a year, and people cannot take it anymore. And, yes, this includes things as simple and meaningful as a post-race hug. The psycho-social and economic impacts have already been immense, and they simply cannot continue indefinitely.

It’s time for the government to step-up with contact tracing, vaccination, increased funding for medical resources in addressing the pandemic, and isolation assistance for vulnerable people. They’ve had a year to get it together.

End the lockdown. Bring back hugs. Do your job, government “leaders”.

3 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

I love that the article about Seattle’s helmet laws links to this Phil Gaimon video:

“Please Share This When I’m Killed by Someone Driving a Car” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQO4Dnlwcg0

2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The “People” for Bikes survey found that Portlanders had the lowest share of utility bike trips of any other city by a large degree. The survey is not scientific but it reinforces my perception that transportation cycling in Portland is in decline (I hope I’m wrong.)

Utility cycling percentage:
Portland: 9%
New Orleans: 45%
Austin: 38%
Denver: 38%
Baltimore: 25%
Memphis: 17%
NYC: 17%

Recreational cycling percentage:
Portland: 55%
New Orleans: 36%
Austin: 38%
Denver: 31%
Baltimore: 46%
Memphis: 48%
NYC: 50%

1 hour ago
