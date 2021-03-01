Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Storm-related gravel wreaks havoc on Portland bikeways

Posted by on March 1st, 2021 at 12:08 pm

Bike traffic shares a sketchy, gravel-filled sidewalk on NE Halsey over I-205.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s been 17 days since Portland experienced a major winter storm. For people who get around mostly by car, the storm was a relatively minor inconvenience. It was a few days of snow and ice and a bit of shoveling before things were back to normal.

But it’s a much different story for people who aren’t in a car.

For people who use bike lanes or shoulders on a bike, scooter, skateboard, roller-blades, or any type of wheeled mobility device, it’s been over two weeks since roads were free of hazardous debris. And let’s not forget that before the snow-then-slush-then-gravel, we had piles of leaves in fall, standing water after it rained, and the year-round presence of work zones and illegal parking and driving.

Taken separately, these hazards are often dismissed as minor inconveniences or yet another example of “those whiny entitled cyclists”. Together, they help explain why cycling is in decline in Portland. To be clear: These hazards make some people give up on active transportation altogether and get back in their cars.

The bike lane where we think Julie Garner crashed.
(Photo: Hami Rahmani)

Julie Garner in her hospital bed following a crash first responders blamed on gravel.
(Photo via Twitter)

For those who still choose to ride and roll, these dirty streets force them to accept yet another risk.

Portlander Julie Garner is an example of what happens when we don’t clean up this gravel quickly enough. Yesterday she was biking on SE Hawthorne at 12th when she crashed. It was severe enough that Garner received a concussion, cracked her helmet and doesn’t recall the incident. She posted to Twitter from her hospital bed that, “I was told I slipped on gravel (in bike lane).”

The day before Garner’s crash, we posted a video from the Northeast Halsey/I-205 overpass (below). Conditions there are bad even without gravel because bicycle riders and walkers in both directions are forced to share one standard sidewalk. With gravel, it’s extremely dangerous — especially as you start rolling downhill just feet away from people in cars.

Responses to both of these posts reveal widespread fear and frustration about the amount of gravel that still remains on key Portland bikeways. We’ve heard about dangerous conditions on streets like SW Terwilliger, bike lanes near Moda Center, N Interstate, Hawthorne Bridge viaduct, and so on. The problem has gotten worse with protected bike lanes where the presence of curbs and/or wants prevents plows and sweepers from getting all the way to the curb.

Portlander Leslie Carlson said she rode on Terwilliger from Chart House to Sheridan over the weekend: “The gravel was thick in the bike lane. We were forced to descend on to the road, which angered drivers behind us. I’m afraid somebody is gonna get really injured up there.”

Stay in the bike lane or shoulder and risk slips, falls, and flat tires; leave the bike lane and risk aggressive drivers.

(SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy on the left, SW Jefferson near Broadway on the right.)

What’s even more frustrating is that the Portland Bureau of Transportation has been aware of the problem for many years, yet it doesn’t feel like their response has gotten any better. Their crews were quick to lay down about 425 cubic yards of gravel to help people drive more safely; but the consequences of that move last for weeks and result in less safety for others.

“We understand that gravel in the roadway isn’t pleasant — many of us are people who bike too — and that is why we work as quickly as possible to pick it up.”
— John Brady, PBOT

Our coverage of the gravel-in-the-bike-lanes problem dates back to 2007. There are now 18 posts (including this one) in our “gravel in bike lanes” story archives. Each time we cover this issue, the response is the same: Just be patient. We’re doing our best.

PBOT says gravel recovery is “challenging because the City’s limited number of sweepers travel 2-3 mph and have 518 miles of streets to cover.” In response to concerns raised this weekend, PBOT encouraged people to report it via PDXReporter.org or create a maintenance ticket via 503-823-1700 or pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov.

Asked today whether or not they have a specific plan to keep key bikeways clean, and why the gravel continues to be a problem after all these years, PBOT spokesman John Brady said, “We understand that gravel in the roadway isn’t pleasant — many of us are people who bike too — and that is why we work as quickly as possible to pick it up.” “This year even as we were still plowing and treating the roads, we were already looking ahead and planning how we would work to get the gravel out of the bike lanes and the shoulders. Such planning is a central part of our approach to every winter weather event.”

In response to Garner’s post, Sarah Iannarone shared via Twitter that she feels the city’s response is “very unstrategic.” “The gravel ultimately causes more problems than it solves.”

Planning is nice. Action is better. We’ve been told for years to be patient and that PBOT is doing their best. Now we’re doing our best to remain patient.

T.A. Barnhart
Guest
T.A. Barnhart

in 2010, after another major storm, i hit a patch of gravel & slammed down on. my shoulder. thought i had dislocated it, but had broken it. PBOT finally swept that path after i called. they just don’t give a damn. it should be #1 on their post-meltoff list. thanks for calling this out.

