The Monday Roundup: HBCU cycling team, ‘King Of Philly’, Heidelberg, and more

Posted by on March 1st, 2021 at 9:37 am

Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items the BikePortland community came across in the past seven days.

Black collegiate cycling team: Bike lovers at Saint Augustine’s University knew they wanted to form a cycling team; they didn’t know they’d become the first collegiate team from an HBCU.

Heidelberg’s approach gets NY Times treatment: This old German city with 1/6th the population of Portland has an enviable approach to sustainable transportation that elevates walking, transit and cycling and puts driving cars — even electric ones — far into the margins.

DOT and crash investigations: As Portland re-thinks the role of police in traffic safety and enforcement, it behooves us to watch how New York City activists approach the issue of moving crash investigations into the transportation department.

How to decrease driving: A new study from Transportation Research Board shows that the way to improve urban mobility and ensure the post-Covid era isn’t dominated by cars is to make the adoption of non-driving modes as seamless as possible.

Ped safety at SCOTUS: The US Supreme Courts is taking up a case about government’s responsibility to provide safe crossings for people on foot.

E-bike tax credits: Slate has a good overview of the federal push for e-bike tax credits.

Bike-friendly city profile: See how Fort Collins, Colorado used a People for Bikes grant to boost bicycling during the Covid pandemic.

Emission free delivery zones: Santa Monica wants to clear space and clear the air so they’re piloting emissions free delivery zones.

Follow of the Week: If you watch these @BikeLifeRex IG videos I think you’ll agree that calling himself “KING OF PHILLY” is spot-on.

Tweet of the Week: Not only did someone catch US DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg riding home from work on a bike share bike, some people couldn’t resist bike-splaining him in the process.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I have to admit that I am starting to warm up to Mayor Pete. When he was in the primaries his background and foreign affairs policies gave me the feeling he was a cats paw for the CIA and military industrial complex. But now, he kind of reminds me of mayor Bud Clark ( who I liked).

10 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“used a People for Bikes grant to boost bicycling during the Covid pandemic”

Recreational cycling may have done well during the pandemic but it’s my impression that utilitarian cycling, and especially, commute cycling has decreased even more than would be expected based on the shift to work from home. This is, of course, anecdotal but major cycling commute routes are empty and the number of bikes parked at grocery stores has cratered — and especially so outside of inner PDX. Those who are counting on the apparent uptick in recreational cycling to translate to an increase in utilitarian cycling may be in for a surprise. (I hope I’m wrong.)

And just in case someone reads the above and thinks that I’m all about criticism without a theory of change, my position is that the missing ingredient in Portland’s active transportation activism is a political focus and a willingness to advocate for anti-automobile (anti-Fordist) demands. Appeasement of regressive politicians and the carrot has failed to work for generations — why would we expect either to suddenly start working now?

PS: From my perspective anti-Fordism means we should make it increasingly onerous and expensive for people who live in transportation-rich areas to drive while aggressively funding less toxic/costly alternatives for people who have no socioeconomic option other than driving.

10 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Yeah, I think Pete should be at least a “5” on a DC Capital bikeshare bike seat post vs. the 3? in the photo. 😉

