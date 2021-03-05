Find inspiration with OMTM’s Ride of the Month

If you need inspiration for fun and adventurous riding in our region, look no further than the Our Mother The Mountain (OMTM) email list. Since it started in 2015, the OMTM Google Group has grown to about 1,300 members and is one of the most productive, welcoming, and informative email groups in town (and I’m on a lot of them!).

The folks behind OMTM share, promote and host great rides and routes. Their latest offering is the Ride of the Month:



“Here’s how it works: we present a recommended route each month, you ride the route, or any of its variants at any point during the month, on your own time, at your own pace with whomever you choose. It is as simple as that. Keep in mind these are NOT group rides. The covid still rages and nobody should be doing big group rides right now. These are not events, races or organized undertakings at all, rather selected routes for riders to enjoy on their own time, optimized to highlight the distinct seasonality of particular zones. Monthly offerings will generally come in the following flavors: extra-light, standard, endurance and endurance plus. Wherever possible we will also provide ride-your-bike-to-the-ride route information as well. Think of it as a longform dispersed group ride you do on your own…or with a small group, in your own way, whenever you like, however you like.

Each month’s ride gets the full OMTM treatment with seductive route photos and full GPS route details and descriptions. They started in January and have so far included rides in Washington, Columbia, and Multnomah County.

This month’s route, Bacona Nor’wester, traverses some of my favorite areas.

I know lots of folks are itching to ride due to these recent flirtations with spring. Check out these routes and connect to the OMTM community to get inspired and informed.