7 hours ago
Kristine Kubota
Guest
Kristine Kubota

Thanks for posting. I just contacted PBOT asking them to break out their sweet small format Dutch street sweeper and use it on the bike lanes.
You can contact PBOT too. Remember be nice in your request. As my Mom always said…”You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar” 🙂

Telephone: 503-823-1700 or
PDXroads@portlandoregon.gov

7 hours ago
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

As the article points out this is a serious problem for people who get around on skateboards. On Saturday I went down NE33rd and was forced to ride the white line most of the way due to all of the garbage in the bike lane.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewoP00QpeOs

8 hours ago
Mark smith
Guest
Mark smith

Gravel is garbage and basically it is third world level stuff. Mag chloride is the bees knees but Portland won’t every use it because the fishies. However, they will dump poo in the river and allow the homeless/house less/ whatever they are this week to poo out in the open too. Maybe they can use poo as apart of their recycling plan to clear streets?

8 hours ago
Mick O
Subscriber
Mick O

Welcome to another fine example of PBOT spokesperson John Brady’s paternalist gaslighting. “We understand that gravel in the roadway isn’t pleasant.” Mr Brady again goes out of his way to frame cycling concerns this way, as if physical injury is just some trivial unpleasantness as long as it happens to folks on bikes. How dare anyone complain about unpleasantness when there is serious stuff going on, he is suggesting. Imagine a world where PBOT could dismiss complaints about slower traffic on a bike-laned Hawthorne with “We understand driving slower is unpleasant. Some of us actually drive too.” At least as a spokesperson, he leaves no uncertainty about what his organization believes.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
J_R
Guest
J_R

This is an example of why we need commissioners, department heads, risk management personnel and cops who are actually cyclists.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
JKE
Guest
JKE

Is there a map somewhere where you can see which bike lanes have been cleaned? I don’t imagine PBOT has created one but even just a list of streets would be better than nothing.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
SD
Guest
SD

Trash, snow and gravel in the bike lanes is a poignant representation of the strength and weakness of biking. It can’t be left on the street because a windshield might be chipped and driver’s will complain, it can’t be swept onto the sidewalk (usually), so “let’s pile it in the bike lane.” Bike riders can either take on the dangerous conditions, drive or walk. Similarly biking, in general, exists in this middle space where it can be ignored or trashed depending on the mood or time of day.

Biking is both too fast and too slow. It is easy or it is so hard it takes years of practice do well. It is cheap and accessible or it is only for wealthy elites. It is good for people who can’t drive or it is only for the able-bodied and athletic. It is for friendly inclusive people or it is a special club full of mean people that yell at everyone. Bike infrastructure is too expensive but not expensive enough for DOTs to be interested. It is an equalizer across socioeconomic groups or it only furthers the desires of old white males. Bike infra increases revenue for businesses or it kills them. It energizes wannabe progressive politicians, but they can’t be initiated into a career of public service until they murder a bike lane. It builds community or it divides us all. It energizes a grass roots base or it sucks all of the oxygen out of the room and we should stop taking about it. Bike use is increasing on it’s on and doesn’t need prioritization or it is decreasing and should be abandoned by cities as a mode of transport. Bike riding is environmentally sustainable mode but it causes cars to idle, which increase pollution. It is safer than driving, but it is so dangerous that we need public campaigns to constantly remind people to ride safely. Bike riders are invisible, but they are everywhere and always in my way. The bike lobby is all powerful and too loud, if only they advocated enough for themselves city hall would be able to help them.

Also, biking is adaptable enough to be squeezed into existing infrastructure without resources because bike riders can be cars, bike riders and pedestrians all at the same time. So, if a person wants safe place to bike they should file a report every time something needs to be done, and they should stop complaining all the time, because it’s not all about them.

Nick
Guest
Nick

challenging because the City’s limited number of sweepers travel 2-3 mph and have 518 miles of streets to cover.

If ran around the clock: 518 miles / 2 mph / 24 hours per day = 10.7 days

It’s been at least 10 days since the snow melted so that’s not really a valid excuse

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Musty
Guest
Musty

While riding on Rosa Parks. All I could think is I wish I had a leaf blower. So I could blow the gravel back into the street.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Jerome Hafener
Guest
Jerome Hafener

I see you posted a picture of a pothole in the middle of a bike lane. 🙁 PBOT actually fixes potholes very quickly. (They take months to respond to a sidewalk that is dangerous to pedestrians but nothing stops then from fixing the asphalt lickety split). Sorry I’m done with the editorial comment….I am grateful they fix the potholes.
Anyway, I try to report potholes on Greenway streets or if I see one in a bike lane. You can use your smartphone by going to PDXreporter.org and it’s pretty easy.

FROM PBOT:
Report a pothole:
To report a pothole, call our maintenance hotline at 503-823-1700, email pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov or access PDXReporter.

PS Julie I hope you recover quickly!

Keith
Guest
Keith

Portland doesn’t feel very Platinum when riding around after a snow storm. The city should focus more on clean up and less on creating the mess in the first place. A special irony is having our primo buffered bike facilities being the most challenging to clean in the aftermath.

