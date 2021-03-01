The Monday Roundup: HBCU cycling team, ‘King Of Philly’, Heidelberg, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most noteworthy items the BikePortland community came across in the past seven days.

Black collegiate cycling team: Bike lovers at Saint Augustine’s University knew they wanted to form a cycling team; they didn’t know they’d become the first collegiate team from an HBCU.

Heidelberg’s approach gets NY Times treatment: This old German city with 1/6th the population of Portland has an enviable approach to sustainable transportation that elevates walking, transit and cycling and puts driving cars — even electric ones — far into the margins.

DOT and crash investigations: As Portland re-thinks the role of police in traffic safety and enforcement, it behooves us to watch how New York City activists approach the issue of moving crash investigations into the transportation department.

How to decrease driving: A new study from Transportation Research Board shows that the way to improve urban mobility and ensure the post-Covid era isn’t dominated by cars is to make the adoption of non-driving modes as seamless as possible.

Ped safety at SCOTUS: The US Supreme Courts is taking up a case about government’s responsibility to provide safe crossings for people on foot.

E-bike tax credits: Slate has a good overview of the federal push for e-bike tax credits.

Bike-friendly city profile: See how Fort Collins, Colorado used a People for Bikes grant to boost bicycling during the Covid pandemic.

Emission free delivery zones: Santa Monica wants to clear space and clear the air so they’re piloting emissions free delivery zones.

Follow of the Week: If you watch these @BikeLifeRex IG videos I think you’ll agree that calling himself “KING OF PHILLY” is spot-on.

Tweet of the Week: Not only did someone catch US DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg riding home from work on a bike share bike, some people couldn’t resist bike-splaining him in the process.

Bike Twitter says my seat was too low. Can confirm. https://t.co/iEJ7L8if9Z — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 26, 2021

