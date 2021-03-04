North Greeley path shapes up while neighborhood group says progress is on hold

The N Greeley bikeway project is tantalizingly close to being finished. About a week ago I rode a new section of the separated bike path that begins south of North Willamette Blvd. As you can see in the photos, it’s very nice.

Anticipation of this new connection between the popular Willamette Boulevard neighborhood greenway and the bike lanes on North Interstate Avenue, is high. It’s not often we get 1.5 miles of uninterrupted, physically protected bike lanes on a major north-south route that connects neighborhoods to the central city.

I’ve made a habit of checking progress. The newest section to be completed is a two-way path between Willamette and Emerson. Not only is it raised and separated by a curb, but there’s also a planter strip between automotive traffic. South of Emerson the bikeway transitions to the street level where it will be separated by a mix of concrete curbs and plastic wants until it meets up with the concrete barrier separated path at Going which was completed back in August.

As I reported last year, this northern section of the project (between Willamette and Going) is strange because it’s not being built by PBOT. Since it’s being paid for and constructed by Adidas (whose headquarters are adjacent to it), it doesn’t have the process and transparency we get from a typical PBOT project. This isn’t necessarily problematic because the crews are contracted to build designs approved by PBOT engineers.

Recently however, several people have emailed us about information published by in the Overlook Neighborhood Association newsletter. Their spring edition (PDF) that came out last week features an article by Lee Kebler that stated,

“There is a pause on this project due to the homeless camps that occupy areas that are required for the cycle lane’s construction, specifically on the corner of Greeley and N Going Street. Construction cannot commence as long as there are biohazards in that area, a result of the homeless camps. The camps are a responsibility of PBOT and not an issue that adidas has the authority to address, so construction of the cycle lane will be stalled until PBOT decides if they will take action and when.”

To be clear, encampments are not the responsibility of PBOT. They are handled by the Office of Management and Finance and the One Point of Contact System. It is true there are a few people living on the hillside west of Greeley Avenue near Going, but they aren’t close to the road and don’t appear to be interfering with the construction site. I’ve reached out to PBOT, OMF and Kebler to learn more about what’s going on.

Kebler from the Overlook newsletter says he can’t confirm any details beyond what’s been published. Asked where he got the information about the delay, he said it came from an Adidas Corporate Affairs Manager Tom Hughes (who’s been the neighborhood liaison for the project). I’ve reached out to Hughes and hope to hear back soon.

PBOT says they’ve touched base with Adidas and there doesn’t appear to be any delay. I haven’t heard anything back from OMF.

Stay tuned for updates. Hopefully the project is done by spring because it’s going to be a very busy bike season!

