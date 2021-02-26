Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

PBOT annual crash report says 2020 was ‘unusual and tragic’

Posted by on February 26th, 2021 at 1:41 pm

Crash trends by mode.
(Source: City of Portland)

Calling it an especially “unusual and tragic” year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has released its annual review of traffic crashes. Among PBOT’s findings is that Black people made up 10 of the 54 recorded deaths, or 18.5% — more than three times their representation in Portland’s population (6%).

The 9-page report is part of Portland’s Vision Zero commitment to analyze and assess the where/how/when/why/whom of traffic fatalities. Unlike their statement in January that urged “caution and wellness,” and tried to put a positive spin on the highest number of road deaths since 1996, this report offered a more sobering view.

“PBOT recognizes that 2020 was a tragic year of loss and continues to stay committed to eliminating traffic fatalities,” it reads.

And while January’s statement said, “The year 2020 defied historic trends,” this report acknowledges that 2020’s increase in traffic deaths, “extends a trend that began locally and nationally after 2010.”

As for why we saw a spike in deaths, PBOT singled-out street design as a key factor. Speed, impairment, and “dangerous behaviors” were also listed. According to their analysis, 57% of traffic deaths occurred on the city’s High Crash Network, a list of the top 30 streets and intersections where deaths are most likely. This list includes just 8% of Portland’s total street network.

65% of the deaths took place in low-income communities of color. Combined with the disproportionate impact on Black Portlanders we mentioned above, this underscores the urgency of PBOT’s work with the Multnomah County Health Department to embrace a racial equity and public health approach to future investments and policymaking.

This year’s report also included a chart (at right) showing how 911 calls for traffic crashes dropped sharply compared to 2019 levels after stay-home-orders were first given March. The calls spiked up in May and have tracked closely to previous years ever since.

Of the 54 people included in PBOT’s tally, the median age was 36 and ages ranged from 1 to 81 years. 38 of the deaths were male and 14 were female. Twenty of the fatal crashes were on state-owned roads and 8 deaths happened on freeways.

54 deaths in our streets is a terrible number and shows how far we have to go to reach zero by 2025. But it’s worth noting that the actual number of people who died on Portland streets is higher than the official tally from PBOT.

PBOT’s map of the names of victims. PBOT also reads victim names out loud at the start of some meetings, including at their budget advisory committee.


The Portland Police Bureau recorded 58 total fatalities (according to information we received in a public records request). We have 59 on our tracker. The discrepancies exist because PBOT adheres to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting criteria that excludes deaths that are intentional (suicide and homicide), don’t involve a motor vehicle (car), are the result of a prior medical event, occur more than 30 days after the crash, or that happen in a parking lot.

This means official counts won’t include:

— 47-year-old Trecell Stinson who was killed by a driver on January 24th while sleeping on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on SE 92nd.

— 22-year-old Addison Loda who was on foot when he died in a collision with a MAX train operator on SW Yamhill Street on June 20th.

— A 35-year-old woman whose death while walking on the I-5/Interstate Bridge in September was ruled by the PPB an intentional act.

— 50-year-old Maribeth Tiu Corrigan who died on May 14th while walking in the parking lot of a freight company on Swan Island.

We have four years to eliminate these tragedies. The trendlines are not good and something must change. Soon.

View the report here (PDF).

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Ricky
Guest
Ricky

” PBOT singled-out street design as a key factor.” What is to be done when changes to street design are met with mistrust and are pushed back by members of the communities that are disproportionately affected? The 7th avenue plan and the Lloyd-to-Woodlawn Neighborhood Greenway project come to mind. I don’t mean this rhetorically. It seems that a lot of righting of past wrongs and a different approach entirely would need to happen to make these design changes successful. Successful being ones that are truly embraced by the neighborhoods they’re made in as well as actually preventing death and injury.

1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

an especially “unusual and tragic” year

Tragic, yes, but not “unusual,” at least compared to 2019, or, really, with any year other than 2018, which itself seems anomalous. Auto deaths are the same as 2019, motorcycle deaths ticked down, and pedestrian and bike deaths are (sadly) on the same general trendline that they’ve been on since 2010.

We’ve got a clear problem, and our VisionZero interventions (if there have actually been any) have proven totally ineffective.

1 hour ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Chris Warner should resign, and PBoT needs an audit of street designs that have directly led to death/injury. Hawthorne perfectly encapsulates how PBoT 1) misleads public on the effects of a design 2) garners support for a preconceived design that prioritizes car capacity and parking and 3) perpetuates lower modal share and higher death/injury. PBoT is a failing institution.

1 hour ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Traffic violence is a massive problem and “dangerous behavior” on the part of drivers is a routine part of my week on my commute to and from work. Just last night, at SE Hawthorne and 7th, a location noted as high crash by PBOT and where I’ve been threatened before by drivers, I again felt my life was on the line.

A driver who had taken up the bike box on northbound 7th while at a red light was not pleased when I performed the recommended two-stage left turn and informed them they were in the bike box. As they took off speedily with the green light they verbally engaged me, and I returned the favor letting them know they had been in the bike box. As often happens with drivers in a hurry, they met another red light at Madison as I trailed behind on the bike lane. They then put their car in reverse (as indicated by the white lights that came on next to their brake lights) and slightly backed up as I entered the parking lot adjacent to the bike lane fearing an intentional act was about to be committed by the driver. They may have noticed I had my GoPro on, they backed up slightly more but then took their car out of reverse when I accused them of threatening me. They then continued northbound on 7th driving the speed limit and made a right turn onto Taylor and into the US Post Office parking lot. I lurked through a parking lot just south of the Post Office parking lot and made a right turn onto Taylor as well. The driver saw me from afar and called me a “little bitch”. I proceeded east and monitored their activity noting that they stayed in the parking lot another minute or so. It was clear they were not going into the post office at 7 pm. They ultimately exited the parking lot (perhaps when I was out of their view) and headed west on Taylor and out of my view.

Why do I bring this up?
1. Traffic/motorist/driver violence ought not be something we only consider when someone dies or is maimed. As was discussed at the TREC presentation today, the subjective fears of folks on bikes and those walking and rolling is just as important and valid as actual physical harm. The incident I experienced last night is hardly unique to me or that part of Portland. Obviously, Black folks in outer parts of Portland are targeted even more.
2. “Subtle” transgressions like vehicular invasion of crosswalks, bike boxes and other rights of way are traffic violence. Revving/accelerating by is another example.
3. If PBOT and our leaders do not fix our infrastructure diseases the public health crisis of traffic violence will continue to get worse. Anything short of a holistic approach to infrastructure reform is an abdication of duty.

26 minutes ago
